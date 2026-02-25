Sugary Drink Intake Linked to Anxiety in Young People

Read time: 4 minutes

Reducing sugary drink consumption could help to mitigate rising anxiety rates in young people, a new meta-analysis suggests.





The study found that a high intake of sugary drinks was linked to 34% higher odds of anxiety disorders in adolescents. Longitudinal data examined in the study also showed that sugary drink consumption can have a small but persistent effect on mental health.





Compared to studies on the physical impacts of dietary habits, the mental health effects of diet are relatively underexplored in scientific research—especially with respect to anxiety disorders. This study marks the first case of a systematic review specifically linking sugar-sweetened beverage intake to anxiety in adolescents.

Exploring the link between diet and mental health

Diet-focused public health initiatives and research studies often focus on the physical consequences of food and drink intake, such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. By comparison, studies exploring impacts on mental health are much rarer.

“Research on diet and mental health has historically lagged behind research on diet and physical health. While the links between nutrition and outcomes such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease are well established, mental health outcomes have only relatively recently been considered within nutritional epidemiology,” lead study author Dr. Karim Khaled, a researcher at the Lebanese American University, Beirut, told Technology Networks.

“Compared with thousands of studies examining diet and physical disease, far fewer studies have examined how specific dietary exposures, such as sugar intake or sugar-sweetened beverages, relate to mental health outcomes, specifically in adolescents,” Khaled continued. “Even within mental health research, much of the focus has been on depression rather than anxiety, despite anxiety disorders being among the most common psychiatric conditions emerging during adolescence.”

In this latest paper, Khaled and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis on the results of nine quality studies that looked at sugar-sweetened beverage intake and anxiety—seven of which were cross-sectional studies, plus two longitudinal studies.

“Meta-analyses are considered among the highest levels of evidence in observational research because they systematically combine results from multiple independent studies. By pooling data across diverse populations and settings, meta-analyses increase statistical power and provide more precise estimates of associations than any single study alone,” Khaled explained.

Sugar-sweetened beverage linked to teen anxiety

Each of the studies included in the analysis tracked the beverage intake and examined the effects of consuming sugar-sweetened beverages—a term that encompasses many different types of popular drinks containing added sugar—on healthy adolescents between 10–19 years of age.

“Sugar-sweetened beverages are generally defined as drinks that contain added free sugars and provide energy with little or no nutritional value. This category typically includes carbonated soft drinks, sodas, fruit-flavoured drinks, sweetened fruit juices, energy drinks, sports drinks, sweetened iced teas, and sweetened coffee beverages,” Khaled explained.

“In research settings, the exact definition can vary slightly between studies, but the unifying feature is the presence of added sugars rather than naturally occurring sugars alone. Importantly, these beverages differ from diet or artificially sweetened drinks, which do not contain caloric sugars, and from whole fruits, where sugars are accompanied by fibre and micronutrients. This distinction matters because the metabolic and neurological effects of liquid sugars appear to differ from those of sugars consumed as part of whole foods.”

The seven cross-sectional studies examined covered a total of 35,030 adolescents, with four taking place in China and the remainder being conducted abroad. The two longitudinal studies were Canada-based and followed 13,887 and 2,274 adolescents respectively over a one-year follow-up period.

Across the nine studies, seven reported a significant positive association between consuming sugar-sweetened beverages and anxiety. Further meta-analysis of a subset of four studies—the studies that reported odds ratios for associations between daily sugar-sweetened beverage consumption and anxiety—suggested a 34% higher risk of anxiety disorders among adolescents with regular consumption of such beverages.

Future research on diet and mental health

While the studies reviewed consistently reported a positive association between sugary drink intake and anxiety symptoms, the researchers are careful to point out that this does not prove a conclusive, causal link between the two.

“The primary limitation of this body of evidence is that it is largely based on observational studies. As a result, the findings should be interpreted as associations rather than proof of causality,” Khaled emphasized. “It is not possible to definitively determine whether sugar-sweetened beverage consumption contributes to anxiety, whether anxiety leads to higher consumption, or whether both are influenced by shared underlying factors.”

“Another key limitation is the reliance on self-reported dietary intake, which is subject to recall bias and misreporting. Definitions of sugar-sweetened beverages also varied across studies, with some grouping nutritionally distinct drinks together, potentially obscuring beverage-specific effects. In addition, anxiety was assessed using different measurement tools across studies, introducing variability and limiting direct comparability. Finally, although most studies adjusted for major confounders, residual confounding from factors such as overall diet quality, sleep patterns, caffeine intake, or family environment cannot be fully excluded.”

While researchers cannot currently confirm the nature of this relationship between sugary drinks and anxiety disorders in young people, they hope that this analysis could lead to more longitudinal studies and the development of improved measurement tools that could improve research on diet and mental health outcomes.

“Future research would benefit from well-designed longitudinal studies that follow adolescents over longer periods, allowing clearer assessment of temporal relationships between dietary habits and mental health outcomes. Randomized or quasi-experimental studies that examine the effects of reducing sugar-sweetened beverage intake on anxiety symptoms would be particularly valuable,” suggested Khaled.

“There is also a need for more precise exposure measurement, including objective or biomarker-based assessments of sugar intake, as well as clearer differentiation between types of beverages. Standardizing anxiety assessment tools across studies would improve comparability and synthesis. Finally, future work should explore potential mechanisms (e.g., inflammation, glycaemic variability, sleep disruption, and neurobiological stress responses) to better understand how dietary sugars might influence mental health during critical developmental periods.”





Reference: Khaled K, Abdulbaki N, Almilaji O, Casey C, Tsofliou F. Sugar‐sweetened beverage consumption and anxiety disorders in adolescents: a systematic review and meta‐analysis. J Human Nutrition Diet. 2026;39(1):e70217. doi: 10.1111/jhn.70217

