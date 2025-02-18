Sunscreen Pollution Threatens Ocean Health
Sunscreen chemicals are contaminating oceans, yet their long-term effects on marine ecosystems remain largely unknown.
"This review indicates that current research has only scratched the surface of understanding how these chemicals can affect marine life.
What's particularly concerning is that these compounds are considered 'pseudo-persistent pollutants' due to their continuous introduction into marine environments as well as an overall lack of understanding of how these chemicals then interact with others in the sea. That’s why it’s so important for us to be researching the effects of these compounds on marine life from all geographical regions – temperate and tropical, including the work we are conducting here at PML and the UoP on UK marine organisms. We really need to understand how these chemicals interact in the marine environment and if they have the potential to bioaccumulate within the food-chain."
Miss Anneliese Hodge.
How does sunscreen get into the ocean?
There are increasing amounts and varieties of sunscreens entering the environment, and contaminants occur in all possible combinations.
It is therefore imperative that we understand their bioaccumulation potential across the food chain, and the mechanisms through which they act at molecular and cellular levels, alone and in combination with other stressors. Adopting an interdisciplinary approach will help to find the relative sensitivities of the organisms and to estimate potential environmental risks, in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). This should also enable us to explain any potential risk to human health, as marine food constitutes an increasingly important part of our diet globally, with 4.3 billion people reliant on fish for as much as 15% of their animal protein intake. Safeguarding the production of healthy seafood in the changing environment is crucial for the sustainability of aquaculture industry too.
Dr. Awadhesh Jha.
“This review highlights the mindboggling range of sunscreen-derived chemicals that we know are released into coastal marine environments – and demonstrates that our understanding of the effects of these toxic compounds on marine organisms is surprisingly limited. Such environments face a range of human-induced stressors, from marine heatwaves and eutrophication to longer term ocean warming and acidification, so it is vital we understand the additional impact of this pervasive chemical pollution on these already stressed ecosystems.”
Dr Frances Hopkins
A pressing need for research and action
Little research has been conducted on the specific ecotoxicological effects of these omnipresent compounds, and the long-term effects associated with their dispersal in marine environments.
“This work underscores the vast unknowns surrounding the impact of toxic chemicals on our already fragile marine environment. With marine ecosystems facing immense stress, we are essentially sitting on a ticking time bomb. It is crucial to exercise caution in introducing new substances, as they could exacerbate existing challenges. Thoughtful, science-driven decision-making is essential to prevent further harm.”
Dr Mahasweta Saha
This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.
This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.