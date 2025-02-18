Sunscreen Pollution Threatens Ocean Health

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 4 minutes

The chemicals found in sunscreens are becoming an increasing presence in our ocean. But there are still significant gaps in our understanding of how they might affect marine ecosystems, according to a new study.





Sunscreens contain chemical compounds that filter out the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. UV filters are also added to personal care products (e.g. shampoos, moisturisers, lipsticks, shower gels) and various other commercial products including plastics, rubber, paint and cement, to enhance light resistance and prevent photodegradation.





As a result of modern lifestyles, with UV filters vital for human health and extending the lifespan of materials, they are emerging as a major environmental concern due to their widespread use and worldwide distribution.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

With global sunscreen sales projected to reach $13.64 billion by 2026 and an estimated 6,000-14,000 tonnes of UV filters released annually into coral reef zones alone, researchers emphasize the urgent need for more comprehensive studies on their environmental impact.





"This review indicates that current research has only scratched the surface of understanding how these chemicals can affect marine life.

What's particularly concerning is that these compounds are considered 'pseudo-persistent pollutants' due to their continuous introduction into marine environments as well as an overall lack of understanding of how these chemicals then interact with others in the sea. That’s why it’s so important for us to be researching the effects of these compounds on marine life from all geographical regions – temperate and tropical, including the work we are conducting here at PML and the UoP on UK marine organisms. We really need to understand how these chemicals interact in the marine environment and if they have the potential to bioaccumulate within the food-chain."



Miss Anneliese Hodge.