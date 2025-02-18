We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Sunscreen Pollution Threatens Ocean Health

Sunscreen chemicals are contaminating oceans, yet their long-term effects on marine ecosystems remain largely unknown.

News  
Published: February 18, 2025 
| Original story from the University of Plymouth
Four bottles of sunscreen.
Credit: chezbeate / Pixabay.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 4 minutes
The chemicals found in sunscreens are becoming an increasing presence in our ocean. But there are still significant gaps in our understanding of how they might affect marine ecosystems, according to a new study.

Sunscreens contain chemical compounds that filter out the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. UV filters are also added to personal care products (e.g. shampoos, moisturisers, lipsticks, shower gels) and various other commercial products including plastics, rubber, paint and cement, to enhance light resistance and prevent photodegradation.

As a result of modern lifestyles, with UV filters vital for human health and extending the lifespan of materials, they are emerging as a major environmental concern due to their widespread use and worldwide distribution.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE
With global sunscreen sales projected to reach $13.64 billion by 2026 and an estimated 6,000-14,000 tonnes of UV filters released annually into coral reef zones alone, researchers emphasize the urgent need for more comprehensive studies on their environmental impact.

"This review indicates that current research has only scratched the surface of understanding how these chemicals can affect marine life.
What's particularly concerning is that these compounds are considered 'pseudo-persistent pollutants' due to their continuous introduction into marine environments as well as an overall lack of understanding of how these chemicals then interact with others in the sea. That’s why it’s so important for us to be researching the effects of these compounds on marine life from all geographical regions – temperate and tropical, including the work we are conducting here at PML and the UoP on UK marine organisms. We really need to understand how these chemicals interact in the marine environment and if they have the potential to bioaccumulate within the food-chain."



Miss Anneliese Hodge.

How does sunscreen get into the ocean?

UV compounds can enter the marine environment either directly or indirectly. Direct pathways include swimming or other water-based recreational activities, and indirect pathways include washing towels that have been used to dry sunscreen-coated skin, washing off residue during showering and even in urine.
Traditional sewage and water treatment technologies cannot effectively remove most UV filter compounds, and organic UV filters have been reported in 95% of wastewater effluents and 86% of surface waters globally. UV filters have also been detected in marine environments worldwide, from busy tourist locations to remote areas, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, highlighting the extent of this contamination.

Sunscreen pollution has recently been linked with agricultural practices too, whereby recycled water from wastewater treatment plants and sludge biosolids are used as soil fertilisers. This practice can result in the spread of UV filter contaminants not only onto crops, but also into agricultural run-off and discharge mechanisms that flow into aquatic environments.

Another source of UV filter contamination in the aquatic environment is through the use of beach showers. A study found that sands around the beach showers of Hanauma Bay, Hawaii were highly contaminated with sunscreen residues, level of which directly correlated with high visitation rates.
There are increasing amounts and varieties of sunscreens entering the environment, and contaminants occur in all possible combinations.
It is therefore imperative that we understand their bioaccumulation potential across the food chain, and the mechanisms through which they act at molecular and cellular levels, alone and in combination with other stressors. Adopting an interdisciplinary approach will help to find the relative sensitivities of the organisms and to estimate potential environmental risks, in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). This should also enable us to explain any potential risk to human health, as marine food constitutes an increasingly important part of our diet globally, with 4.3 billion people reliant on fish for as much as 15% of their animal protein intake. Safeguarding the production of healthy seafood in the changing environment is crucial for the sustainability of aquaculture industry too.
Dr. Awadhesh Jha.

Complex combinations of chemicals

The new study, published in the journal Marine Pollution Bulletin, was based on a review of more than 110 publications linked to sunscreen, UV filters and their ecotoxicological or environmental impact. It highlighted that at least 25% of sunscreen products wash off during sea bathing and a single beach with 1,000 visitors can be subject to more than 35kg of sunscreen deposits per day.

The chemicals or ingredients used in sunscreens can either be organic (chemical-based) or inorganic (mineral or metal-based) and each type can have different properties, structures and solubilities. Organic UV filters, which consist of up to 55 different compounds registered for use globally, act by absorbing incoming UV radiation. In contrast, inorganic UV filters, which are sometimes marketed as ‘reef safe’, include titanium dioxide (TiO2) and zinc oxide (ZnO) that reflect or scatter incoming radiation.

A single UV filter on its own has a limited absorption wavelength capability against UV radiation, and therefore, combinations are used to protect against the whole UV spectrum. Typically, between three to eight different UV filters are used in a single organic-based sunscreen formulation, which can make up to 15% of the overall product mass.

Benzophenones (BPs) are the most common and extensively used UV filters in sunscreens, with a total of fourteen BP derivatives being used in commercial personal care products. Benzophenones have been classified as persistent, bio-accumulative and toxic substances, and benzophenone-3 is currently on the European Chemical Agency’s watch-list as ‘under investigation as a hormone-disrupting chemical’.
“This review highlights the mindboggling range of sunscreen-derived chemicals that we know are released into coastal marine environments – and demonstrates that our understanding of the effects of these toxic compounds on marine organisms is surprisingly limited. Such environments face a range of human-induced stressors, from marine heatwaves and eutrophication to longer term ocean warming and acidification, so it is vital we understand the additional impact of this pervasive chemical pollution on these already stressed ecosystems.”
Dr Frances Hopkins

A pressing need for research and action

Little research has been conducted on the specific ecotoxicological effects of these omnipresent compounds, and the long-term effects associated with their dispersal in marine environments.

“This work underscores the vast unknowns surrounding the impact of toxic chemicals on our already fragile marine environment. With marine ecosystems facing immense stress, we are essentially sitting on a ticking time bomb. It is crucial to exercise caution in introducing new substances, as they could exacerbate existing challenges. Thoughtful, science-driven decision-making is essential to prevent further harm.”
Dr Mahasweta Saha


Reference: Hodge AA, Hopkins FE, Saha M, Jha AN. Ecotoxicological effects of sunscreen derived organic and inorganic UV filters on marine organisms: A critical review. Mar Pollut Bull. 2025;213:117627. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2025.117627


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter