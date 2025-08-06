Teak Is More Adaptable in Southern India

Read time: 1 minute

In Indonesia, a research team from University of Tsukuba and other institutions studied genetic diversity and structure using both natural populations and plantations of teak, a valuable tree species utilized for furniture and various other applications. The results indicated a strong correlation between genetic diversity and temperature. In addition, the team assessed the adaptability of teak populations ranging from India to Indochina in relation to climate change and found that populations in southern India exhibit high adaptability.



Climate change is significantly affecting forest ecosystems through rising temperatures, altered precipitation patterns, and increased frequency of extreme weather events. Tropical forests are particularly vulnerable to these changes, and the forestry sector is expected to experience severe effects due to the long-lived and stationary nature of trees, which require decades from planting to harvest. Consequently, assessing the adaptability of tree species and populations to environmental factors such as temperature and integrating this knowledge into early-stage afforestation plans for enhancing resilience to climate change is critical.



Teak is a valuable tree species known for its use in wooden furniture and other applications. It is naturally distributed from India to Indochina and is cultivated in approximately 65 countries worldwide. The research team analyzed the genomes of trees in an international common garden, utilizing materials derived from natural populations on Java Island, as well as samples collected from plantations on the island. They examined the distribution patterns of polymorphisms among the genomes of individual trees and their correlation with environmental factors, identifying several DNA sites strongly associated with temperature. Furthermore, in evaluating adaptability to fluctuations in temperature and precipitation due to climate change using genomic data, the team found that the population in southern India demonstrated high adaptability.



These findings are essential for the effective management of genetic resources in teak, a crucial species in tropical forestry. They are also crucial for transforming management practices in globally cultivated teak forests to bolster resilience against climate change.



Reference: Onuma Y, Prasetyo E, Widiyatno, et al. Genomic adaptation in teak (Tectona grandis) to local climatic conditions and implication for resilient planting strategies on Java Island. For Sci Technol. 2025. doi:10.1080/21580103.2025.2519469



