Teens and Aging Population Drive Dietary Carbon Emissions Surge





After analysing diets across 149 countries and 22 age groups – using data from 2000–2019 - researchers found that adolescents (11–19) and young adults (20–29) produce the highest per‑capita food-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions worldwide.





The study reveals an important second trend: seniors (60+) are now the fastest-growing contributors to total dietary emissions, particularly in high-income countries, due to population ageing.





Researchers' key findings included:

Young people (11–29) have the highest carbon-intensive diets globally, driven by greater consumption of meat, dairy, and processed foods.

Seniors (60+) are now the fastest-growing source of total emissions, particularly in high-income countries with ageing societies.

Global dietary emissions rose by 2.1 GtCO₂e between 2000 and 2019, with seniors contributing the largest share of that increase (25.4%).

Rising meat consumption, especially red meat, is the single biggest driver of dietary emissions growth worldwide - coinciding with worsening nutritional quality.





Corresponding author Professor Yuli Shan, from the University of Birmingham, said: “Our findings challenge the dominant narrative that older populations are the most carbon-intensive consumers and prompts policymakers to face some tough challenges.





“In emerging economies, rising incomes are driving increased consumption of animal products, sharply increasing emissions among younger populations. This creates a growing dilemma for policymakers, namely, how to reduce emissions without undermining nutrition.





“We must rethink climate responsibility or face a policy blind spot if interventions focus on only one age group - identifying clear intervention points by age group, whether children and adolescents, young adults, or seniors.”

Targeted climate solutions

The study challenges ‘one-size-fits-all' climate solutions focused on diet alone, calling instead for targeted strategies tailored to age groups and development stages:





For high-income countries, these blueprints should focus on low-emission, nutritionally adequate diets for ageing populations - addressing rising emissions linked to demographic change.

For younger populations globally, policymakers should prioritise education and behavioural change – reforming school and youth food environments.

In LMICs, we must balance nutrition needs with sustainable transitions, whilst investing in local food systems, productivity, and access to diverse diets.





“Food systems already account for around a third of global greenhouse gas emissions. Our research shows that - with the global population both growing and ageing - who we are, as much as what we eat, is becoming a defining factor in future climate trajectories,” said Professor Shan.





The rise in food-related emissions linked to older people is mostly due to there being more of them, not because their diets are especially harmful. Most of the rise in emissions among older people is simply because people are living longer and having fewer children.





In high‑income regions, older adults now account for the largest share of diet‑related emissions, reaching 22–29% of national totals across countries such as the U.S., Western Europe, and Japan. The increase is driven by population ageing rather than more carbon‑intensive diets.





Teenagers and young adults tend to eat more foods that have a high environmental impact such as meat, dairy, sugary foods, and drinks. In developing countries, as incomes rise, young people are eating more food overall, which increases emissions further.





Reference: Li Y, Yan J, He P, et al. Youth lead current dietary emissions while seniors increasingly drive total emission growth. Nat Food. 2026;7(7):688-700. doi: 10.1038/s43016-026-01383-4





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