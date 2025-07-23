Temporary Tattoo Detects Date Rape Drug in One Second

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers have developed a wearable sensor in the form of a temporary tattoo that can rapidly detect the presence of γ-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a drug sometimes used to facilitate sexual assault. The device identifies the drug in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages within one second, offering a discreet way to screen for drink tampering in social settings.





γ-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

A central nervous system depressant that has medical uses but is also known for its illicit use in drug-facilitated sexual assault due to its sedative effects and ability to impair memory.









The new system, described in ACS Sensors, uses a chemical reaction to produce a visible color change when exposed to GHB. The design aims to improve on existing test kits, which can be bulky, time-consuming and conspicuous, potentially deterring their use in public.





GHB and similar substances, including Rohypnol, are colorless and tasteless, and when surreptitiously added to a beverage, they can incapacitate individuals quickly. This creates a serious risk in environments where people may not always have full control over their drinks.

Rapid response and long-term result visibility

The device consists of a thin plastic film imprinted with decorative graphics and coated with a reactive gel. When in contact with GHB, the gel turns red. To make the film adhere to skin, the researchers added a light glue solution to its underside. The end result is a skin-worn sticker that mimics the appearance and feel of a temporary tattoo.





In testing, the stickers were able to detect as little as 0.01 micrograms of GHB per milliliter of beverage. This threshold is below the concentration that typically triggers significant physiological effects, suggesting the sensor may be capable of early intervention.





The sticker can be activated by simply dipping a finger into a drink and touching the sensor. Once exposed to GHB, the color change persists for up to 30 days. This extended visibility could help support potential forensic investigations by providing a visual marker of drink tampering long after the initial exposure.

Broad applicability and manufacturing potential

The researchers evaluated the sticker across a range of common drinks including whiskey, vodka, beer, coffee and soju, a distilled Korean spirit. In all cases, the tattoo-like sensor produced a rapid and visible signal in the presence of the drug.





Because of its low production cost and ease of use, the team suggests the technology could be made widely accessible as a personal safety tool. While further validation is needed before the product becomes commercially available, the study demonstrates a proof-of-concept that combines responsiveness, discretion and convenience in a wearable format.





Reference: Kim GJ, An JE, Kim JI, et al. Tattoo sticker for GHB detection to prevent date rape. ACS Sens.2025. doi: 10.1021/acssensors.4c03737



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.