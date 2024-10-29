The Genetic Diversity of Bananas Has Been Cataloged

“This is the result of meticulous curation of automated analyses and countless hours of collective effort to analyze and understand the mechanisms behind these mosaics.”
His colleague and project collaborator, Catherine Breton - a bioinformatics expert - optimistically points out that there are even more exciting possibilities.
“With the wealth of knowledge we have accumulated and AI, we can streamline and accelerate this process. In fact, we’re already seeing promising results.”
The journey is far from over. Julie Sardos - an expert in banana diversity and co-first author of the study - notes that there is still much to discover. Based on the results presented in the paper and her extensive fieldwork across Asia and Oceania - the origin of bananas - she is confident that future missions will yield further exciting discoveries. In another study focusing on continental Southeast Asia, hidden diversity was discovered in wild bananas, indicating that more cultivated diversity could also hide in the region.
“I look forward to continuing to expand this catalog with new chromosomal mosaics as the exploration of banana diversity continues,” she says.
Mathieu Rouard, one of the lead scientists involved in this study, emphasizes the importance of this work:
“It took us several years to fine-tune this catalog concept, and we are excited to have it released and see use if it. The results will have possible implications and positive impact for farming systems, breeding, and to improve our conservation in the Alliance’s international genebanks for bananas.”
As scientists such as Sardos and her colleagues continue to explore the genetic diversity of bananas and other crops, this catalog will continue to be updated and expanded.
Reference: Sardos J, Cenci A, Martin G, et al. Painting the diversity of a world’s favorite fruit: A next generation catalog of cultivated bananas. Plants People Planet. 2024:ppp3.10581. doi: 10.1002/ppp3.10581
