The Sustainable Grain With Anti-Diabetic Properties

Summary A study from Hokkaido University and the University of Sydney reveals that sorghum contains beneficial lipids, including FAHFAs, which have anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory properties. With its gluten-free nature and rich essential fatty acids, sorghum could serve as a sustainable food option to address chronic health issues and promote overall well-being. Key Takeaways Sorghum offers significant nutritional benefits, especially for gluten-sensitive individuals. Unique lipids in sorghum, like FAHFAs, may help manage diabetes and inflammation. Specific cultivars, such as MR43 and Bazley, provide ideal fatty acid balances for health-focused products.





Sorghum, often relegated to animal feed in developed countries, boasts significant nutritional potential that remains largely untapped for human consumption. This oversight presents a critical challenge for health-conscious consumers and nutritionists who are increasingly searching for sustainable food options to address chronic health issues. Sorghum is not only abundant but also resilient, requiring fewer resources than many other crops, making it environmentally friendly.





A recent study conducted by researchers at Hokkaido University and the University of Sydney has unveiled the remarkable health benefits of sorghum. “The team identified unique lipids that were known to have anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory properties” named fatty acid esters of hydroxy fatty acids (FAHFAs) and characterized the diverse lipid profiles among six sorghum cultivars. This research was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

“With its gluten-free properties and rich supply of essential fatty acids, sorghum provides a solution to nutritional gaps, particularly for individuals with gluten sensitivities or those seeking natural dietary interventions for chronic health conditions as well as lifestyle-associated metabolic diseases,” says Associate Professor Siddabasave Gowda at Hokkaido University’s Faculty of Health Science and Graduate School of Global Food Resources, who led the research. “The study underscores the increasing demand for functional foods that combat lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and heart disease while promoting overall well-being.”





Specific cultivars, such as MR43 and Bazley, exhibit a favorable balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, making them ideal candidates for developing health-focused food products. Combined with novel FAHFAs and essential fatty acids, these bioactive compounds make sorghum an attractive ingredient for modern functional foods.





The study suggests that incorporating sorghum into diets could promote cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation, and enhance metabolic health.





“Sorghum is a grain that is both versatile and has substantial health benefits,” concludes Professor Shu-Ping Hui, the other corresponding author. “This research not only addresses the demand for sustainable food alternatives but also fosters the development of functional foods. We are conducting further research on sorghum in this direction.”





The primary objective of their ongoing research is to identify comparable compounds in a variety of cereals and food sources, thereby improving our comprehension of these lipids and their functions in human health, nutrition, and agriculture.





Reference: Nath LR, B. Gowda SG, Roberts TH, Gowda D, Khoddami A, Hui SP. Nontargeted lipidomics of sorghum grain reveals novel fatty acid esters of hydroxy fatty acids and cultivar differences in lipid profiles. J Agric Food Chem. 2024;72(37):20690-20703. doi:10.1021/acs.jafc.4c05919









