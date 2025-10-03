This Project Aims To Freeze British Swallowtail Butterflies

Read time: 2 minutes

A groundbreaking project has been launched to help protect one of the UK’s most spectacular insects.



The British Swallowtail butterfly (Papilio machaon britannicus) is found exclusively in East Anglia, predominantly in the Norfolk Broads, but its survival is threatened by habitat loss, climate change and genetic erosion due to its limited geographical range.



Now researchers from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) have joined forces with Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park and Nature's SAFE, a UK biobank specializing in conservation, to investigate if cryopreservation can come to the aid of Britain’s largest native butterfly.



Since the 1970s, 80% of the UK's butterflies have declined in their abundance or distribution. The British Swallowtail, a subspecies of the Old World Swallowtail, is classified as vulnerable on the GB Red List. Its population has declined 57% in the last 20 years, although this decline has recently stabilized thanks to conservation efforts.



Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park houses a thriving captive population of Papilio machaon gorganus, a European subspecies of the Swallowtail. Genetically similar but far more abundant than the British Swallowtail, the eggs of these butterflies will serve as the model for the research.



The researchers will assess the viability of the latest cryopreservation techniques, which involve freezing in liquid nitrogen at -196 Celsius, by attempting to rear butterflies from frozen eggs and comparing their development and reproductive success with control groups of butterflies from non-frozen eggs.



If the method is effective, it is hoped that the eggs of the British Swallowtail can then be stored to support long-term conservation strategies, such as breeding programs and reintroduction efforts.



“Although this has been an excellent summer for our native butterflies, the long-term picture for the British Swallowtail is one of decline,” Dr Alvin Helden, a member of the Applied Ecology Research Group at ARU.



“Our project will combine fieldwork and lab research to see if we can establish a reliable method for preserving the British Swallowtail’s genetic material by using its closely related, but less endangered, European cousin. Cryopreservation is a promising tool for supporting conservation efforts, but we believe this is the first time it has been attempted with butterflies.”



“We will be investigating whether the caterpillars are as healthy and whether the butterflies are as productive as those that come from eggs that haven’t been frozen. If successful, this research has the potential to help safeguard the future of the British Swallowtail and significantly contribute to butterfly conservation in general.”



“Conservation is at the heart of everything we do at Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park, from managing breeding programs to supporting pioneering scientific research,” Jimmy Doherty, Founder of Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park and a Visiting Professor at ARU.



“Our commitment to the science of entomology, and especially butterfly conservation, means this project is a natural fit for us. Partnering with ARU and Nature’s SAFE allows us to apply our expertise to work that could make a real difference in protecting the British Swallowtail for generations to come.”





“This project holds significant importance for the development of cryopreservation

techniques – not only for the British Swallowtail, but across pollinators and invertebrates as a whole,” Debbie Rolmanis, COO of Nature’s SAFE.



“Building capability in this area provides the opportunity to create impact for conservation, food production and biodiversity preservation – the critical triad for human and planetary health. Nature’s SAFE is delighted to be working closely with ARU Writtle and our conservation partners at Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park.”



