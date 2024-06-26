We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Tiny Lens Sees Gas with Light Trickery

Researchers from the Friedrich Schiller University Jena develop optical lens from hybrid glass.

News  
Published: June 26, 2024
 
| Original story from the University of Jena
Two researchers working in a lab.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

A research team from the University of Jena has developed a small optical lens, only a few millimetres in size, whose refractive behaviour changes in the presence of gas. As reported by the researchers in the journal Nature Communications, this “intelligent” behaviour of the micro-lens is enabled by the hybrid glass material from which it is made. The molecular structure of the lens consists of a three-dimensional lattice with cavities that can accommodate gas molecules, thereby affecting the optical properties of the material.

Multi-responsive Glasses

With support from the Carl Zeiss Foundation, we are developing so-called multi-responsive materials,” explains Lothar Wondraczek, Professor of Glass Chemistry at the University of Jena. “In the case of the hybrid glass lens, this means that it refracts light more or less strongly depending on whether gas is absorbed in the lens material.” The challenge was to transfer classical glass-forming methods to these special materials.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE

The metal-organic frameworks we used here,” Wondraczek continues, “are being researched and developed as materials for gas storage or separation.” Doctoral candidate and lead author of the publication Oksana Smirnova, adds: “However, most of these substances decompose when heated and are therefore very difficult to form.”


Together with Dr Alexander Knebel, junior research group leader at the Chair of Glass Chemistry, the Jena researchers first had to develop a suitable synthesis process for highly pure materials. They then had to identify the optimal conditions under which the material could be shaped. “We melt the material and then transfer it into a 3D-printed mould, where it is pressed. This process allows us to choose almost any desired shape,” the chemist explains. “We deliberately chose the lens as the shape,” she continues, because “even the smallest impurities are noticeable in a lens as they directly affect the optical properties.”

Versatile Formability

This new process now fundamentally allows for a wide variety of shapes and geometries, extending beyond the specific application as micro-lenses, Wondraczek explains. “Because these multi-responsive materials react to multiple influences simultaneously, they could be used for logical circuits, for example,” the materials scientist describes possible applications for such components. “This specifically means that two conditions are linked for the observable reaction,” he explains. “If a light beam hits the lens and gas is absorbed in the lens material simultaneously, then the light is refracted in a particular way, providing combined feedback.”


Membranes for gas separation, whose optical properties change when gas molecules are present, are also conceivable. Such optical components could be used in sensor technology, making measurement methods more efficient, space-saving, and “intelligent.”


Reference: Smirnova O, Sajzew R, Finkelmeyer SJ, et al. Micro-optical elements from optical-quality ZIF-62 hybrid glasses by hot imprinting. Nat Commun. 2024;15(1):5079. doi: 10.1038/s41467-024-49428-1


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter