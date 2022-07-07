Tooth Analysis Offers a Peek at South Australia’s Early Colonial History

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Tooth Analysis Offers a Peek at South Australia’s Early Colonial History"

New archaeological techniques have uncovered the origins of 13 early South Australian colonists buried in unmarked graves in the Anglican Parish of St Mary’s Church in Adelaide.





Published today in Australian Archaeology, the new research involved isotope analysis of teeth excavated from graves to determine how many people buried were born in South Australia or Britain, as part of scientific efforts by Flinders University experts deploying this technique for the first time in the state.





The archaeologists studied the origin of people in a free ground section of the cemetery to help construct a clear picture of colonial migration before 1880.





Lead author and Flinders University Masters student, Christine Adams, says tooth enamel and dentine samples from the graves show one person was likely born in Adelaide, eight were originally from Britain and Ireland, and three could have been from either location.





“Only one person was likely born elsewhere according to our results. A total of 52 samples were tested, four samples per individual—26 for strontium, 26 for oxygen, and for both enamel and dentine. Strontium isotope samples were successfully analysed from the enamel and dentine of all individuals,” she says.





“The finding that all individuals in this study may have, based on at least one isotope and dental material and supported by dietary data from the time, come from either Adelaide or the United Kingdom correlates well with the overwhelmingly British origin of colonists in South Australia and the cemetery’s own records before 1880.”





Flinders University co-author Associate Professor Ian Moffat says the study proves how isotope methods can be used to test the origin of case studies around Australia.





“This research technique is important for provenance studies where individuals could have migrated or moved substantial distances,” he says. “This study also shows that strontium isotope methods can be used to test a specific hypothesis rather than just being used to confirm a general location.”





Co-author and leader of the St Mary’s research project, Flinders University’s Professor Donald Pate, says the analysis combined a range of isotope investigations with further analysis of diets from previous studies.





“As the life history of these individuals is not well-documented in historical records, isotopic data provides important information about migration and mobility in a colonial South Australian population,” says Professor Pate.





“Our records and data suggest the majority of individuals interred within the free ground section of St Mary’s were either born in Britain or South Australia, but some may have migrated from other locations. Burial samples total 70 individuals at the cemetery, but degraded and missing tooth elements mean not all were suitable for investigation.”





Professor Pate is a veteran of studies at the site. At the request of the church, research began at St Mary’s Cemetery 20 years ago, with archaeologists painstakingly recovering remains from the free ground section ever since.





Reference: Adams C, Owen TD, Pate FD, et al. ‘Do dead men tell no tales?’ The geographic origin of a colonial period Anglican cemetery population in Adelaide, South Australia, determined by isotope analyses. Aust. Archaeol. 2022;0(0):1-15. doi: 10.1080/03122417.2022.2086200



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.