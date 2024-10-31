Tougher Salt Limits In Packaged Foods Could Save Thousands of Lives, Say Researchers

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Introducing tougher restrictions on sodium levels for packaged food could prevent thousands of deaths and save billions of dollars in health spending in Australia alone, a new study shows.





Mandating stringent targets for sodium levels in Australian packaged foods in line with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations could prevent about 40,000 cardiovascular events and up to 3000 deaths over a 10-year period, according to new research published on Thursday in the The Lancet Public Health

Around 32,000 new cases of kidney disease could also be avoided and some $3.25 billion in healthcare costs saved over the population’s lifespans.





Led by researchers at The George Institute for Global Health

, opens in a new window in collaboration with UNSW Sydney, Griffith University and Johns Hopkins University, the study is the first to project the long-term impacts of setting mandatory sodium reduction targets for processed foods, by comparing the Australian government’s current voluntary benchmarks with the higher targets recommended by the WHO.





Excessive sodium intake is a major killer globally, contributing to cardiovascular disease (CVD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). In Australia, average daily consumption is almost double what is recommended by the WHO, with the majority coming from salt hidden in foods like processed meats, bread and bakery products, cereal and grain products, and dairy products.





Study author Professor Jason Wu, Head of Nutrition Science at The George Institute and a Professor at UNSW Medicine & Health's School of Population Health, said the analysis showed that setting sodium reduction levels higher than the current Australian targets, and making them mandatory, could bring significant health benefits and reduce the burden of CVD and CKD on the healthcare system.





“Our study projected enormous reductions in both cases and deaths from heart attacks, strokes and other heart conditions, as well as from kidney disease, within just a decade if the WHO reduction targets were mandated. Beyond 10 years, we also showed that this reduction in disease burden could generate billions of dollars in savings from healthcare costs related to these diseases,” he said.

The WHO recommends reformulating food products to reduce sodium levels as part of its goal to decrease sodium consumption by 30% globally by 2025. This is also a component of the Australian federal government’s Healthy Food Partnership (HFP), launched in 2015, which asks the food industry to reduce sodium levels across 27 food categories, among other measures to support healthy eating.





“Australia’s sodium reformulation targets not only remain voluntary, but are also less rigorous than the WHO sodium benchmarks. We see industry consistently failing to meet voluntary targets and this weak regulatory system means Australia is missing an opportunity to protect its people from harmful effects of eating too much sodium,” Prof. Wu added.





“Other countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Spain and Malaysia have adopted mandatory sodium limits, so it can be done. We have now shown that if Australia adopted these more effective benchmarks and made them compulsory, it could help relieve the strain on our healthcare system over the next few decades.”





Griffith University’s Dr Leopold Aminde from the School of Medicine and Dentistry said the research exemplifies the reasons why Australia must now move away from a voluntary approach to mandating sodium thresholds for packaged foods.





“Curtailing excessive sodium consumption has the ability to prevent thousands of deaths and cases of cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease, coupled with the added economic cost-saving benefits for Australia’s health system,” Dr Aminde said. “Our analysis shows these benefits could be three-to-four times greater when stringent sodium thresholds, such as those proposed by the WHO, are mandated compared to the existing voluntary targets.”





Dr Luz Maria De Regil, Head of the Multisectoral Actions in Food Systems unit, Department of Nutrition and Food Safety at the WHO said, “With only voluntary measures in place to reduce sodium in the food supply, Australia may not offer to all its population adequate protection from heart attack, stroke, and other health problems. The WHO is calling on all countries to implement our ‘best buy’ interventions for sodium reduction, and on governments to mandate that manufacturers implement the WHO benchmarks for sodium content in food.”





Reference: Marklund M, Trieu K, Aminde LN, et al. Estimated health effect, cost, and cost-effectiveness of mandating sodium benchmarks in Australia’s packaged foods: a modelling study. The Lancet Public Health. 2024;9(11):e861-e870. doi: 10.1016/S2468-2667(24)00219-6





