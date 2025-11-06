Toxic “Forever Chemicals” Found in British Columbia Sea Otters

Read time: 1 minute

University of British Columbia (UBC) researchers have identified eight per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in B.C. sea otters.

"These chemicals are everywhere"

Known as ‘forever’ chemicals for how long it takes them to break down in the environment, these human-made chemicals are found in many common household products and have been linked to serious health issues in humans. They are widespread in the environment, found in animals around the world including otters in the U.K., and orcas in B.C.

Proximity effect in play

Now, UBC researchers have found PFAS chemicals in B.C. otters for the first time. Analyzing liver and skeletal muscle samples from 11 dead sea otters, they found eight of 40 tested PFAS chemicals present in every otter, with seven found only in the liver.





Concentrations were three times higher on average in otters found near major cities and shipping routes around coastal B.C., such as Victoria and Tofino. “There is a proximity relation to the sources in play here, whether from runoff, landfills or in the air: being nearer to the PFAS sources makes a difference,” said first author Dana Price, masters student in the UBC Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.

Regulation and monitoring key

The concentrations weren’t high enough for immediate concerns, but provide information about how the contaminants might contribute to the bigger picture of sea otter health, said Price.





Government regulation of manufacturing is key to preventing PFAS spread. Potential future research includes investigating other contaminants and ongoing monitoring.





“Now that we have a baseline for PFAS levels in local sea otters, we can monitor for any changes, including potential new sources of pollution, or any positive effects of regulation,” said Price.





Reference: Price D, Trites AW, Raverty S, et al. Concentrations of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in Canadian sea otters (Enhydra lutris) are higher near urban centers. Environ Toxicol Chem. 2025:vgaf226. doi: 10.1093/etojnl/vgaf226





