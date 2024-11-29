Traffic Noise Blocks Out the Benefits of Nature Sounds

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Road traffic noise reduces the wellbeing benefits associated with spending time listening to nature, researchers have discovered.





A study conducted by UWE Bristol found that manmade sounds such as those emitted from vehicle traffic can mask the positive impact of the sounds of nature on people’s stress and anxiety.





Existing research shows that natural sounds, such as birdsong, can lower blood pressure, heart, and respiratory rates as well as self-reported stress and anxiety. Conversely, manmade sounds such as traffic or aircraft noise are thought to have negative effects on human health and wellbeing in a variety of ways.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

In the new study, 68 student volunteers from UWE Bristol listened to three separate three-minute audio recordings: the sounds of nature recorded at sunrise in West Sussex, along with the same recording combined with 20 miles per hour road traffic sounds, and again combined with 40 miles per hour traffic sounds. The general mood and anxiety levels of the volunteers was assessed before and after listening to the recordings, using self-reported scales.





The study found that listening to natural sounds reduced self-reported stress and anxiety levels, and also enhanced mood recovery after a stressor. However, the benefits of improved mood associated with the natural soundscape was limited when traffic sounds were included. The natural soundscape alone was associated with the lowest levels of stress and anxiety, with the highest levels reported after listening to the recording that included 40 miles per hour traffic.





The authors of the study concluded that reducing traffic speed in urban areas might influence human health and wellbeing, through both safety impacts and the effect on natural soundscapes.





In their academic paper, published in open-access journal PLOS One, the authors said: “Our study shows that listening to natural soundscapes can reduce stress and anxiety, and that anthropogenic sounds such as traffic noise can mask potential positive impacts. Reducing traffic speeds in cities is therefore an important step towards more people experiencing the positive effects of nature on their health and wellbeing.”





Dr Paul Lintott, Senior Lecturer in Conservation Science at UWE Bristol, who led the study, said: “Our study provides valuable insights into how natural and anthropogenic soundscapes affect anxiety and stress in urban areas. It highlights a critical aspect of urban living that is often overlooked – the need for access to natural sounds amidst the constant noise of city life.





“The study demonstrates that reducing speed limits in residential areas could be a simple yet effective measure to enhance the quality of life for urban residents. Prioritising lower speed limits and enhancing green spaces within cities can improve the living environment, and reduce the stresses associated with urban noise pollution.





“We are currently researching the impact of electric vehicle noise on both wildlife and human health and wellbeing. We are excited to further explore how this emerging technology can contribute to creating healthier, quieter urban environments.”





Reference: Gilmour LRV, Bray I, Alford C, Lintott PR. Natural soundscapes enhance mood recovery amid anthropogenic noise pollution. Zhang Y, ed. PLoS ONE. 2024;19(11):e0311487. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0311487



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.