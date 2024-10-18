Transforming Wastewater into High-Value Biopolymers

"In short, the work on biopolymers is about producing a lot of biomass in wastewater treatment plants that is actually bacteria that eat everything that enters the treatment plant so that only the pure water remains," explains Professor Per Halkjær Nielsen.

"Every single day, many tons of biomass are produced, depending on how big the treatment plant is, and this is typically converted in a biogas reactor so that you get energy out of it. A large part of the bacteria consists of biopolymers, i.e. the adhesive material around them, and biopolymers are in demand in the industry as a sustainable alternative to oil-based polymers."

Biopolymers can be used as a binding agent in paper and in building materials, and they can be used as a material for flocculation where small particles clump together and settle as part of the water purification of harbour sludge, lakes and wastewater treatment plants. An added bonus is that biopolymers from wastewater treatment plants appear to be fire-retardant. Thus, there is a potentially large market for biopolymers if they can be produced commercially in a sustainably way, and there is potential for this, according to the research project REThiNk.





In a wastewater treatment plant, there are several hundred different species of bacteria that produce many types of biopolymers with different properties. These bacteria use the biopolymers as an adhesive to form colonies and adhere to surfaces so they are not just flushed out of the treatment plant. These biopolymers can be extracted by changing the pH and temperature of the water to produce cellulose and gelatinous biopolymers that can be used for a variety of industrial products. The expectation is that it will be possible to create factories that produce biopolymers from Danish wastewater treatment plants, and the potential is great, since hundreds of thousands of tons of bacteria are produced annually in Denmark alone. As an added benefit, minerals and other valuable components can be harvested from the wastewater that arrives at the treatment plants, such as phosphorus which is on the EU's list of critical raw materials that may be difficult to obtain in the future.