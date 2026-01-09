Tree Bark Microbes Help Clean the Air by Removing Greenhouse and Toxic Gases

Read time: 2 minutes

Australian researchers co-led by Southern Cross University have discovered a hidden climate superpower of trees. The trees' bark harbours trillions of microbes that help scrub the air of greenhouse and toxic gases.





It’s long been known that trees fight global warming by consuming carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) through photosynthesis. But a new study published in Science shows their microbial partners take up vast amounts of other climate-active gases too.





The study, conducted primarily by Dr Luke Jeffrey at Southern Cross University’s Faculty of Science and Engineering and Dr Bob Leung at Monash University’s Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI), rewrites our understanding of how trees and their resident microbes shape the atmosphere.





“Each tree hosts trillions of microbial cells in its bark,” said Dr Leung, a co-first author. “Yet their existence and roles have been overlooked for many decades until now.”





The researchers spent five years sampling trees across eastern Australia, including wetland, upland, and mangrove forests.





The tree species included paperbark (Melaleuca quinquenervia), Swamp box (Lophostemon suaveolens) and Swamp oak (Casuarina glauca) from freshwater wetland forest; Banksia (Banksia integrifolia) and Golden wattle (Acacia longifolia) from coastal heath forest; Mangrove (Avicennia marina) from mangrove forest; Grey ironbark (Eucalyptus siderophloia) and Grey Gum (Eucalyptus propinqua) from upland forest.



The sites were located just south of the Gold Coast within the Tweed Shire, particularly the wetland and upland forests between Cabarita and Pottsville.





The team then used advanced genomic and biogeochemical techniques to determine, for the first time, the identities, capabilities and activities of the microbes living in their bark.





“Remarkably, most of these microbes are tree-adapted specialists that feed on climate-active gases,” Dr Leung said. “They consume methane, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and even volatile compounds released by the trees themselves.”



