Turmeric Compound Fights Superbugs in Wastewater

Antibiotic resistance poses a significant threat to public health, and recent research highlights how wastewater may contribute to this global issue. Scientists analyzing samples from a wastewater treatment facility in Logan, Utah, identified multi-drug resistant strains of bacteria capable of withstanding several classes of antibiotics. While these bacteria are not usually harmful to healthy individuals, their potential to transfer resistance genes to more dangerous pathogens raises serious concerns.





Antibiotic resistance The ability of bacteria to survive exposure to antibiotics that would normally kill them or stop their growth.





The study, conducted by researchers at Utah State University and published in Frontiers in Microbiology, assessed whether natural compounds could help curb this threat. The team found that curcumin – a compound from turmeric – and emodin – found in rhubarb – were particularly effective in limiting the growth and activity of some of the antibiotic-resistant strains.

How resistance emerges in wastewater

Antibiotic resistance develops when bacteria adapt to survive in the presence of drugs meant to kill them. This risk increases when bacteria are exposed to sub-lethal doses of antibiotics, such as those that pass through the human body and enter wastewater systems via urine and feces.





Wastewater treatment plants may harbor bacteria exposed to trace amounts of antibiotics. In this study, researchers screened the wastewater for strains resistant to sulfamethoxazole, identifying nine that were resistant to several antibiotic classes. One strain – labeled U2 – carried a broad range of antibiotic resistance genes and resisted all drugs tested, including colistin, a last-resort antibiotic.

“Without improved treatment, wastewater could serve as a breeding ground for ‘superbugs’ that may enter water resources such as rivers, lakes, and reservoirs, posing potential risks to public health.”



Dr. Liyuan ‘Joanna’ Hou

The strains belonged to species including Microbacterium, Chryseobacterium, Lactococcus lactis, and Psychrobacter. While these are generally not considered dangerous for most people, they are known to cause illness in immunocompromised individuals. More importantly, they may act as reservoirs of resistance genes that could be passed to more harmful bacteria like Escherichia coli.

Testing nature’s defenses

To explore alternative strategies for managing antibiotic resistance, the researchers tested 11 natural compounds for their effects on the resistant bacteria. These included compounds known for their antimicrobial or anti-biofilm activity, such as curcumin, emodin, quercetin and berberine.





Biofilm A structured community of bacteria that grow on surfaces and produce a protective layer.





The bacterial strains were evaluated for changes in cell growth, metabolic activity and biofilm formation. Curcumin and emodin emerged as the most promising. Curcumin reduced cell activity and inhibited growth and biofilm development. Emodin, particularly at higher doses, also suppressed bacterial activity, though lower concentrations unexpectedly stimulated some strains. However, Gram-negative bacteria such as Chryseobacterium were not affected by any of the tested compounds.





Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria Bacteria are classified based on differences in their cell walls. Gram-negative bacteria are generally more resistant to antibiotics due to an additional outer membrane, while Gram-positive bacteria are more susceptible to certain treatments.





These early results suggest that plant-derived compounds may help in controlling resistant bacteria in wastewater, particularly Gram-positive strains. However, the researchers stress that additional studies are needed to determine whether these compounds could be used effectively in real-world wastewater systems. Future research should evaluate how the compounds perform in complex wastewater environments, whether they work in combination with existing treatment methods, and their long-term effects on microbial populations.





