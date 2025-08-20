Turning the Tip of a Mechanical Pencil Lead Into a High-Quality Electron Beam Source

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers at University of Tsukuba have demonstrated that graphitizing the fractured surface of a mechanical pencil lead enables the easy creation of axially oriented graphene edges, which serve as high-quality electron beam sources. The pointed morphology of graphene allowed for stable emission currents under weak electric fields without requiring an ultra-high vacuum environment.





Nanocarbon materials with pointed geometries, such as graphene and carbon nanotubes, are considered promising candidates as sources for field emission electrons. However, their practical application remains limited due to difficulties in controlling the orientation and arrangement of these materials.





In this study, the researchers focused on commercially available pencil leads, which contain appropriate amounts of graphite flakes (graphite powder) and are naturally aligned along the axial direction. The fracture surface of the lead was fully graphitized by heating it at a high temperature in ultra-high vacuum conditions, exposing perpendicularly oriented graphene edges at a suitable density.





Field emission electron mapping from these edges revealed a pattern characteristic of graphene edge emission, known as the "dragonfly pattern." Furthermore, theoretical calculations based on the energy spectrum of the emitted current confirmed the contribution of graphene's unique electronic states. Moreover, the pointed structure and chemical stability of graphene permitted stable electron emission even under mild conditions, such as low electric field strengths and non-ultra-high vacuum environments.





These findings confirm that graphene edges can be easily derived from readily accessible materials and effectively function as high-performance field emission sources. The simplicity of the method and the high beam quality achieved suggest potential applications in next-generation electron microscopes and related technologies.





Reference: Igari T, Tsuruta R, Nishiyama Y, et al. Field emission from vertically aligned graphene edges at the apex of the pencil lead. Sci Rep. 2025;15(1):27456. doi: 10.1038/s41598-025-11895-x





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.