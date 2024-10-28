Ultra-Sensitive Electronic Skin Modeled After the Human Brain

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Based on joint research with Professor Jaehyuk Lim at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Jeonbuk National University, Professor Youngu Lee at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST; President Kunwoo Lee), has successfully developed an ultra-sensitive pressure sensor for electronic skin modeled after the nervous system in the human brain. This technology is applicable to future devices, including AI-based digital healthcare devices, and is expected to be utilized across various fields, such as transparent displays and wearable devices, due to its transparency and physical flexibility.

Pressure sensors are devices that detect a slight change or force and convert it into signals. They are used in smartphones and healthcare devices to detect touch, heart rate, and muscle movements. Similar to the human skin, the pressure sensor−based electronic skin detects slight pressure, so it is used across many different applications, including wearable devices, medical monitoring devices, and sensory systems for robots. To employ electronic skin for more practical purposes, it is indispensable to go beyond simply detecting pressure and achieve greater sensitivity, transparency, and flexibility. In this context, many studies are being conducted to improve performance.

The research team led by Professor Lee developed a pressure sensor that emulates the way the human brain transmits signals. The brain transmits signals in a complex and quick way as neurons and glial cells work together. Professor Lee’s team created a network of nanoparticles modeled after this structure and designed a pressure sensor sensitive to slight pressure.

The pressure sensor developed in this study is not only highly sensitive but also highly transparent and flexible. It can detect slight changes, such as in the heart rate and finger movements, as well as the pressure of water droplets. Furthermore, it works stably even after 10,000 repeated uses, and its performance does not decline even in hot or humid environments.

Professor Lee at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, DGIST, said, “Based on this study, we successfully developed a tactile sensor applicable to the next-generation electronic skin with transparency and flexibility. Hopefully, research on the basic mechanism of how the sensor works will continue, leading to the development of artificial tactile sensors that simulate the human skin and the technological development of transparent displays for commercialization.”





