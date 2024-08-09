Urban Tree Planting May Not Cool Cities as Expected During Heatwaves

Reduced transpiration rates for cooling

Typically, the temperature reduction caused by green infrastructure in normal summer conditions is around 1 – 2°C during the day. Much of this cooling effect results from transpiration, where trees release water vapour through their leaves, absorbing heat and reducing the surrounding air temperature.





However, trees take precautions under heat stress to maintain moisture and avoid dryness by holding onto their sap. This reduces transpiration flow and thus their ability to cool – something overlooked in current climate forecasts.





For the study, the researchers used data from a global tree sap flow database to model changes in the transpiration behaviour of more than 700 tree types during heatwaves. They also conducted a field experiment to measure the transpiration changes, specifically in eucalyptus trees in Sydney, to validate the phenomenon.





The researchers found that two-thirds of the trees in the sample were overestimated in their ability to provide cooling by 60 per cent under extreme heat conditions.





“Once trees reach a threshold temperature of around 34°C, they try to protect themselves by reducing their circulation of sap,” Prof. Santamouris says. “This decreases their transpiration rate, which significantly reduces their ability to cool the ambient temperature, and in rare cases, may even result in heating.”





Prof. Santamouris says decision-makers need to be more selective about the types of trees used and their various temperature thresholds. Under extreme temperatures, trees can also emit high concentrations of Biogenic Volatile Organic Compounds (BVOCs) like Isoprene, which can harm air quality when they interact with other atmospheric pollutants.





“Without proper tree selection, not only is there minimal heat mitigation during heatwaves, but also the potential for adverse health phenomena, including increasing pollution,” Prof. Santamouris says. “It shows there is a real need for mitigation strategy refinement to account for the conditions of heat waves.”