Using Lightning to Make Ammonia Out of Thin Air

University of Sydney researchers have harnessed human-made lightning to develop a more efficient method of generating ammonia – one of the world’s most important chemicals. Ammonia is also the main ingredient of fertilisers that account for almost half of all global food production.





The team have successfully developed a more straightforward method to produce ammonia (NH 3 ) in gas form. Previous efforts by other laboratories produced ammonia in a solution (ammonium, NH 4 +), which requires more energy and processes to transform it into the final gas product.





The current method to generate ammonia, the Haber-Bosch process, comes at great climate cost, leaving a huge carbon footprint. It also needs to happen on a large scale and close to sources of cheap natural gas to make it cost-effective.