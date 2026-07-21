We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Wastewater Studies Reveal Who We Are and What We Eat

DNA from wastewater provides a snapshot of community eating habits.

News  
Published: July 21, 2026 
Original story from Duke University School of Medicine
Aerial view of a sewage treatment plant beside residential gardens.
Credit: Patrick Federi / Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 3 minutes

A new study suggests what’s flushed down the drain can offer a real-time snapshot of what communities are eating.  


Researchers at Duke University School of Medicine and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill analyzed tiny fragments of plant and animal DNA from wastewater samples across 19 North Carolina communities representing 2.1 million people to reveal how economics, immigration, and geography influence what's on our plates.


Wealthier neighborhoods were more likely to show traces of hops, a key ingredient in beer. Areas with larger foreign-born populations revealed evidence of tropical fruit and bean consumption. Along the coast, wastewater carried signatures of seafood-rich diets, including locally caught species like drum, Spanish mackerel, and trigger fish.  

Subscribe to Applied Sciences updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
 Subscribe Now


Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study turns an unlikely source - community sewer systems - into a data-rich tool to help track nutrition trends, identify gaps in food access, and determine whether food security programs are reaching the people who need them most.


“Poor diet is one of the world’s biggest drivers of chronic disease, but we’ve never had a fast objective way to measure what people eat,” said senior study author Lawrence A. David, PhD, a member of the Duke Microbiome Center and an associate professor of molecular, genetics and microbiology whose research lab is known as the Edible Atlas. “This study helps fill that gap so we can better connect diet to health.”  


For decades, nutrition researchers relied on food diaries and surveys for nutrition surveillance - methods that can be expensive and time-consuming. People forget what they ate, underreport unhealthy foods, or are never surveyed at all. The communities most affected by diet-related disease are often the hardest to measure, David said.   


To address those limitations, Duke researchers developed FoodSeq-FLOW, a DNA-sequencing platform that mines traces found in wastewater for clues about what communities are eating and preparing.


While at Duke, lead study author Mengyi Dong, PhD, spearheaded the genomic analysis and translated the DNA sequences into identifiable plant and animal species.  


The approach builds on wastewater surveillance systems that took off during COVID-19 when virus shed in human waste helped officials detect and track outbreaks. Now it's used to monitor a variety of infectious and respiratory diseases. 


But researchers are pushing the infrastructure beyond disease detection. Using the new sequencing platform, the team analyzed wastewater samples collected from eight treatment plants in three North Carolina regions - Charlotte-Mecklenburg; Beaufort-Carteret and Greenville-Pitt - during two study periods June-December 2020 and June 2021. 


“Wastewater offers an objective way to monitor dietary patterns across entire communities and could help guide more targeted nutrition and food security programs,” said Dong, an associate professor at Virginia Tech’s Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center. “Food security isn’t just about whether enough food is available. It’s also about ensuring communities can access healthy, nutritious options.” 


The potential is attracting interest from communities such as Durham’s historic Hayti neighborhood where local leaders are working to bring in a Black-owned full-service grocery store. 


They believe this data could help demonstrate the measurable impact a grocery store could have in the area that’s been described as a food desert.  

 

“It would allow us to eat healthier foods more regularly because we wouldn’t have to travel so far to get them,” said Erin Dooley, co-founder of BLK South and resident of the Grant Street Community. “What’s unique about Dr. David’s research is that it’s not just hard facts and data, but it supports our lived experiences.”  

Promotional banner for Advances in Food & Beverage Testing 2026 symposium
Promotional banner for Advances in Food & Beverage Testing 2026 symposium
Ask the Expert: Evidence-Based Solutions to Global Food Fraud
Food fraud threatens global supply chains and consumer trust. This talk explores how science-led collaboration and shared intelligence support the detection, prevention, and mitigation of food fraud across international systems.
View Ask The Expert
Advertisement


The DNA patterns found in wastewater closely matched dietary data from 14 stool samples collected in Durham in June 2021, suggesting that sewage can accurately track local diets. 

 

Researchers emphasize that the goal though is not to monitor individuals but to measure broad community patterns.  


By capturing information from entire populations without identifying specific people, wastewater could fill critical gaps in public health data while protecting privacy, said study author Rachel T. Noble, PhD, a professor of marine sciences at UNC-Chapel Hill.  


“The result is a snapshot of the community that helps understand where resources are needed,” Noble said.  


Noble notes that the DNA markers developed at Duke can identify food sources with remarkable detail. For instance, diets among inland communities rely on a handful of seafood varieties, especially farmed fish such as Atlantic salmon.  


“Could we be doing more to support local fisheries and make their seafood more available? It looks like we certainly could,” Noble said. 


Reference: Dong M, Clerkin TJ, Jiang S, et al. Dietary DNA in municipal wastewater reveals signatures of wealth, immigration, and coastal proximity. PNAS. 2026;123(31):e2530704123. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2530704123

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Google News Preferred Source Add Technology Networks as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter