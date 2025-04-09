Water Filter With Nanoscale Channels Removes Stubborn PFAS

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Traditional water filters struggle to remove smaller PFAS molecules, but a new Monash-designed filter changes that.





Researchers at Monash University have developed a groundbreaking water filtration membrane that effectively removes small PFAS molecules, overcoming a significant challenge faced by conventional water filters.





The research team designed a beta-cyclodextrin (βCD) modified graphene oxide (GO-βCD) membrane with nanoscale channels that selectively retain PFAS while allowing water to pass through.





PFAS, commonly referred to as ‘forever chemicals,’ are widely used in industrial and consumer products, persisting in the environment and posing potential health risks. PFAS contamination in Australia’s drinking water and waterways is a growing concern for communities, governments, and water service providers. A Federal inquiry is currently examining the scale of its use and impact nationwide.





In tests, the Monash membrane significantly outperformed traditional polyamide membranes, which typically remove only about 35 per cent of short-chain PFAS. The team also confirmed that the membrane creates an energetic barrier that prevents PFAS movement, effectively blocking contamination.





Study first author and Monash PhD candidate, Eubert Mahofa, highlighted the significance of this breakthrough in PFAS filtration.





“PFAS are difficult to manage because they dissolve easily in water and can spread far from their original source, making contamination challenging to contain and remediate. Removing small PFAS molecules from water has been a major hurdle for existing filters,” Eubert said.





“Our approach solves this by filtering out and concentrating these harmful chemicals while still allowing water to flow through efficiently, making it a strong candidate to supplement the technologies for PFAS destruction.”





Dr Sally El Meragawi, co-researcher on the project, underscored the membrane’s potential impact on global water treatment strategies.





“By combining advanced materials with smart chemistry, we’ve created a highly efficient way to tackle this global contamination issue. The unique structure of our membrane enables it to effectively remove even the smallest PFAS molecules,” Dr El Meragawi said.





“Our approach also paves the way for future membrane technologies tailored for removing targeted contaminants in drinking and wastewater treatment applications. It also retains key nutrients in water, making it an attractive method for use alongside traditional nanofiltration systems.”





The membrane was fabricated using shear alignment printing, a scalable technique that allows for industrial-scale production of graphene oxide films.



Conventional polyamide membranes struggle to block smaller PFAS molecules. In contrast, tests and simulations showed that the Monash-designed membrane forms a strong barrier that effectively prevents PFAS passage - even under varying temperatures - while maintaining efficient water flow.





Professor Mainak Majumder, Director of the Australian Research Council’s Research Hub for Advanced Manufacturing with 2D Materials (AM2D) which supported this work, emphasised the broader implications of the technology.





“This breakthrough in PFAS filtration has the potential to revolutionise how PFAS contamination is managed globally, with applications ranging from landfill leachate treatment to industrial wastewater purification,” Professor Majumder said.





“Our technology opens new possibilities for developing advanced nanofiltration membranes tailored to remove specific molecular species by selecting appropriate binding chemistries.”





The long-standing collaboration between Monash University, Clean TeQ Water and its graphene-focused subsidiary NematiQ has supported the development and commercialisation of innovative membrane technology.





Peter Voigt, CEO of Clean TeQ Water and NematiQ, said, “The development of a modified graphene membrane for PFAS removal represents an exciting advancement in water treatment. NematiQ looks forward to collaborating closely with Monash University to bring this innovative technology to market.”





“We’re excited to continue our partnership with NematiQ to advance the commercialisation of this promising graphene membrane technology. Collaborations like this are key to translating research into real-world impact,” Professor Majumder said.





Reference: Mahofa E, El Meragawi S, Vilayatteri MA, et al. Manipulating intrapore energy barriers in graphene oxide nanochannels for targeted removal of short-chain PFAS. ACS Nano. 2025:acsnano.4c15413. doi: 10.1021/acsnano.4c15413





