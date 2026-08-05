What Happens When Babies Start Solid Food?

The early period of life is a critical phase in which the immune system must learn to tolerate harmless environmental stimuli, such as food and microbes that normally live in and on the body, while remaining vigilant against harmful substances and pathogens. If it fails to strike the right balance, the individual may become more susceptible later in life to allergies and autoimmune diseases. During this sensitive window, the transition from breastfeeding to solid food represents a crucial shift, including in its effects on the immune system.





Dendritic cells are specialized immune cells that take up and process material from their surroundings, including components of pathogens, food, and other environmental sources. By integrating signals from their environment, they shape how other immune cells, including T cells, respond to these substances. A team led by Professor Barbara Schraml from the Biomedical Center at LMU has now identified a signaling pathway in mice through which information about the dietary shift is transmitted to dendritic cells in the spleen, enabling them to adjust immune responses accordingly.