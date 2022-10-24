We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

What Seawater Can Tell Us About Life Below the Surface

News  
Published: October 24, 2022
 
| Original story from McGill University
Surface of the sea with the Sun setting on the horizon.
Credit: Pixabay.

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "What Seawater Can Tell Us About Life Below the Surface"

First Name*
Last Name*
Email Address*
Country*
Company Type*
Job Function*
Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks?
Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Read time:
 

Seawater holds “memories” in the form of DNA from fish and invertebrates that have recently passed by. This information, called environmental DNA or eDNA, can be used by scientists to track species across space. This new approach is being used by researchers like McGill Professor Jennifer Sunday and her colleagues at the Pacific eDNA Coastal Observatory (PECO) to track “biogeography” like we forecast the weather. The PECO network has been collecting seawater in bottles from Juneau, Alaska to San Diego, California to find out which fish live where and how these change over time, focusing on seagrass habitats across this large coastal region. With this information, the researchers will survey the geographic distributions of hundreds of fish and gain a better understanding of how species live together in different environments – as potential consumers, competitors, and invasive species – all from bottles of water. “Networks like PECO could mark the start of a new frontier in tracking underwater biodiversity. Groups like these are forming around the world,” says Sunday, who is Assistant Professor in the Department of Biology.


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.


Advertisement
Chosen for You
Listicle

Achieving Cost-Effective, High-Throughput Single Cell Multiomic Analysis
Article

Why Biomarkers of Biological Age Could Be Misleading
How To Guide

Tips for Improving Your qPCR
Advertisement
Advertisement