When Pollen Peaks, Exam Scores Drop in Math and Science

Students tend to perform worse in their matriculation exams taken at the end of high school when pollen levels are high, a new Finnish study suggests.





The adverse association between high pollen levels and academic performance was particularly strong in mathematics-related subjects, such as physics and chemistry. With Finnish matriculation exams usually taking place during the spring when pollen levels are high, the findings may have important implications for students’ future prospects, researchers say.

Pollen could negatively impact school grades

The research was led by scientists at the University of Oulu, Finland. Previously, this research team investigated whether high levels of air pollution—specifically for PM2.5 (airborne particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers)—might affect average student performance during exam season. They found that a one-unit increase in PM2.5 concentration was linked to a 0.05 percentage point reduction in exam scores.





Pollen is not often thought of as a pollutant in the traditional sense, but scientifically, this airborne organic pollutant does significantly impact human health. Pollen allergies are common, and pollen grains may also interact with industrial pollutants in the air to increase their allergenicity and exacerbate symptoms.





“Pollen allergies are very common in Finland, and symptoms like poor sleep, fatigue, and so on, are very common for those who suffer pollen symptoms,” study author Marko Korhonen, a university researcher in the University of Oulu Department of Economics, told Technology Networks.





“Very little research had examined whether short-term environmental factors, like pollen exposure, could influence performance in high-stakes academic settings. Fortunately for us, the Finnish matriculation examination takes place during the spring pollen season, and we have high-quality nationwide data. This provided us a unique opportunity to study whether day-to-day variation in pollen levels is linked to cognitive performance under real-world conditions.”





Using data provided by Statistics Finland and the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the researchers examined exam results from more than 92,000 students who took national high school matriculation exams in the Helsinki and Turku metropolitan areas between 2006 and 2020.





Results for exams in a variety of subjects—Finnish, History and Social Studies, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry—were analyzed to determine if there were any notable associations with pollen exposure during the exam period in these years.





Pollen exposure was evaluated using daily regional pollen counts for alder and hazel, as these are the only plants actively blooming during the Finnish exam season. Pollen levels were then grouped by pollen count—defined as the number of pollen grains per cubic meter of air in a 24-hour period—and labeled as being either low (1‒10), moderate (10‒100), or abundant (> 100).





In total, the analysis included more than 156,000 exam scores. From these, the researchers saw a noticeable dip in exam scores on days with low and high levels of pollen, compared to days with no pollen in the air. This fall was even larger after accounting for other environmental variables, such as temperature, ambient air pollution, and rainfall during exam hours.





Overall, the researchers observed that an increase of just 10 pollen grains for alder and hazel pollen reduced scores by 0.046 and 0.245 examination points, respectively, out of a possible 66 total exam points.

Mathematics and related subjects are most impacted

In further rounds of analysis, the team divided the exam scores into mathematical and non-mathematical subjects. From this, they observed that the negative associations between pollen exposure and exam scores were mainly present for mathematical subjects.





As to why mathematics-related subject scores appeared to be more affected than social science subjects, Korhonen hypothesized: “One possible and speculative explanation is that mathematics exams require sustained attention and precision. Then, even mild allergy symptoms could therefore have a slightly larger impact on performance in subjects that demand continuous focus and accuracy.”





Due to the observational nature of the study, the researchers are unable to firmly attribute the fall in exam scores to higher pollen levels—they can only point to this association. The study was also limited by its access to only regional-level pollen data.





“One important limitation is that we [could only] measure ambient pollen levels at the regional level, not individual exposure or actual allergy symptoms,” Korhonen explained. “Since maybe only 20% of students suffer from pollen allergies, and our estimates concern all students, it means that we likely underestimate the impact among those who are truly symptomatic.”

“Further, we do not have direct information on [other] mechanisms such as sleep quality, medication use, stress, or symptom severity during exam days. Understanding these pathways would require more detailed individual-level health data.”

What does this research mean for students?

While the effect sizes seen in the study are relatively small, as Korhonen points out, the study methods are likely to lead to an underestimation of any influence on exam performance. With the matriculation exams being such an important step in the Finnish educational system, any negative influences could have a major impact on students.





“The main message of our study is that short-term pollen exposure can be linked to performance in high-stakes exams. Even small effects may matter when exams influence future educational and career opportunities,” Korhonen said.





“For students with pollen allergies, the practical recommendation is to anticipate the season and start appropriate treatment early, and try to minimize exposure during exam periods. For educators and administrators, the findings suggest that environmental conditions are worth considering when organizing important exams.”





Korhonen suggested that further studies with more detailed datasets could clarify this potential association. Carrying out similar studies in other countries with different exam periods could also be an interesting aspect for further research.





“If someone could collect individual-level data on allergy symptoms, sleep quality, medication use, and stress during exam periods, we could maybe better understand the mechanisms behind the association we observe,” said Korhonen.





“Also, replication in other countries and educational systems would help determine whether the findings generalize beyond Finland. Furthermore, it would be interesting to see whether early [allergy] medication use or improved indoor air filtration in schools could reduce the impact of pollen exposure on performance.”





About the interviewee:

Marko Korhonen, DSc, is a university researcher at the University of Oulu, Department of Economics.

