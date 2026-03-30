Why Do Solid-State Batteries Keep Short-Circuiting?

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Batteries that use solids as their charge-carrying electrolyte could potentially be a safer and far more energy-dense alternative to lithium-ion batteries. However, these solid-state batteries have been plagued by the formation of metallic cracks called dendrites that cause them to short circuit.





The problem has so far prevented such batteries from becoming a major player in energy storage. But now, research from MIT could finally help engineers find a way to get past this hurdle.





For decades, many researchers have treated dendrites as largely the result of mechanical stress - like cracks that form on the sidewalk when a tree root grows underneath. But MIT engineers have discovered the exact opposite: Faster dendrite growth was associated with lower stress levels in a commonly used battery electrolyte material. Using a new technique that allowed them to directly measure the stress around growing dendrites, the researchers found cracks formed at stress levels as low as 25 percent of what would be expected under mechanical stress alone.





The experiments, published in Nature today, instead revealed another culprit: chemical reactions caused by high electrical currents that weaken the electrolyte and make it more susceptible to dendrite growth. Researchers had previously proposed that such reactions cause dendrite growth, but the new study provides the first experimental data on the interplay between chemical and mechanical stress in dendrite formation.





“Direct measurement techniques allowed us to see how tough the material is as we cycle the cell,” says Cole Fincher, the paper’s first author and an MIT PhD student in materials science and engineering. “What we saw was that if you just test the ceramic electrolyte on the benchtop, it’s about as tough as your tooth. But during charging, it gets a lot weaker - closer to the brittleness of a lollipop.”





The findings reveal why developing stronger electrolytes alone hasn’t solved the decades-old dendrite problem. It also points to the importance of developing more chemically stable materials to finally fulfill the promise of high-density solid-state batteries.





“There’s a large community of researchers that are constantly trying to discover and design better solid electrolytes to enable the solid-state battery,” says senior author Yet-Ming Chiang, MIT’s Kyocera Professor of Materials Science and Engineering. “This study provides guidance in those efforts. We discovered a new mechanism by which these dendrites grow, allowing us to explore ways to design around it to make solid-state batteries successful.”





Joining Fincher and Chiang on the paper are MIT PhD student Colin Gilgenbach; Thermo Fisher Scientific scientists Christian Roach and Rachel Osmundsen; MIT.nano researcher Aubrey Penn; MIT Toyota Professor in Materials Processing W. Craig Carter; MIT Kyocera Professor of Materials Science and Engineering James LeBeau; University of Michigan Professor Michael Thouless; and Brown University Professor Brian W. Sheldon.

Measuring stress

Dendrites have presented a major roadblock to battery development since the 1970s. One reason lithium-ion batteries have become ubiquitous while other approaches have stalled is that their commonly used graphite anodes are less susceptible to dendrite formation. That’s a shame because solid-state batteries that use lithium metal as an anode and a solid electrolyte could theoretically store far more energy in the same sized package with less weight. They could thus enable longer-lasting phones and laptops, or electric cars with double the range of today’s options.





“There’s no more energy-dense form of lithium than lithium metal,” Chiang says. “But the dendrite problem has limited progress with solid-state batteries.”





Lithium metal is soft like taffy. Fincher, who has been studying the dendrite problem in the labs of Chiang and Carter, says one puzzle is how such a soft material can penetrate into the hard electrolyte materials being explored for use in solid-state batteries.





“The ceramics that have been used in these applications are stiff, like a coffee mug, so it’s been hoped that solid-state batteries would stop this relatively soft dendrite from growing,” Fincher explains.





Believing that mechanical stress causes dendrites, scientists have worked to develop stronger electrolytes that can withstand more mechanical stress. Some researchers have proposed that chemical reactions play a role in dendrite formation, but how those reactions worked with mechanical stress was not known.





For their Nature study, the researchers set out to directly observe mechanical and chemical changes in a commonly used solid-state electrolyte material as dendrites grew. Solid-state batteries are typically organized like a sandwich, which makes it hard to look inside the middle electrolyte layer. For their first experiment, the researchers developed a special solid-state battery cell in which the ceramic layers can be observed from the side, allowing the researchers to watch dendrite growth occurring in the electrolyte.





The researchers also used a measurement technique called birefringence microscopy to precisely measure the stress around the dendrite, which Fincher developed as part of his PhD thesis.





“It works the same way as polarized sunglasses when you look at something like a windshield,” Fincher explains of the technique. “When light comes through, residual stresses in the glass enable light of some orientations to pass faster than others, and that can give rise to observable rainbow patterns. These patterns can be used to measure stress.”





The technique gave the researchers a way to both visualize and quantify stress around actively growing dendrites for the first time, leading to the unexpected findings.





“Normally you would expect that the faster a dendrite grows, the more stress it creates,” Chiang says. “Instead, we observed exactly the opposite. The faster it grew, the lower the stress around it, meaning the solid electrolyte is breaking under a lower stress, and therefore it’s been embrittled.”





In fact, the dendrites grew at stress levels far weaker than expected. Fincher describes the weaker electrolyte as electrochemically corroded.





“Imagine you test a piece of glass one day, and the next day it’s only a quarter as strong,” Chiang says. “It was very surprising.”

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Led by LeBeau, the researchers then cooled the electrolyte to extremely low temperatures and applied a powerful imaging technique called cryogenic scanning transmission electron microscopy that allowed them to study the area around the dendrite on nearly atomic scales. The imaging revealed that the passage of ionic current through the material had caused chemical reactions that made it more brittle.





“The electric current drives the flow of lithium ions through the solid electrolyte,” Chiang explains. “That causes a highly concentrated flow of lithium ions at the dendrite tip. We believe that leads to a chemical reduction of the material compound, which leads to its decomposition into new phases. You start with a crystalline phase of the electrolyte, then there’s a volume contraction after the deposition that is consistent with the embrittlement we see.”

Toward better batteries

The experiment was done on one of the most stable electrolytes used in solid-state batteries, making the researchers confident the findings will carry over to other electrolyte materials.





“This tells us we have to look for electrolyte materials that are even more stable, especially when in contact with lithium metal, which chemically speaking is very reducing,” Chiang says. “This will help direct the search for new materials.”





For instance, Chiang says now that they understand more about the chemical changes causing embrittlement, researchers could explore materials that actually get tougher as cracks grow.





The researchers say it will take more work to figure out what electrochemical reactions are taking place to make the electrolyte so much weaker. But they say their approach for directly observing stresses could also help improve materials for use in devices like fuel cells and electrolyzers.





Reference: Fincher CD, Gilgenbach C, Roach C, et al. Electrochemical corrosion accompanies dendrite growth in solid electrolytes. Nature. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41586-026-10279-z





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