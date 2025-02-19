Why Melting Glaciers Are Losing 273 Billion Tons of Ice Yearly

For the new study, an international research team under the coordination of the World Glacier Monitoring Service (WGMS), hosted at the University of Zurich (UZH) in Switzerland, carried out the so-called Glacier Mass Balance Intercomparison Exercise (GlaMBIE). The research community collected, homogenized, combined, and analyzed glacier mass changes from different field and satellite observation methods. The team then compared and combined the results from the different methods into an annual time series of glacier mass changes for all glacier regions in the world from 2000 to 2023.





The researchers compiled 233 estimates of regional glacier mass changes from about 450 data contributors organized in 35 research teams. “By combining the advantages of the different observation methods, GlaMBIE provides not only new insights into regional trends and year-to-year variability. We could also identify differences among observation methods, which is an opportunity to better understand and improve future estimates,” says Michael Zemp, UZH professor at the Department of Geography, who led the study.