World-First Study Finds Harmful “Forever Chemicals” in Australian Marsupials

New research has shown for the first time that Australian marsupials are contaminated with synthetic "forever chemicals", which are linked to significant health impacts in other animals and humans.





University of Melbourne researchers in the Australian Laboratory for Emerging Contaminants (ALEC) and the Melbourne Veterinary School measured the concentrations of human-made per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in possums from the greater Melbourne region, with findings published today in Science of the Total Environment.





PhD candidate and lead researcher Ellis Mackay explained that the research group investigated PFAS concentrations in the livers of common ringtail and brushtail possums that had been euthanized on welfare grounds or died under circumstances unrelated to the study.





“All the possums we examined had been exposed to PFAS – we found 45 types of PFAS in their livers – and median levels were among the highest recorded in any small terrestrial mammal worldwide,” Ms Mackay said.





“PFAS have been studied widely in aquatic animals, but we know very little about the health impacts of PFAS in terrestrial wildlife, and this is the first study to investigate PFAS levels in Australian marsupials.





“The possums in this study are sentinels warning us that broad PFAS contamination of Australian ecosystems and native species is highly probable.”





For decades, PFAS have been used for many purposes – including some fire-fighting foams, non-stick pans, waterproof clothing, and cosmetics – and can persist in the environment for decades.





The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ most recent National Health Measures Survey found PFAS in the blood of more than 98 per cent of Australians tested.





ALEC leader and co-author of the published paper, Associate Professor Brad Clarke, said that certain PFAS have been has been linked to serious health effects, including cancer, developmental harm, and immune system disruption.





“Globally, we are producing and using hundreds of thousands of synthetic chemicals including PFAS, with limited understanding of their long-term impacts,” Associate Professor Clarke said.





“Building on this study, we are keen to investigate how different landscapes affect animals’ exposure to environmental contaminants, as well as examining the health impacts of exposure more closely.





“We are likely to see increasing health impacts from contamination of our ecosystems and food chains with synthetic chemicals, so tighter control of their production and use is essential.”





