World’s Darkest Coating Could Protect the Night Sky From Satellite Light Pollution

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A satellite coating made from one of the world's darkest materials could help tackle a growing threat to astronomy, according to new research led by astrophysicists at the University of Surrey. With as many as 60,000 satellites projected to orbit Earth by 2030, scientists are searching for ways to reduce their brightness in the night sky.





In a new study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, researchers demonstrate how Vantablack® 310 – an ultra-black coating developed by University of Surrey spinout Surrey NanoSystems, co-authors of the paper – could play a major role in reducing light pollution from satellites in low Earth orbit.





The proliferation of satellites already in orbit is raising concerns among scientists and stargazers. Reflected sunlight from spacecraft can create bright streaks and flares that interfere with telescope observations and large-scale surveys of the night sky, making it more difficult to detect faint objects such as asteroids, distant galaxies and other important astronomical phenomena.





To tackle the problem, the research team measured how Vantablack® 310 reflects light under a range of illumination and viewing conditions. They then used these laboratory measurements to simulate how a coated satellite surface would appear from the ground.





The simulations showed that the coating could make satellite surfaces significantly fainter, bringing their brightness close to the limit recommended by the International Astronomical Union for protecting astronomical observations. The findings suggest that ultra-black coatings could provide a practical way to reduce the impact of future satellites on astronomy and the night sky.

The night sky is one of humanity's oldest windows into the universe, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to see things. Our results show that relatively simple material choices could make a meaningful difference to how satellites affect astronomical observations without requiring major changes to mission design. — Astha Astha, Postgraduate Research Student

Space is becoming increasingly crowded, creating challenges not only for astronomers but for everyone who values an unspoilt night sky. What is encouraging about this research is that it moves us beyond simply identifying the problem and towards developing practical, evidence-based solutions.

“As an astrophysicist at Surrey, I am particularly proud that a potential solution to this astronomical challenge has emerged from pioneering materials research at our own University. Vantablack® technology grew from work involving my colleague Professor Ravi Silva and was developed and commercialised by Surrey NanoSystems, demonstrating what can be achieved when astrophysics, engineering and industry work together. — Dr Noelia Noel, Senior Lecturer, PhD in Astrophysics

Satellite constellations offer enormous benefits, but their growing brightness presents a challenge for ground-based astronomy. Vantablack® 310 combines ultra-black performance across a wide range of viewing angles with the durability needed for low Earth orbit. We are proud to work with the University of Surrey to help protect the night sky while supporting innovation in satellite technology. — James Whitfield, Applications Scientist at Surrey NanoSystems and co-author of the study

The team is now preparing for an in-orbit demonstration aboard the Jovian-1 CubeSat mission – a student-led satellite programme involving the universities of Surrey, Portsmouth and Southampton. The demonstration will test both the coating's performance in the space environment and whether the resulting change in brightness can be measured from the ground.





The wider Light Pollution and Sustainable Space initiative, led by Dr Noël, was named Best Sustainable Project at the University of Surrey’s 2026 Sustainability Awards, recognising its systematic approach to reducing satellite brightness through material design.





Reference: Chaturvedi A, Noël NED, Clifford K, et al. Reducing the impact of satellite brightness for astronomy: laboratory characterization and simulations. Mon Not R Astron Soc. 2026;550(1):stag1136. doi: Chaturvedi A, Noël NED, Clifford K, et al. Reducing the impact of satellite brightness for astronomy: laboratory characterization and simulations.2026;550(1):stag1136. doi: 10.1093/mnras/stag1136

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