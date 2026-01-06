Zooplankton Are Transporting Microplastics to the Ocean Depths

Read time: 3 minutes

Zooplankton are already emerging as a major biological pathway for microplastics to transport through marine ecosystems. With over 125 trillion microplastic particles estimated to have accumulated in the ocean, understanding how these pollutants are moving through marine ecosystems and food webs is vital for predicting long-term consequences for ocean health.





Copepods are widely considered to be the most numerous zooplankton in our ocean, dominating zooplankton communities in nearly every ocean region, from surface waters to the deep sea. Their staggering numbers mean that even small actions by individual animals – like ingesting microplastics – can collectively drive substantial ecosystem-level changes.





New research, authored by Dr Valentina Fagiano (Oceanographic Centre of the Balearic Islands, COB-IEO-CSIC) and PML’s Dr Matthew Cole, Dr Rachel Coppock and Professor Penelope Lindeque, reveals that copepods may be transporting hundreds of microplastic particles per cubic metre of seawater down through the water column each and every day.





The paper, ‘Real-time visualization reveals copepod mediated microplastic flux’, published in Journal of Hazardous Materials, provides one of the clearest quantitative pictures to date of how microplastics are cycled by zooplankton in the ocean.





Watch: Real-time imaging of microplastic gut passage in zooplankton





Zooplankton, and copepods in particular, are central to the marine food web. They eat microalgae and are, in turn, eaten by fish, seabirds and marine mammals. They also drive the ‘biological pump’, packaging carbon into faecal pellets that sink into deeper waters.





In recent years, copepods have also been recognised as vectors for microplastics – ingesting tiny plastic particles suspended in seawater and potentially passing them on to predators, or exporting them to depth via their pellets and carcasses. But until now, there has been no precise way to gauge how much plastic an individual copepod processes and how fast.





Through the study, researchers collected the copepods Calanus helgolandicus (a common North Atlantic copepod) through a fine-mesh plankton net, at the L4 Station of Western Channel Observatory – about six nautical miles south of Plymouth – aboard PML’s Research Vessel Quest.



