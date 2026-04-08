Armored CAR T Cells Could Crack Solid Tumors

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Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Renier Brentjens and Dr. Yeong “Christopher” Choi , about how the field has evolved, new approaches, including armored CAR T-cell therapy, and the role of manufacturing facilities in enabling continued development.

This approach has proven successful in the treatment of hematological malignancies , partly due to their expression of well-defined, high-density antigens that serve as targets. However, tackling solid tumors has been challenging due to dense physical barriers, immunosuppressive microenvironments, and heterogeneity across target antigens. Simply put, solid tumors are difficult to enter; if you do get in, you might be shut down; and even if you are not, you are probably looking for a needle in a haystack.

In short, T cells are isolated from a patient, genetically modified with CARs that recognize specific tumor-associated antigens, and then reinfused. There are many mechanisms that enable cancer to evade the immune system, and CAR T-cell therapy aims to overcome some of them by leveraging our own immune cells.

Chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) are engineered proteins designed to act as “guides” for recognition and attack. They are composed of an antibody-derived extracellular domain responsible for target identification, and an intracellular signaling domain that is crucial for triggering cellular response. This concept was first described in 1987 and now forms the basis of several globally approved cancer therapies, namely, CAR T-cell therapy.

Izzy Hirst (IH): Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies How has the expansion of the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Engineering & Cell Manufacturing Facility at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (RPCCC) allowed for progress in CAR T research?

Yeong "Christopher" Choi, PhD, MBA (Y"C): Yeong "Christopher" Choi, PhD, MBA Senior Vice President of Industry Partnerships; Technical Director, GMP Facility; Associate Professor of Oncology Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Dr. Yeong "Christopher" Choi, MBA, joined Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as senior vice president of industry partnerships, technical director of the GMP facility, and associate professor of oncology. Choi brings 20 years of experience in cell and gene therapy GMP manufacturing, business operations, quality and process development. Learn about our editorial policies

At Roswell, the expansion has fundamentally shortened the path from idea to clinic. When a researcher down the hall has a promising CAR T concept, we can move it through process development, testing, and GMP production under one roof. That speed translates directly into getting potentially life-saving therapies to patients sooner. We're no longer just an academic lab doing interesting science; we're a fully operational GMP facility that happens to sit inside one of the country's top cancer centers.

Renier Brentjens, MD, PhD (RB): Renier Brentjens, MD, PhD Deputy Director and Chair of Medicine Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Dr. Renier Brentjens obtained an MD/PhD in microbiology from the State University of New York at Buffalo. As a medical oncology fellow, he initiated pre-clinical studies demonstrating the potential clinical application of autologous T cells, which were genetically modified to target the CD19 antigen through the retroviral gene transfer of artificial T-cell receptors termed chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). In 2024, Dr. Brentjens was one of four recipients of the prestigious Warren Alpert Foundation Prize for his role in the creation of CAR T cells. Learn about our editorial policies

When I trained and started working at Memorial Sloan Kettering, they had a facility with two or three rooms. So, anything you worked on in the lab could be tested in mice and, if it looked good, you also had a way to get the therapy into patients.

The real chasm between pre-clinical and clinical research is having the ability, funding, and facilities to be able to move things into patients. We were one of the few places that could do that, and it turned out it worked.

When I came to visit, [RPCCC] had a six-room GMP facility. We now have up to 20 rooms, which allows us to test many ideas. We can move things from an idea to mouse models and into patients rapidly.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Roswell has seen promising results from CAR T-cell therapy in solid tumors, a treatment that has historically been ineffective. Why was this the case?

RB: Renier Brentjens, MD, PhD Deputy Director and Chair of Medicine Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Dr. Renier Brentjens obtained an MD/PhD in microbiology from the State University of New York at Buffalo. As a medical oncology fellow, he initiated pre-clinical studies demonstrating the potential clinical application of autologous T cells, which were genetically modified to target the CD19 antigen through the retroviral gene transfer of artificial T-cell receptors termed chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). In 2024, Dr. Brentjens was one of four recipients of the prestigious Warren Alpert Foundation Prize for his role in the creation of CAR T cells. Learn about our editorial policies

The first challenge when we started doing this work was identifying a target on a cancer cell. An ideal target is expressed by all the cancer cells but not expressed by any other vital tissues. If you identify one, you still need to find an antibody that binds to it to use for your CAR.

CD19 and B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) are good targets, because only B cells express them—the worst that could happen is that you wipe out normal B cells along with cancer cells. The problem with solid tumors is that, unlike blood cancers, they tend not to express unique targets; whatever you go after could also be expressed on normal tissue. Additionally, solid tumors have more mutations. This means you will always have a population that your CAR T cells won’t target. We call that antigen escape, and it's much more prevalent in solid tumors.

Additionally, as we observed positive results in leukemias and lymphomas, other investigators identified that solid tumors scaffold themselves within immune cells that suppress the immune system. So, you can make targeted cells, but once they reach the cancer, they are suppressed. There’s an ever-growing list of obstacles.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies How did you develop the CAR T-cell/IL-36γ pairing to overcome challenges observed in applying CAR T-cell therapy to solid tumors, and how effective has this approach been?

RB: Renier Brentjens, MD, PhD Deputy Director and Chair of Medicine Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Dr. Renier Brentjens obtained an MD/PhD in microbiology from the State University of New York at Buffalo. As a medical oncology fellow, he initiated pre-clinical studies demonstrating the potential clinical application of autologous T cells, which were genetically modified to target the CD19 antigen through the retroviral gene transfer of artificial T-cell receptors termed chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). In 2024, Dr. Brentjens was one of four recipients of the prestigious Warren Alpert Foundation Prize for his role in the creation of CAR T cells. Learn about our editorial policies

We came up with a second platform—armored CAR T cells. We thought that if we could get the CAR T cell to enter the tumor and deliver a pro-inflammatory payload, we could tip the balance from being a suppressive microenvironment to an inflammatory one.

We looked at IL-18, a pro-inflammatory cytokine that has its own checkpoint—if levels get too high, the body makes a binding protein to neutralize it, which minimizes toxicity risk. IL-36γ comes from the same family as IL-18, and they looked like they did the same thing, but no one had defined it. We found that 36γ performed better and concluded that it takes myeloid-derived suppressor cells, which would otherwise be suppressive, and converts them or introduces pro-inflammatory neutrophils.

This provides a population of neutrophils that directly kill tumor cells, regardless of the CAR target, and a second cluster of neutrophils introduces antigens to the endogenous immune system. We found a way to change the tumor microenvironment and stimulate a patient's own immune cells.

The killing potential is almost secondary to the ability to deliver. It's like a Trojan horse.

Whether that plays out in the clinic remains to be seen, but the idea of using CAR T cells for solid tumors becomes a lot more realistic.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Have any limitations been identified in the preclinical models used to study this combination approach?

RB: Renier Brentjens, MD, PhD Deputy Director and Chair of Medicine Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Dr. Renier Brentjens obtained an MD/PhD in microbiology from the State University of New York at Buffalo. As a medical oncology fellow, he initiated pre-clinical studies demonstrating the potential clinical application of autologous T cells, which were genetically modified to target the CD19 antigen through the retroviral gene transfer of artificial T-cell receptors termed chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). In 2024, Dr. Brentjens was one of four recipients of the prestigious Warren Alpert Foundation Prize for his role in the creation of CAR T cells. Learn about our editorial policies

We worry about toxicity, although IL-36γ seems to be well tolerated. We learned early on that patients who had more disease are the ones who tend to experience more toxicity, and that's because there's so much to target. These cells go crazy once they're infused, as they expand 10-fold, 100-fold, 1000-fold—that's a lot of cells secreting a lot of cytokines. This results in cytokine release. As a result, the more disease you have, the fewer cells we give you. Understanding the pharmacology of CAR T cells was a learning experience. Given that we have a good track record at running these trials, we know what we're doing.

Another reason for toxicity in CAR T therapy is lymphodepletion, but armored CAR T cells don’t require lymphodepletion. In fact, it would kill many of the cells you are trying to engage. So, on paper, our model looks great. We just have to see if, in reality, it works.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies This is just one example of how manufacturing innovation can lead to therapeutic breakthroughs. What does the next phase of immunotherapy research look like?

Y"C: Yeong "Christopher" Choi, PhD, MBA Senior Vice President of Industry Partnerships; Technical Director, GMP Facility; Associate Professor of Oncology Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Dr. Yeong "Christopher" Choi, MBA, joined Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as senior vice president of industry partnerships, technical director of the GMP facility, and associate professor of oncology. Choi brings 20 years of experience in cell and gene therapy GMP manufacturing, business operations, quality and process development. Learn about our editorial policies

From a manufacturing perspective, the next phase is about speed and precision. The biology is getting more complex with gene-edited and armored constructs—manufacturing must keep pace. For me, the most impactful work is shortening the innovation cycle so that a promising concept can move from bench to patients faster. I don't think the future is about one modality winning out over another. Autologous, allogeneic, and in vivo approaches will likely serve different clinical needs and patient populations—the field needs all of them to mature.

It's about building an arsenal of options so clinicians can match the right therapy to the right patient.

RB: Renier Brentjens, MD, PhD Deputy Director and Chair of Medicine Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Dr. Renier Brentjens obtained an MD/PhD in microbiology from the State University of New York at Buffalo. As a medical oncology fellow, he initiated pre-clinical studies demonstrating the potential clinical application of autologous T cells, which were genetically modified to target the CD19 antigen through the retroviral gene transfer of artificial T-cell receptors termed chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). In 2024, Dr. Brentjens was one of four recipients of the prestigious Warren Alpert Foundation Prize for his role in the creation of CAR T cells. Learn about our editorial policies