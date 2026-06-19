Bottlenecks in Cell and Gene Therapy: Steps That Separate Patients From Treatment

Read time: 3 minutes

Cell therapies have revolutionized treatment for conditions once considered incurable, including blood cancers and genetic disorders such as sickle cell disease (SCD).



The latter, SCD, affects more than 8 million individuals worldwide; it results in sickling, or misshaping, of red blood cells, which can accumulate within and occlude blood vessels. Not only are these episodes painful, but they are also serious—sometimes life-threatening—given that the blood flow to major organs can be affected. The condition requires lifelong treatment: an assortment of tailored medications aiming to prevent cell sickling, control pain, and reduce the risk of complications.





However, hope came in recent years with the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the first cell-based gene therapies for SCD. These one-and-done treatments promised patients a “new life,” free from the shackles of symptom management.





With hundreds of novel cell and gene therapies in development for incurable conditions, many patients live in hope of one day receiving the same opportunity. Thousands of therapies will be tested, and some will be approved, but how many patients will receive them?





To explore the bottlenecks in scalable cell therapies, Technology Networks sat down with Dr. Sophie He, vice president of cell therapy at Bracco. She explored current industry manufacturing standards and the limitations they impose on both production and patient access.