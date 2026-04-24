Creating Off-the-Shelf Stem Cell Therapies Through Induced Pluripotency

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Dr. Miguel Forte, chief executive officer at Kiji Therapeutics and president of the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy , is widely recognized as a leader in the CGT industry. In a conversation with Technology Networks , Forte shared his motivations for entering the field, the limitations of MSCs, and how induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) may address these.

Multipotent adult mesenchymal cells (MSCs) have historically been the cell source of choice due to their accessibility, safety, and regenerative capabilities. But as cell therapy use cases increase, so does the demand for greater potency and more efficient manufacturing.

Cell therapy offers distinct advantages over static molecules. The approach uses living cells that can integrate into the host environment, while indication-specific engineering enables the induction of long-lasting, targeted therapeutic effects, ultimately addressing the root of a disease rather than managing symptoms.

Although CGT accounts for a small share of total global pharmaceutical sales compared to traditional small-molecule drugs, its potential to deliver one-dose, curative therapies at high per-patient costs makes the field a priority for researchers and pharmaceutical companies alike.

In recent years, the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry has experienced significant growth, and this is projected to accelerate in the coming decade.

Izzy Hirst (IH): Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies What motivated the key transitions in your career, and how have those led to your current position as a CGT expert?

Miguel Forte, MD, PhD (MF): Miguel Forte, MD, PhD Chief Executive Officer Kiji Therapeutics Dr. Miguel Forte is the chief executive officer and co-founder of Kiji Therapeutics and currently serves as president of the International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT). He holds an MD with a specialty in infectious diseases from the University of Lisbon and a PhD in immunology from the University of Birmingham. Learn about our editorial policies

I started as a physician but later realized that the opportunity to do research combined with other interests of mine—business, regulatory processes, and managing teams. So, I decided to move from clinical work into translational research.

I felt that moving into translational research, particularly within a company, provided me with the opportunity to bring value to a population of patients through clinical trials or the launch of products, as opposed to working for a single patient in front of me.

Nevertheless, my experience of clinical work and patient contact has been invaluable for what I've done afterward.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Where do adult MSCs fall short in CGT applications?

MF: Miguel Forte, MD, PhD Chief Executive Officer Kiji Therapeutics Dr. Miguel Forte is the chief executive officer and co-founder of Kiji Therapeutics and currently serves as president of the International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT). He holds an MD with a specialty in infectious diseases from the University of Lisbon and a PhD in immunology from the University of Birmingham. Learn about our editorial policies

MSCs are cells that have a regenerative function and help maintain biological balance. They were one of the first cell therapy products because they are safe to administer, easily produced, and have immunomodulatory and regenerative properties. So, they were a natural candidate for use. However, they're not sufficiently potent. Nevertheless, they have been approved in multiple indications and have shown value in the treatment of several diseases. So, bottom line, they're effective, but not strongly so.

This provides an opportunity to enhance these cells. If we train, educate, and condition them to a specific therapeutic function, we can optimize their benefit. We do this by engineering cells, such as by inserting genes that confer a specific function. Through this, we can optimize a cell that has been used to deliver some benefit to deliver an even more powerful benefit.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies How do gene-engineered iPSC-MSCs overcome these limitations?

MF: Miguel Forte, MD, PhD Chief Executive Officer Kiji Therapeutics Dr. Miguel Forte is the chief executive officer and co-founder of Kiji Therapeutics and currently serves as president of the International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT). He holds an MD with a specialty in infectious diseases from the University of Lisbon and a PhD in immunology from the University of Birmingham. Learn about our editorial policies

Until recently, therapeutic cells were obtained from donors. [Following retrieval], suitable cells needed to be expanded due to limited numbers, and this process is lengthy and can cause cells to become fatigued.

Research into iPSCs aimed to produce pluripotent cells that could be differentiated into any other cell type and would not require such expansion. This approach provides an opportunity to go from donor-based to cell line-based therapy. A cell line continues to replicate, which, when considering the expansion process, provides several manufacturing benefits.

iPSCs iPSCs are adult cells that have been genetically reprogrammed back into a pluripotent state. This means that they can differentiate into almost any cell type in the body.

Firstly, you can achieve a large quantity of cells. Secondly, because they are derived from the same original cell, you have consistency. Consequently, you have a more cost-effective production process. So, iPSC sourcing will become the mainstream for obtaining therapeutic cells because this approach optimizes manufacturing and improves therapeutic consistency.

The key difference is the starting point; a donor material is variable and limited in quantity, whereas material from a cell line is consistent and virtually infinite.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies What role does co-expression of IL-10 and CXCR4 play in improving outcomes in autoimmune diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis?

MF: Miguel Forte, MD, PhD Chief Executive Officer Kiji Therapeutics Dr. Miguel Forte is the chief executive officer and co-founder of Kiji Therapeutics and currently serves as president of the International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT). He holds an MD with a specialty in infectious diseases from the University of Lisbon and a PhD in immunology from the University of Birmingham. Learn about our editorial policies

The combination of CXCR4 and IL-10 that we have incorporated in a lentivirus, which delivers the genes to the cells, was designed to target and control inflammation precisely.

This is best explained by thinking of a parcel delivery system—you want something to go to a certain point and do something. The first thing you need is a carrier, in this context, a cell that is able to deliver a message impacting cell function. But to deliver a message, you need to guide the cell to the correct location. This is where the CXCR4 receptor comes in; it's the “postcode,” telling the cell to move toward inflammation.

When the cell reaches its destination, it offloads the parcel. In this case, an immunological homeostasis molecule—IL-10. This increases the number of T regulatory lymphocytes, non-inflammatory macrophages, and B regulatory lymphocytes. So, IL-10 controls the inflammation, guided by CXCR4.

Essentially, if you have a disease, and you know what modifies or treats that disease, you can source iPSCs and engineer them for specific functions to produce cell therapy products. Going forward, we will see three product groups: ex vivo and in vivo CAR T cells, and allogeneic, off-the-shelf, engineered iPSCs.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies What are the advantages and challenges associated with developing allogeneic stem cell therapies?

MF: Miguel Forte, MD, PhD Chief Executive Officer Kiji Therapeutics Dr. Miguel Forte is the chief executive officer and co-founder of Kiji Therapeutics and currently serves as president of the International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT). He holds an MD with a specialty in infectious diseases from the University of Lisbon and a PhD in immunology from the University of Birmingham. Learn about our editorial policies

In autologous therapies, you need to collect materials from the patient, carry out numerous processing steps, and then bring the cells back to the patient. This takes time and uses donor material that may already be weakened and limited. It delivers a lot of value, but it's not an ideal scenario.

However, allogeneic therapies mean that I can use my cells, your cells, or those of any person, to provide an off-the-shelf solution. Allogenic therapies could become a traditional medicinal product due to their ease of application. The only difference is that, instead of being a biologic, the therapy is a cell.

Additionally, when we develop products at Kiji, we produce them in a way that provides physicians with ease of use. They can go to the fridge, collect the medication, and administer it to the patient. This goes back to understanding the patient's treatment and the importance of interactions between physicians and patients. I need to anticipate these factors and develop my product with that in mind.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies What are the main challenges in moving CGT from preclinical studies to first-in-human trials and beyond?

MF: Miguel Forte, MD, PhD Chief Executive Officer Kiji Therapeutics Dr. Miguel Forte is the chief executive officer and co-founder of Kiji Therapeutics and currently serves as president of the International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT). He holds an MD with a specialty in infectious diseases from the University of Lisbon and a PhD in immunology from the University of Birmingham. Learn about our editorial policies