Designing for Scale: Building Commercial Readiness Into CGT Manufacturing From Day One

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Cell and gene therapies (CGTs) represent significant scientific progress, but bringing these advances to patients requires more than discovery alone. As these therapies move from early clinical success toward broader patient access, scalability and commercial readiness have emerged as defining challenges.

Unlike traditional biologics, CGTs demand manufacturing strategies that account for complexity, variability, and patient proximity from the very beginning. In this environment, early process design is no longer a preliminary step; it is the foundation on which commercial success is built.

Why early process design matters more in CGT

In CGT manufacturing, many of the decisions that ultimately determine scalability are made early in development. For cell therapies in particular, processes are often developed at or near their intended manufacturing scale, and therefore, there’s limited opportunity to redesign later without introducing risk, delay, or rework.

Cell therapy scalability is less about scaling up batch size and more about scaling out, running many patient-specific batches in parallel, often under tight timelines. Each batch follows a highly individualized workflow, where minimizing risk is critical given that therapies are often intended for a single patient. Early process design must therefore emphasize robustness, consistency, and control across multiple simultaneous operations.

Gene therapy presents a different, but equally demanding, challenge. Here, developers must establish that performance observed at a small scale can be reproduced reliably as production volumes increase. Choices around reactor design, mixing conditions, transfection strategies, and purification technologies all influence whether a process can transition smoothly from clinical to commercial manufacturing.

Managing risk at the clinical-to-commercial transition

The shift from clinical-scale production to commercial manufacturing is where many CGT programs encounter significant risks. In gene therapy, scale-up can introduce new stresses on cells and vectors, potentially affecting yield, purity, or critical quality attributes such as full-to-empty capsid ratios. Purification steps are particularly sensitive, as resolution and recovery often decline if technologies are not designed with scalability in mind.

In cell therapy, operational complexity is a key challenge. Commercialization often involves managing dozens or even hundreds of parallel, real-time workflows, frequently in decentralized or near-clinical environments. A single deviation at any step can compromise a patient’s therapy, underscoring the need for processes that are inherently reliable and repeatable.

Across both modalities, processes that rely heavily on manual intervention or lack sufficient monitoring become increasingly difficult to scale. Early investment in scalable architectures reduces variability and helps prevent costly redesigns later.

The role of real-time analytics and PAT

Real-time analytics and process analytical technology (PAT) are transforming how CGT processes are designed and controlled. Historically, developers relied heavily on end-point testing, which provides limited insight into how a process behaves over time. Today, continuous monitoring allows teams to build a detailed “fingerprint” of normal process performance.

In gene therapy, tracking metabolites such as glucose and lactate alongside traditional parameters like pH and dissolved oxygen can help inform understanding of cell health and productivity. Advanced techniques, including Raman spectroscopy, enable frequent and non-invasive measurements that reveal how processes respond to changes in scale or operating conditions.

For cell therapy, where manufacturing timelines are compressed and products move quickly from production to patient, real-time data is even more critical. Continuous monitoring supports early detection of deviations and enables adaptive responses to patient-specific variability, both key contributors to scalable, reliable manufacturing.

Automation and advanced process control as enablers

As CGT manufacturing scales, automation and advanced process control become important tools for reducing risk. Automated systems help ensure that each step is executed consistently, limiting operator-dependent variability and supporting reproducibility across batches.

Beyond individual unit operations, intelligent control systems can aggregate data across entire workflows, enabling supervisory-level oversight in real time. This holistic view allows manufacturers to detect issues early, compare performance against established benchmarks, and confirm that processes meet predefined standards before product release.

By enabling faster decision-making and more consistent execution, advanced control strategies help accelerate the transition from pilot operations to commercial manufacturing while strengthening confidence in product quality.

Collaboration as a catalyst for scalability

CGT manufacturing challenges are too complex for any single organization to solve alone. Unlike more mature modalities such as monoclonal antibodies, CGTs are still evolving in terms of process understanding and standardization.

Collaboration across contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), technology providers, regulatory bodies, and peer manufacturers is important for defining best practices, sharing data, and accelerating learning. This is particularly important for cell therapy, where manufacturing must often be transferred reliably into non-traditional environments close to patients, sometimes across multiple geographies.

By working together, the industry can collectively improve scalability, portability, and robustness, ultimately expanding patient access to these transformative therapies.

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Designing for single-use and flexibility from the start

Single-use and modular technologies are now fundamental to CGT manufacturing. Given the complexity of these products and the risks associated with reuse, processes must be designed for single-use systems from day one.

This reality places greater emphasis on material quality, characterization, and robustness. Single-use components must perform consistently under a wide range of conditions without introducing variability or contamination risk. At the same time, systems must be intuitive and fail-safe, as they may be deployed in decentralized or less traditional manufacturing settings.

Flexibility is equally important. CGT processes must accommodate patient-to-patient variability in cell therapy and evolving scale requirements in gene therapy, while supporting consistency in outcomes. Early process design that balances flexibility with control is key to achieving true commercial readiness.

Looking ahead

As CGTs continue to mature, success will increasingly depend on how well scalability is designed into processes from the outset. Early investment in robust architectures, real-time analytics, automation, and collaboration can reduce risk, shorten timelines, and enable broader patient access.

Commercial readiness in CGT manufacturing is not achieved at the end of development; it is built step by step, starting on day one.

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The information contained in this article is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. The views expressed are those of the author and do not constitute a diagnosis, treatment recommendation, or professional medical guidance. Readers should not rely on this content as a substitute for consultation with a qualified healthcare professional. Always seek the advice of a physician or other licensed healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of information presented in this article.

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