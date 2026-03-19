Dr. Katalin Karikó on Resilience, Winning the Nobel Prize, and Affordable Childcare

Dr. Katalin (Kati) Karikó's story is extraordinary. Long before her ideas helped change the course of a global pandemic, she was a young immigrant woman struggling to be taken seriously in the American scientific community. Despite repeated rejection and lack of academic and financial support, she persevered with fierce dedication and sharp intellect. Her journey offers a timeless lesson: ideas that once seem impossible can one day change the world.
Kati grew up in a modest home in a small Hungarian village, where her father worked as a butcher and her mother as a bookkeeper. From a young age, she showed exceptional talent in science. She studied biology at the University of Szeged, where she later earned her PhD in biochemistry. While pregnant, she wrote and defended her PhD thesis in 1982. Her first postdoctoral position was at the Biological Research Centre (BRC) in Hungary. In 1985, after the lab lost its funding, she secured a postdoctoral position at Temple University in Philadelphia. With her husband, their two-year-old daughter and a teddy bear stuffed with the cash they’d gotten from selling their car on the black market, she boarded a plane to the United States.
At Temple, Kati worked in Robert Suhadolnik’s lab, studying double-stranded RNA therapeutic potential. By 1989, she had moved to the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Medicine, where she began her research on mRNA. In 1990, she submitted her first grant proposal to explore mRNA-based therapies – the field that would become her lifelong passion. It was rejected. The idea of using mRNA as medicine seemed far-fetched at the time and few believed it could work. Over the next few years, Kati moved from lab to lab, unable to secure her own research position. In 1995, in the midst of personal and health struggles, the university demoted her from the faculty position, an experience that left her questioning her future in research.
Yet, she persisted. In 1997, she met immunologist Drew Weissman, beginning a long and fruitful collaboration that would eventually transform modern medicine. After eight years of painstaking work, they published a landmark paper demonstrating that nucleoside modifications could make RNA invisible to the immune system. Out of excitement, they patented their findings and founded a small biotech company. They knew this breakthrough could pave the way for safe and effective mRNA therapies. However, the scientific community initially paid little attention.
In 2013, after the University of Pennsylvania forced her to retire, Kati made the difficult decision to leave her family in the U.S. to join BioNTech in Germany (then a little-known start-up). She became the company’s vice president, later rising to senior vice president in 2019. There, she finally saw her decades of research translated into real-world applications. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, her pioneering work on mRNA technology became the foundation for the development of the first mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. For this significant contribution, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman received numerous awards, including the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2023.
Today, Kati’s journey stands as a testament to strict scientific rigour, perseverance and the power of believing in one’s ideas, even when nobody else does. In this interview, she reflects on her path through science, the long road to recognition, the lessons learned on the way to a Nobel Prize and offers advice to other women trying to make a name in science.
Mariana Gil, PhD (MG):
Custom Content Manager
Technology Networks
Mariana Gil holds a PhD in biological sciences from the Free University of Berlin, Germany. She moved into science communication in 2021 after almost two decades in academia.
Katalin Karikó, PhD (KK):
What motivated you to pursue a career in science?
Professor
Szeged University, Hungary
Katalin Karikó, PhD, is a professor at Szeged University, Hungary, and adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania, USA. She is a biochemist and researcher, best known for her contributions to mRNA technology and the COVID-19 vaccines. In 2023, Karikó and Drew Weissman were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their discoveries on mRNA technology that enabled Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines to prevent COVID-19 infection.
As a child, I was interested in understanding the wonder of nature that surrounded us. In high school, my biology teacher told me that I could be a scientist, so at age 16, I decided I would be one, although I had never seen a scientist.
MG:
Custom Content Manager
Technology Networks
Mariana Gil holds a PhD in biological sciences from the Free University of Berlin, Germany. She moved into science communication in 2021 after almost two decades in academia.
Today, you’re known around the world for your pioneering work on mRNA, which opened the door to mRNA-based medicines. But your journey wasn’t easy. What do you think made that path so difficult? Why do you think your ideas took so long to be recognized? And do you feel that your early years as a scientist in Hungary working with limited resources helped shape your resilience and determination later on?
KK:
Professor
Szeged University, Hungary
Katalin Karikó, PhD, is a professor at Szeged University, Hungary, and adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania, USA. She is a biochemist and researcher, best known for her contributions to mRNA technology and the COVID-19 vaccines. In 2023, Karikó and Drew Weissman were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their discoveries on mRNA technology that enabled Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines to prevent COVID-19 infection.
MG:
RNA is a fragile molecule. It is quickly degraded by nucleases that are present everywhere. So, many scientists struggled working with RNA, and they were convinced that mRNA would never be a medicine.
Early on, as a child, I learned that hard work is part of life. I have seen my parents struggling, working long hours, but not giving up. I also learned in the lab back in Hungary that if we want to do something, we find a way; if not, we find excuses.
Custom Content Manager
Technology Networks
Mariana Gil holds a PhD in biological sciences from the Free University of Berlin, Germany. She moved into science communication in 2021 after almost two decades in academia.
KK:
Have you encountered any gender inequalities along your career?
Professor
Szeged University, Hungary
Katalin Karikó, PhD, is a professor at Szeged University, Hungary, and adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania, USA. She is a biochemist and researcher, best known for her contributions to mRNA technology and the COVID-19 vaccines. In 2023, Karikó and Drew Weissman were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their discoveries on mRNA technology that enabled Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines to prevent COVID-19 infection.
I have never felt that I was mistreated because I am a woman, a mother. I have never understood why those who treated me badly were women.
MG:
Custom Content Manager
Technology Networks
Mariana Gil holds a PhD in biological sciences from the Free University of Berlin, Germany. She moved into science communication in 2021 after almost two decades in academia.
KK:
You raised a daughter while building a successful career in science. Did you find it challenging to manage a healthy work-life balance? What barriers exist for women in STEMM, and what could be done to better support them?
Professor
Szeged University, Hungary
Katalin Karikó, PhD, is a professor at Szeged University, Hungary, and adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania, USA. She is a biochemist and researcher, best known for her contributions to mRNA technology and the COVID-19 vaccines. In 2023, Karikó and Drew Weissman were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their discoveries on mRNA technology that enabled Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines to prevent COVID-19 infection.
When my daughter was a couple of months old, I could return to work and do my research, as I placed her in a high-quality, affordable childcare facility in Hungary. Registered nurses were present in the facility, which was visited by a pediatrician every day. I think all women should have access to such government-subsidized childcare services so they can return to work if they want.
MG:
Custom Content Manager
Technology Networks
Mariana Gil holds a PhD in biological sciences from the Free University of Berlin, Germany. She moved into science communication in 2021 after almost two decades in academia.
Only 14 women have ever received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and you are one of them. How does that feel on a personal level? When you think about everything you’ve been through, would you say this is one of the moments you’re most proud of in your career?
KK:
Professor
Szeged University, Hungary
Katalin Karikó, PhD, is a professor at Szeged University, Hungary, and adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania, USA. She is a biochemist and researcher, best known for her contributions to mRNA technology and the COVID-19 vaccines. In 2023, Karikó and Drew Weissman were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their discoveries on mRNA technology that enabled Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines to prevent COVID-19 infection.
Receiving the Nobel Prize is a great honor. When I think about it, I do not focus on my scientific life or struggles. I thought about all the hardworking, talented scientists who are never recognized or awarded. This is why in my Nobel speech I thanked all of them for their contribution. I am most proud of my scientific life, of the fact that I remained the same curious girl who wanted to understand the wonders of nature.
MG:
Custom Content Manager
Technology Networks
Mariana Gil holds a PhD in biological sciences from the Free University of Berlin, Germany. She moved into science communication in 2021 after almost two decades in academia.
If you could give one piece of advice to women considering a career in science, what would you say?
KK:
Professor
Szeged University, Hungary
Katalin Karikó, PhD, is a professor at Szeged University, Hungary, and adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania, USA. She is a biochemist and researcher, best known for her contributions to mRNA technology and the COVID-19 vaccines. In 2023, Karikó and Drew Weissman were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their discoveries on mRNA technology that enabled Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines to prevent COVID-19 infection.
You must enjoy your work. No need to choose between career and having children, but when you select to have a family, make sure that your partner is also ready to share the responsibility. Do not over-assist your children. Let them learn how to stand up for themselves. Learn how to handle stress, find time for physical exercise, and believe in yourself that with hard work you can achieve your goals.
MG:
Custom Content Manager
Technology Networks
Mariana Gil holds a PhD in biological sciences from the Free University of Berlin, Germany. She moved into science communication in 2021 after almost two decades in academia.
KK:
If you could start your career over again, would you take the same route?
Professor
Szeged University, Hungary
Katalin Karikó, PhD, is a professor at Szeged University, Hungary, and adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania, USA. She is a biochemist and researcher, best known for her contributions to mRNA technology and the COVID-19 vaccines. In 2023, Karikó and Drew Weissman were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their discoveries on mRNA technology that enabled Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines to prevent COVID-19 infection.
If I were to start my life again, I would be a research scientist or, as plan B, a crime investigator. I like the process of searching for the unknown, reading, studying, hypothesizing about what is going on, and then planning to test the hypothesis. At the end, I could discover something about nature or catch the perpetrator.