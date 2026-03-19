Dr. Katalin Karikó on Resilience, Winning the Nobel Prize, and Affordable Childcare

Read time: 4 minutes

Dr. Katalin (Kati) Karikó's story is extraordinary. Long before her ideas helped change the course of a global pandemic, she was a young immigrant woman struggling to be taken seriously in the American scientific community. Despite repeated rejection and lack of academic and financial support, she persevered with fierce dedication and sharp intellect. Her journey offers a timeless lesson: ideas that once seem impossible can one day change the world.



Kati grew up in a modest home in a small Hungarian village, where her father worked as a butcher and her mother as a bookkeeper. From a young age, she showed exceptional talent in science. She studied biology at the University of Szeged, where she later earned her PhD in biochemistry. While pregnant, she wrote and defended her PhD thesis in 1982. Her first postdoctoral position was at the Biological Research Centre (BRC) in Hungary. In 1985, after the lab lost its funding, she secured a postdoctoral position at Temple University in Philadelphia. With her husband, their two-year-old daughter and a teddy bear stuffed with the cash they’d gotten from selling their car on the black market, she boarded a plane to the United States.





At Temple, Kati worked in Robert Suhadolnik’s lab, studying double-stranded RNA therapeutic potential. By 1989, she had moved to the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Medicine, where she began her research on mRNA. In 1990, she submitted her first grant proposal to explore mRNA-based therapies – the field that would become her lifelong passion. It was rejected. The idea of using mRNA as medicine seemed far-fetched at the time and few believed it could work. Over the next few years, Kati moved from lab to lab, unable to secure her own research position. In 1995, in the midst of personal and health struggles, the university demoted her from the faculty position, an experience that left her questioning her future in research.





Yet, she persisted. In 1997, she met immunologist Drew Weissman, beginning a long and fruitful collaboration that would eventually transform modern medicine. After eight years of painstaking work, they published a landmark paper demonstrating that nucleoside modifications could make RNA invisible to the immune system. Out of excitement, they patented their findings and founded a small biotech company. They knew this breakthrough could pave the way for safe and effective mRNA therapies. However, the scientific community initially paid little attention.





In 2013, after the University of Pennsylvania forced her to retire, Kati made the difficult decision to leave her family in the U.S. to join BioNTech in Germany (then a little-known start-up). She became the company’s vice president, later rising to senior vice president in 2019. There, she finally saw her decades of research translated into real-world applications. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, her pioneering work on mRNA technology became the foundation for the development of the first mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. For this significant contribution, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman received numerous awards, including the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2023.



Today, Kati’s journey stands as a testament to strict scientific rigour, perseverance and the power of believing in one’s ideas, even when nobody else does. In this interview, she reflects on her path through science, the long road to recognition, the lessons learned on the way to a Nobel Prize and offers advice to other women trying to make a name in science.