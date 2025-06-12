We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

European Pharma Experts React to US Tariff Uncertainty

Tariffs on pharmaceutical imports to the US could see European manufacturers making major changes to their investments.

Article  
Published: June 12, 2025 
Blake Forman
 speaking with 
Lindsay Davies, PhD
Rob Scott
Thomas De Maria
 & Alexander Seyf
The front of the White House in America in blue with the words European Pharma React to US Uncertainty overlaid.
Credit: Technology Networks.
Read time: 4 minutes

The Trump administration's threats of pharmaceutical import tariffs and most-favored-nation drug pricing have weighed heavily on the pharmaceutical industry in recent months. Alongside major changes to the US Food and Drug Administration, many are wondering what impact these uncertainties may have on the global pharmaceutical market.


Although specific details regarding the rates and implementation timeline for the tariffs remain unclear, the Trump administration has indicated that these would impact imported branded, generic and biosimilar pharmaceutical products.


This article is the first in a series exploring how European pharmaceutical companies are responding to whirlwind changes in the US. In this piece, we will discuss some of the long-lasting impacts tariffs could have on the pharmaceutical industry and the steps manufacturers are taking to keep the development of their therapies on track during this period of uncertainty.

Increased drug costs and disrupted supply chains

A report commissioned by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America suggests that a 25% US tariff on pharmaceutical imports would increase US drug costs by nearly $51 billion annually, boosting US prices by as much as 12.9% if passed on.

“The changes are introducing risks and complexity into the industry with the potential for [an] increase in costs due to tariffs imposed on imported goods into the US and reciprocally from the US into the EU, whilst also increasing costs of exported products,” Rob Scott, head of translation consultancy at eXmoor Pharma, told Technology Networks.


Pharma chief executive officers (CEOs) in the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations warned European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in April that unless Europe delivers radical policy changes, pharmaceutical research and development and manufacturing are likely to be directed towards the US.


To head off potential tariff costs, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Roche and Novartis have all made public statements announcing significant new investments in US manufacturing facilities.


“Long-lasting impacts for manufacturers within the EU [European Union] could be that companies could look to move operations to the US, ensuring access to that market at a reduced cost; however, this may depend on the source of the materials used to manufacture the product,” said Scott.


Alexander Seyf, co-founder and CEO of Autolomous, believes the US tariff uncertainty will have a significant impact, particularly for gene and cell therapy manufacturers reliant on international sourcing: “Immediate consequences include increased costs for European manufacturers supplying the US, as tariffs on APIs [active pharmaceutical ingredients] and finished products are either absorbed or passed on, reducing competitiveness.”


Beyond impacting the cost of therapies, tariffs have the potential to disrupt supply chains, “as specialized materials for complex therapies cannot be easily re-sourced, leading to drug availability delays,” explained Seyf.


“This environment of instability can delay cross-border collaboration, disrupt access to critical components and ultimately slow down scientific progress. Over the long term, such uncertainty risks diverting resources away from innovation toward risk mitigation potentially stalling breakthroughs and reducing the pace at which new therapies reach patients,” Seyf said.

Building regional expertise within the global pharmaceutical ecosystem

While the US may now start to look inward for manufacturing, a relative calm across the pond means that many European companies are looking to the capabilities on their doorstep to enable the scale and quality previously thought to be dominated by the US.


“For ReiThera, this shift has meant growing demand for EU-based development and manufacturing for preclinical and early phase particularly in advanced therapies such as viral vectors and cell lines,” Thomas De Maria, head of business development US at ReiThera Srl, told Technology Networks. “ReiThera Partners are continuing to look for resilient, regional solutions that minimize initial exposure to the tariff discussions taking place in the US, at competitive costs and timelines.”


Instead of prompting domestic production, tariffs might incentivize pharmaceutical companies to shift production to tariff-exempt countries. “The unknowns regarding many factors, including the downstream impact of tariffs, are making European companies look at the feasibility of changing their plans and entering other markets, such as the Pan-Asian region,” Dr. Lindsay Davies, chief scientific officer at NextCell Pharma AB, told Technology Networks.


“In the long term, this [tariff introductions] will foster supply chain regionalization and diversification, as European manufacturers will be actively seeking alternative sourcing or even localized production to mitigate future tariff risks,” Seyf explained. “This is a costly, multi-year undertaking. Such uncertainty also prompts a strategic re-evaluation of investments. The threat of retaliatory tariffs will further destabilize global trade and impact regulatory complexity. Ultimately, these will all translate to hindering global access to affordable medicines.”


Many European pharma companies are taking steps to proactively counter the threats of US tariffs. These measures include challenging their material supply chains, questioning whether the US remains the ideal place to conduct their clinical studies and investing in integrated capabilities under one roof to reduce reliance on global supply chains.


“Historically, trials have been easier to run in the US as the patient pool is large, infrastructure mature and regulations clear and easy to follow. This may change with increased uncertainty in the direction of travel of US regulations,” Scott said.


Collaboration, both with public bodies and with competitors, may also become more likely in the face of manufacturing challenges. As Seyf explained, “We will also be seeing strategic alliances and collaborations, even with competitors, to share infrastructure or tackle pre-competitive manufacturing challenges. These collective strategies build greater operational resilience and adaptability, ensuring patient access to critical therapies remains steadfast amid geopolitical and policy shifts.”


“We are also seeing stronger public–private collaboration here in Italy as well as at the EU level that supports advanced therapy development and vaccine preparedness both for the EU and other parts of the world,” continued De Maria. “These efforts are reinforcing Europe's position as a stable and strategic hub for viral vector and vaccine innovation, even as other regions face unpredictable outcomes.”


While there are concerns about an “exodus” to the US, some companies are optimistic that regionalizing manufacturing and expanding footprints in Europe and other markets could help lessen the reliance on cross-border imports and consequently the impact of tariffs.


Seyf concluded, “European pharmaceutical manufacturers are not sitting idly by in the face of US industry shifts. They are proactively adapting and prioritizing supply chain resilience and diversification. This means thoroughly mapping vulnerabilities, securing alternative sources and building substantial inventory buffers for essential therapies – moving from a just-in-time to a more robust just-in-case model.”

Meet the Author
A picture of Blake Forman
Blake Forman
Senior Science Writer
Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles and features on a broad range of scientific topics with a focus on drug discovery and biopharma. He earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. His research project focused on the synthesis of novel fluorescent dyes often used as chemical/bio-sensors and as photosensitizers in photodynamic therapy.
Interviewing
Headshot of Dr. Lindsay Davies in greyscale.
Lindsay Davies, PhD
Chief Scientific Officer
Dr. Lindsay Davies completed her PhD in biochemistry in 2006 at Cardiff University, UK. Focussing on cell therapy for cartilage repair, her thesis work introduced her to cell and gene therapy, springboarding her into a career within the field, starting with a postdoc and two fellowship positions in stem/stromal cell biology within the UK. In 2020, Davies moved into industry, setting up her own consulting company, CellTherEx, to support academics and companies spinning out and handling regulatory compliance within the drug discovery and advanced therapeutic development space. This offered her the opportunity to join NextCell Pharma, a cell therapy company, developing stromal cell products for use in multiple clinical indications. As their chief scientific officer she has supported the company´s movement from a Phase 1 company, with one initial clinical trial to five active Phase 1/2 trials, international expansion and a Phase 3 in development. In 2024, Davies co-founded QVance, a subsidiary of NextCell Pharma, specialising in quality control analytics service provision for advanced therapy developers.
Headshot of Rob Scott in greyscale.
Rob Scott
Head of Translation Consultancy
Rob Scott has 20 years’ experience of working with early phase novel biotherapies in QC, QA and QP roles, the past 4 years exclusively in cell and gene therapies. His experience covers everything from process development, qualification of facilities and equipment, managing and developing QC and QA systems, aseptic validation and management of materials and shipping of product. He is named on the license of multiple client sites for QP batch release.
Headshot of Thomas De Maria in greyscale.
Thomas De Maria
Head of Business Development – US
Thomas De Maria joined ReiThera in 2025 to further ReiThera’s business and market development in North America. Prior to ReiThera, De Maria was the founder of Avventura Lifesciences LLC, supporting start-up life science companies seeking to develop business and market opportunities for their inventions. Prior to consulting, he worked for Tergus Pharma (now MedPharm), Lonza and Corden Pharma. De Maria has completed his MBA studies at the University of Washington and holds a BS in biology.
Headshot of Alexander Seyf in greyscale.
Alexander Seyf
CEO
Alexander Seyf is the co-founder and chief executive officer at Autolomous. He is a seasoned entrepreneur, business leader and management consultant with strong business acumen and strategic thinking, combined with an innovative mind to challenge existing thinking. Seyf has over 30 years of consistent progression, building and reinventing businesses and working with market-leading firms and clients.
