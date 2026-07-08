Flexibility at Scale in Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Bridging Modularity and Integration

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Cell and gene therapies (CGTs) continue to evolve at remarkable speed. New modalities, novel targets, and increasingly specialized immune cell populations are expanding what is possible, going beyond blood cancers into solid tumors, autoimmune disease, and many more disease areas.



Yet while scientific innovation accelerates, manufacturing often remains a stumbling block to successful CGT scaling, a critical and persistent bottleneck.





The challenge is manufacturing consistently and efficiently. Unlike traditional biologics manufacturing, as of today, CGT production workflows are rarely standardized. Processes differ depending on the cell type, engineering strategy, reagents, culture conditions, and therapeutic indication.





Scaling introduces a difficult trade-off; developers must balance process flexibility with growing pressure to improve reproducibility, reduce labor, and increase production.





One approach uses highly modular manufacturing strategies that offer flexibility but require significant operational complexity. Others leverage tightly integrated, all-in-one systems designed to simplify execution, but these can restrict adaptability, which is critical for such a wide variety of therapies and modalities. As the field matures, workflow design is emerging as a critical determinant of manufacturing success.





Rather than treating modularity and integration as mutually exclusive approaches, some manufacturers are adopting hybrid workflow strategies that consolidate critical upstream operations while preserving broader process flexibility.

Fragmentation vs integration in CGT

Automation has become central to these discussions in both hospital and biotechnology settings, given that manual workflows are increasingly difficult to sustain as programs progress toward clinical use and require commercial readiness. Manual transfers between vessels—the physical containers holding biomaterials—and devices can introduce variability, contamination risk, and operational burden with greater labor and training requirements. At the same time, rebuilding a workflow around a single integrated platform may not be practical for every therapy, especially when multiple therapies are being developed in parallel or when building a mature pipeline via process optimization.





This tension has effectively divided the industry between two imperfect manufacturing models.



Modular workflows allow developers to select specialized technologies for each step of the process. This flexibility can be valuable as protocols evolve or as developers work across multiple modalities. However, numerous transfers, handling steps, and customized integrations between systems may be required.





These challenges can create downstream consequences on the product, including increased contamination risk and additional cell stress. Operationally, demand for space increases, while the risk of compatibility issues between platforms rises.





All-in-one systems aim to simplify manufacturing by consolidating multiple functions within a single platform. This can reduce operational complexity, but also constrains flexibility by limiting compatible protocols, reagents, or cell types.





In practice, this can create bottlenecks when developers attempt to scale complex or higher-dose therapies. All-in-one approaches tend to limit resource allocation relative to modularity, as device functions are tied to each patient batch, limiting opportunities to optimize throughput across individual steps. For example, each all-in-one system might include a cell wash function, but a facility operating modular workflows may only require a single washing device that supports 10 different expansion systems.





Writ large, all-in-one devices prevent developers from allocating more resources to rate-limiting steps, limiting efficiency gains.

Hybrid CGT workflows: integrating critical steps

Manufacturing strategies will need to evolve alongside therapeutic innovation. No single manufacturing architecture is likely to suit every modality, indication, or healthcare environment.





As developers seek to balance flexibility with scalability, many are beginning to explore the middle ground—combining fragmentation and integration to create the greatest operational value.





Hybrid workflows that selectively integrate the most complex and variable steps, while preserving flexibility elsewhere, are emerging as a pragmatic solution.





In many CGT processes, upstream steps such as cell activation, genetic modification, and early expansion are technically sensitive and highly labor-intensive. These steps are often performed at small volumes under tightly controlled, open conditions, making them prime candidates for consolidation. Meanwhile, steps like isolation, wash, or fill/finish may be better handled on separate devices because, while requiring precision, they usually have lower handling and timing requirements.





Consolidating steps in a hybrid manner reduces the number of transfers and handling events while maintaining flexibility elsewhere in the workflow. These approaches may also allow developers to adopt automation incrementally rather than replacing an entire manufacturing process at once.





Automated manufacturing has become a necessity. The challenge is how to implement it in ways that preserve scientific adaptability while facilitating scalability, reproducibility, and practicality for real-world deployment.

Case study: Flexible protocol for complex CGT modalities

Developers and hospitals prioritize speed, simplicity, and operational practicality. In the Asia-Pacific region, hospitals and academic centers are playing a larger role in cell therapy development and manufacturing compared to the venture-capital-driven ecosystem common in the United States. These institutions often prioritize workflows that can be implemented quickly and operated consistently without requiring highly specialized manufacturing expertise.





Many are moving beyond conventional autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR T) manufacturing into more complex modalities like regulatory T-cell (Treg) therapies where the limitations of rigid manufacturing become more apparent. Unlike standard CAR T manufacturing, which begins with broader T-cell populations, Treg workflows start with a much smaller subpopulation of cells. At the same time, these therapies may require substantially larger final doses, particularly in non-oncology indications such as autoimmune or kidney disease.

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This creates a difficult manufacturing equation: developers must begin with fewer starting cells while achieving significantly greater expansion. In some cases, Treg manufacturing may require a thousand-fold expansion over culture periods extending close to three weeks.





Traditional scale-out approaches can become operationally intensive under these conditions. Culture bags or static systems may require sequential transfers into progressively larger vessels as cell numbers increase. Each transfer introduces additional labor, handling, and contamination risk. Meanwhile, all-in-one systems typically do not work with all cell types.





An emerging middle ground takes the simplicity of prescribed single-system operation with the flexibility of modular systems.





One recent example is the development of “three-in-one” workflows that integrate T-cell activation, viral transduction, and expansion into a single hollow-fiber bioreactor system. Such protocols have been developed for CAR T and T-cell receptor therapies to date.





In a typical workflow, following apheresis and cell isolation, activation and transduction take place in small-volume environments to ensure very close interaction with cells and minimize cost-of-goods related to activators and viral vectors. In a manual workflow, this process occurs as an open step in a flask. From there, the cells are moved sequentially into larger receptacles. Finally, the volume of the expanded population is reduced through washing and concentration before fill and finish.





The three-in-one protocol reduces manual, open steps following cell isolation. For activation, cells are incubated with reagents in the bioreactor, which pushes cells together using pumps to mimic the close environments and encourage interaction. This concept is repeated within the bioreactor for viral vector transduction, before expansion in place.





The protocol allows for flexibility and scalability, in that cell isolation can take place in magnetic columns, as is usual during early development, or separation platforms typically used for manufacturing, before moving to the bioreactor. Downstream, the protocol allows for connection to a centrifuge or to a Good Manufacturing Practice-ready cell wash or concentrate device.





Further, the three combined steps are the most time-intensive of the cell therapy workflow. By combining these in a single protocol, developers can capitalize on the benefits of automation—fewer steps, closed systems, and reduced manual intervention. At the same time, it simplifies scaling without the need for multiple all-in-one systems, lowering capital expenditure by avoiding the purchase of duplicative capabilities.

CGT workflow evolution must keep pace with demands

Workflow design is both a technical and strategic consideration. Developers must evaluate biological performance alongside how manufacturing decisions affect scalability, labor requirements, facility utilization, and long-term process sustainability.





Especially for emerging and highly specialized modalities, flexibility will remain essential. But as therapies move toward broader clinical adoption, reducing operational friction may prove equally important.