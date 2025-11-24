We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

How Is Collaboration Driving Life Science Innovation?

Leading voices reveal how collaboration is shaping life sciences and what’s needed to unlock its full potential.

Article  
Published: November 24, 2025 
Isabel Ely, PhD
 speaking with 
Rami Mehio
Sergej M. Ostojic, PhD
Bianca Aridjis-Olivos
Gene Mack
Falk Schlaudraff, PhD
Iain Yisu Wang, PhD
Carol Houts
Michael Head, PhD
Cesar Canales, PhD
Ruizhi Wang, PhD
Johan Junker, PhD
Denise Teber, PhD
 & Ellie Juarez, PhD
Illustration of scientists in purple lab coats working together on an experiment.
Credit: iStock
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 5 minutes

Where do the greatest opportunities for collaboration across life sciences disciplines lie today – and what’s needed to unlock them?

 

Experts across the field point to a shared vision: the future of discovery lies in breaking down boundaries, merging biology with data science, engineering, AI and even the social sciences to drive greater innovation and impact.

 

From integrating imaging, omics and AI for precision medicine to uniting environmental and molecular research to understand health in context, collaboration is reshaping the life sciences.

Subscribe to Biopharma updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now

 

Speaking to Technology Networks, leading experts in their respective fields agree that to truly unlock this potential, the community must build interoperable platforms, open data systems and, most importantly, a culture that prizes translation as much as specialization.

Johan Junker, PhD

Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine are, by nature, interdisciplinary. In my opinion, the main key to success is promoting an open and welcoming collaborative environment. This can entail forming close ties between faculties, dialogue between clinicians and basic researchers, as well as the involvement of representatives from industry and the end beneficiaries (i.e., patients).

Rami Mehio

A couple of areas that stand out and are close to the work we do here at Illumina – medical imaging coupled with omics analysis. It is an area that is particularly relevant for cancer screening and early detection. Another area is generative AI applied to understanding the function played by DNA sequences in human biology. Progress in this area has the potential to improve the diagnostic and therapy selection space as well as drug target discovery.

Sergej Ostojic, PhD

The fusion of life sciences with data science, as well as with the social sciences – particularly philosophy – holds tremendous potential. To realize this, we need stronger transdisciplinary training for young researchers, encouraging them to think creatively, challenge conventions and embrace boundary-crossing science. Such an environment would foster more disruptive ideas and provocative hypotheses, often emerging from perspectives outside traditional biomedical frameworks.

Bianca Aridjis-Olivos

I believe the biggest opportunities are at the intersection of environmental science, chemistry and health. Extreme climate events, like the heatwave we studied, show that atmospheric chemistry shapes air quality, which then affects respiratory and cardiovascular health. To really foster collaboration, we need not just shared tools and standardized measurements, but also a culture where scientists are encouraged to talk across disciplines and learn to speak a common language.

Michael Head, PhD

The volatility in global governance, driven by irrational decision-making by the USA, can hopefully generate a new or enhanced collegiality elsewhere. This can lead to blocks of countries working together to deliver portfolios of collaborative research.

Gene Mack

AI is clearly the next major technology to shape drug development, much like high-throughput screening did 20 years ago, followed by the genomics revolution, advances in antibody engineering and, more recently, mRNA. Each of these innovations was initially met with great excitement, only to be followed by the realization that meaningful integration takes time and effort. AI is in that stage now. The challenge – and opportunity – is figuring out how to apply it where it can make the greatest impact. We believe that it’s in harnessing computational speed to reduce early-stage errors and accelerate discovery. If we can integrate AI effectively, it has the potential to significantly improve efficiency in biotech drug development.

Falk Schlaudraff, PhD

I believe we are already witnessing a major shift toward cross-disciplinary collaboration, especially through the rise of multi-modal technologies. Tools like laser microdissection (LMD) bridge high-resolution imaging with molecular biology, while advances in mass spectrometry sensitivity and the availability of AI-powered software allow us to decode increasingly complex biological data. To unlock the full potential, we need to systematically generate high-quality datasets and use them to refine and train our analytical tools. The more we connect different data types and domains, the closer we get to a truly integrated understanding of biology.


The greatest opportunity lies in integrating different types of data. Imaging, genomics, proteomics and AI all provide valuable insights. However, they are often used separately. Tools such as LMD help bridge this gap by connecting morphology with molecular data. Connecting these dots will bring us closer to a full understanding of biology and better ways to treat disease.

Iain Yisu Wang, PhD

Within the next 5–10 years, many preclinical experiments that currently rely on animals are expected to be increasingly replaced by human-relevant in vitro systems such as organoids and organs-on-chips.


For example, an automated laboratory could leverage AI/machine learning to design toxicity studies, execute them on organ-on-chip platforms with robotic handling and analyze multi-omics and imaging data in real time – substantially reducing or, in some validated cases, eliminating the need for animal testing. Likewise, AI-driven optimization could dynamically adjust cell culture conditions, accelerating drug screening and lowering clinical failure rates.

Denise Teber, PhD

Industry consortia, like BioPhorum and conferences, are very helpful. Understanding the needs and challenges, both on the manufacturing side and the quality control (QC) testing side, is very valuable. Also, insights from regulatory bodies are beneficial. A better understanding of the complete product and QC lifecycle by all stakeholders is very important. 

Ellie Juarez, PhD

One of the greatest opportunities lies in democratizing access to actionable insights. Collaborations between clinicians, technologists, data scientists and policymakers can unlock equitable access to life sciences innovation. For example, deploying scalable sequencing platforms that can be used at the point of need – whether in rural areas, community hospitals, or lower resource settings – enables rapid data generation and delivery of results closer to the point of care. This approach supports faster decision-making, empowers local communities and ensures that the benefits of cutting-edge science are more evenly distributed worldwide.

Carol Houts

One of the biggest accelerators would be connecting process data with clinical outcomes in a systematic way. Right now, we generate enormous amounts of data during manufacturing, but too often it stays siloed from what ultimately matters – how patients respond. If we can merge process data with clinical data, we can finally see which critical process parameters influence patient outcomes. That insight would reshape how we design, control and scale manufacturing, and it would give both regulators and manufacturers a common language for driving real quality and reliability into therapies.

Cesar Canales, PhD

To me, the next frontier of precision neurogenomics lies in decoding how environmental cues shape genetic programs during brain development. The greatest opportunity now is at the intersection of genomics, neuroscience, environmental science and computational biology, where we can begin to model how genetic risk interacts with environmental exposures to drive complex phenotypes, like those seen in ASD. I think the real progress will come from building collaborative frameworks that integrate multiomic, spatial and environmental data into predictive models of development and disease. To unlock this potential, we need not only shared datasets and computational tools but also a cultural shift toward cross-disciplinary training and team-based science, where geneticists, neuroscientists, data scientists and environmental biologists work together to map causality.

Ruizhi Wang, PhD

Right now, the greatest opportunity lies in closer collaboration between biology, engineering and data science. Modern life sciences generate huge volumes of complex data, from cell biology to process development, yet these insights often remain siloed. When biologists, engineers and data scientists work together, they can design smarter experiments, develop more predictive models and create tools that are both rigorous and practical.

In my own experience, successful innovation often comes from combining disciplines in this way – for example, applying physics and engineering principles to biosensors, and then working with biologists and process scientists to make the technology usable in real workflows. It’s at these intersections that new platforms emerge and move from concept to real-world impact.

To unlock more of this, we need shared datasets, interoperable platforms and funding structures that actively encourage multi-disciplinary teams. Perhaps most importantly, we need a culture that values translation across fields as highly as deep specialization. When those elements come together, cross-disciplinary collaboration can deliver advances that push the boundaries of what’s possible in life sciences.

Meet the Author
A picture of Isabel Ely, PhD
Isabel Ely, PhD
Science Writer
Isabel is a Science Writer and Editor at Technology Networks . She holds a BSc in exercise and sport science from the University of Exeter, a MRes in medicine and health and a PhD in medicine from the University of Nottingham. Her doctoral research explored the role of dietary protein and exercise in optimizing muscle health as we age.
Interviewing
Rami Mehio.
Rami Mehio
Head of Software and Informatics Development
Mehio is the head of Software and Informatics development at Illumina. He joined Illumina in 2018 as part of the Edico Genome acquisition where he led the development of DRAGEN BioIT solution, as head of engineering. Today, Mehio oversees instrument software development, cloud platforms, bioinformatics and clinical software. Over the past few years, Mehio’s organization has established Illumina as a leading provider in informatics, delivering innovative, reliable software products developed in deep collaboration with KOLs. Mehio has built a world-class team at Illumina for informatics. Mehio has increased direct software’s contribution to Illumina’s annual revenue six-fold over the past three years. His reach extends beyond Illumina and he has established partnerships with the Broad Institute, NVIDIA, GeL, AstraZeneca, Baylor College of Medicine and other key opinion leaders that drive informatics forward. During his time at Illumina, Rami has unified all bioinformatics solutions under the DRAGEN framework and established DRAGEN as an accurate, trusted and widely used pipeline suite for genetic disease, oncology research and multiomics discovery.
Portrait of a professor in a white shirt and tie against a plain background.
Sergej M. Ostojic, PhD
Professor
Dr. Sergej M. Ostojic is a professor of nutrition at the University of Agder. Ostojic earned his medical degree from the University of Belgrade School of Medicine in September 1996. Following that, he pursued postgraduate training in experimental biomedical science, obtaining a PhD in medical sciences (2003) at the University of Belgrade. His continuing medical education and postdoctoral education included training in mitochondrial medicine as well as nutrition, obesity and metabolism.
Ostojic's research encompasses two main themes: studying mitochondrial viability and implementing targeted nutritional interventions to address impaired bioenergetics in health and disease and analyzing population health metrics in chronic cardiometabolic diseases.
A black and white image of Aridjis-Olivos, smiling at the camera. She is a Hispanic woman with long black hair, wearing a white collared jacket and dark top.
Bianca Aridjis-Olivos
PhD Candidate
Bianca Aridjis-Olivos is a PhD student in the Zhang Research Group at Texas A&M University, where she studies the intersection of atmospheric chemistry and climate. Her research focuses on the photochemical oxidation of biogenic aerosols, particularly secondary organic aerosol (SOA) formation from pinene, and their impacts on air quality and climate. She has conducted both chamber and field experiments, including a pilot campaign in College Station investigating how heatwaves influence atmospheric composition.

Her work integrates advanced mass spectrometry with mechanistic and modeling approaches to advance our understanding of multiphase aerosol chemistry and its role in climate forcing. Outside of the lab, Bianca is an educator and mentor, serving as a teaching assistant for undergraduate chemistry and as a mentor in STEM outreach programs for Bryan and College Station Independent School District.
Greyscale image of Gene Mack.
Gene Mack
Chief Executive Officer and President of Gain Therapeutics
Gene Mack serves as chief executive officer and president of Gain Therapeutics. He joined the Company in April 2024 and brings 25 years of experience in the life sciences sector, spanning clinical research, financing and capital markets, investing, corporate strategy and business development. Prior to joining Gain, Gene Mack served as chief financial officer (CFO) at Imcyse SA (2021–2023), a privately held biotech company. Before that, he was CFO at OncoC4, which spun out of Merck & Co.’s $475 million acquisition of OncoImmune, where he had also been CFO. Earlier in his career, Gene held CFO roles at several development- and commercial-stage biopharma companies, raising over $350 million through IPOs and other equity financings. Before moving into operations, he was a senior publishing analyst covering biotechnology and life sciences at Gruntal & Co., Lazard, Mizuho and HSBC. He earned both his BS in biochemistry and his MBA in finance from Fordham University.
Dr. Falk Schlaudraff.
Falk Schlaudraff, PhD
Head of Product Management for Upright Microscopy
Dr. Falk Schlaudraff is an accomplished product and application management leader with over 15 years of experience in the life sciences and biotech industry. With a deep background in molecular biotechnology and neuroscience, he has built a successful career at the intersection of cutting-edge microscopy, molecular biology and clinical research. He is globally recognized for his work in laser microdissection and has been instrumental in the development and continuous improvement of Deep Visual Proteomics, a transformative technique that enables spatially resolved proteomics at the single-cell level. His expertise and innovation have directly contributed to significant medical breakthroughs, including the identification of therapeutic targets in previously untreatable diseases. As a team leader at Leica Microsystems, Schlaudraff has guided multidisciplinary teams, initiated strategic innovation projects, and collaborated closely with international partners and key opinion leaders. His work bridges imaging, spatial biology and artificial intelligence, with a clear focus on translational impact and democratizing high-end biomedical technologies.
A greyscale headshot of Iain Yisu Wang
Iain Yisu Wang, PhD
Product Manager
Dr. Iain Yisu Wang is a UK-based Product Manager at MedChemExpress, specialising in small-molecule reagents and screening platforms. He leads new product development, market and competitor analysis and technical product support.
He holds a PhD in Bioscience (Cardiff), an MSc in Pharmacology (Oxford) and a BSc in Biochemistry (Bristol), backed by several years of academic and industry experience across developmental biology, cancer research and diagnostics. He has co-authored multiple peer-reviewed publications.
A black and white image of Carol Houts, smiling at the camera. She is wearing black glasses and a dark-coloured blazer, and has long blonde hair.
Carol Houts
Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer
Carol Houts serves as chief strategy and commercial officer at Germfree Laboratories, where she leverages her cross-functional expertise to lead global commercial strategy, M&A and integrated solutions. She has positioned Germfree at the forefront of decentralized and modular biomanufacturing, delivering mobile and modular cleanrooms, specialized equipment and services that support advanced therapies, hospital compounding and infectious-disease preparedness. Known as a strategic force who blends clinical, quality and commercial expertise, Houts is dedicated to building innovative organizations that expand global patient access to life-saving therapies.
Headshot of Dr. Michael Head in greyscale.
Michael Head, PhD
Senior Research Fellow in Global Health
Dr. Michael Head is a senior research fellow in global health, in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Southampton. His main focus is population health in rural Ghana, looking at access to healthcare and issues such as the links between climate change and health, neglected tropical diseases, and vaccine hesitancy. He also has a long track record of addressing anti-vaccine activism, before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Head has also developed analyses that build networks to consider research funding and publication trends across different areas of health. These papers have been published in high-impact journals such as The Lancet and Nature.
Headshot of Dr. Cesar Canales in greyscale.
Cesar Canales, PhD
Assistant Professional Researcher
Dr. Cesar Canales is a developmental biologist and interdisciplinary research scientist with a strong interest in the molecular mechanisms, gene regulatory programs and environmental factors that influence normal and aberrant neurodevelopment. He earned his PhD from UNSW Sydney (Australia) and currently serves as an assistant professional researcher in the Nord Neurogenomics Lab at the UC Davis Center for Neuroscience. Canales holds a faculty appointment at UC Davis through the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Canales’ research focuses on understanding the genetic and environmental risk factors underlying neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs), with particular emphasis on monogenic forms of autism and intellectual disability, as well as risk associated with prenatal exposure to maternal immune signaling. Utilizing mouse and in vitro models as experimental tools, his work investigates cerebral cortex and cerebellum perturbations, gene-environment interactions and cell-type-specific molecular mechanisms driving disease. He employs a multidisciplinary toolkit that includes genome editing, high-throughput and single-cell sequencing, imaging technologies, and multiomic integration to identify shared and divergent pathways across NDDs.
Headshot of Dr. Ruizhi Wang in greyscale.
Ruizhi Wang, PhD
CEO and Founder
Dr. Ruizhi Wang is the founder and chief executive officer of Abselion, a Cambridge (UK)-based company developing practical analytical solutions for biologics and cell and gene therapy. He leads the company’s overall strategy, planning and operations, with a focus on making advanced biomolecule analytics more accessible to researchers and industry users. Wang is an award-winning scientist and entrepreneur, recognised by the Royal Society of Chemistry, Merck Group and Cambridge University Entrepreneurs. He is also a Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Fellow and a former scholar of the German Academic Merit Foundation. He holds a PhD in physics from the University of Cambridge and MSc/BSc degrees in interdisciplinary sciences from ETH Zurich. He has co-authored more than 20 scientific publications with over 700 citations.
A black and white image of Dr. Junker, smiling at the camera. He is a bald man with a beard, wearing a light-colored button up shirt.
Johan Junker, PhD
Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery
Johan Junker, PhD, is a translational researcher focusing on wound healing and tissue engineering. He is an associate professor of plastic surgery at Linköping University and the director of the Advanced Medical Training Center at the Center for Disaster Medicine and Traumatology, Linköping, Sweden.

Previously, Junker was the director of plastic surgery research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA.
A greyscale headshot of Denise Teber
Denise Teber, PhD
Scientific Expert for Molecular Biology
Dr. Denise Teber is the scientific expert for molecular biology at Charles River Laboratories, Erkrath, Germany. Her day-to-day responsibilities include the establishment of new qPCR and ddPCR assays for the detection of pathogens or process-related biological impurities, as well as method validation of platform assays or client-specific requests.
She is a biological scientist by training and obtained her master’s degree at the University of Cologne. During an external master thesis at the German Aerospace Center (DLR), she investigated the influence of ionizing radiation on cell cycle progression to predict its harmful impact on astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).
During her PhD and post-doctoral work at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Biomedicine in Münster, she used lentiviral and adenoviral vectors to induce putative mutations causing venous malformations in isolated primary mouse endothelial cells and analyzed their effects by qPCR, co-immunoprecipitation and western blot as well as intravital microscopy.
A greyscale headshot of Ellie Juarez
Ellie Juarez, PhD
Oncology Market Segment Manager
Dr. Eleonora (Ellie) Juarez is the associate director of the oncology segment at Oxford Nanopore Technologies. With a doctorate in molecular and medical genetics and extensive expertise in cancer genomics, she leads the development of innovative oncology assays. Her work focuses on enabling nanopore sequencing to address the most complex biological questions in cancer research and clinical applications. Juarez has held leadership roles at Twinstrand Biosciences, Integrated DNA Technologies and Twist Bioscience, where she significantly contributed to product and application development and corporate strategy.
Related Topic Pages
Lab of the Future
Cell Culture
Personalized Medicine
Air Analysis
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Multiomics
Advanced Cell Models
Mass Spectrometry
High-Throughput Screening
Drug Targets
Screening Strategies in Drug Discovery
Neurogenomics
Bioinformatics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter