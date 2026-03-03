mRNA Nanoparticles Offer New Hope for Female Infertility Treatment

Read time: 5 minutes

Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Laura M. Ensign, principal investigator at Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Dr. Saed Abbasi, lead study author and research associate at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, regarding a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) mRNA delivery system they have developed to treat uterine and endometrial causes of infertility.

However, this option is neither suitable nor accessible for all couples. ART is associated with significant financial and emotional burdens, particularly as success is dependent on many factors , so couples cannot foresee the number of cycles required for conception. Furthermore, some couples cannot conceive via ART, as it does not address the root cause of infertility and will not be of benefit in cases that cannot be overcome with manipulation, such as a lack of viable eggs or inadequate uterine function. The latter, uterine factor infertility , is reported to account for up to 16.7% of cases in which couples face difficulty conceiving.

In Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), eggs and embryos are manipulated to achieve fertility. Though ART does not treat the underlying cause, it can bypass certain roadblocks, for example, facilitating embryo placement within the uterus in an individual with fallopian tube defects. As a result, over 8 million babies have been born through ART since its inception in 1978.

Impaired fertility is the inability to achieve pregnancy after 12 months or more of unprotected, regular intercourse. It impacts more than 1 in 10 women aged 15–49 in the United States, and in one-third of infertile couples, the cause is attributed to female factors .

IH: How did you become aware of the gap in treatment options for infertility, and what inspired you to carry out research in this area?

LME:

I became aware of the tremendous gap in treatment options for infertility through my research and entrepreneurial activities. While the process of ART has certainly evolved and become more effective, it was alarming to me that women often had to go through numerous rounds of painful, expensive, and stressful procedures to get pregnant. When Abbasi proposed targeting mRNA LNPs to the endometrium, I was very excited about the potential to improve the effectiveness of ART and quality of life for patients.

SA:

Our new technology can be considered as an add-on to enhance ART and increase the likelihood of success by improving embryo attachment to the endometrium. While ART failures can stem from various problems, including egg and sperm quality, almost 50% of embryos transferred to the uterus fail to implant, highlighting the significant role of uterine and endometrial factors in ART failures.

IH: In your research, you give examples of gynecological conditions, such as endometriosis, that may lead to infertility. Can you explain how they cause infertility and how mRNA nanoparticle technology aims to counteract this?

SA:

A key step in achieving a successful pregnancy is the implantation of a viable embryo in the endometrial lining of the uterus. Normally, the endometrium secretes a wide range of cytokines and hormones that thicken and prepare it for embryo implantation. These factors can be lacking or reduced when there is infection or inflammation.

What causes an inflamed uterus? Examples of conditions that cause inflammation within the uterus include trauma, endometriosis, and structural conditions such as fibroids and adhesions, seen in Asherman’s syndrome, amongst others.

Our technology aims to improve endometrial function by restoring secreted cytokines and hormones to normal levels using mRNA encoding for these factors.

IH: By refining your approach, you successfully delivered mRNA to the endometrium, achieving therapeutic levels without systemic adverse effects. What informed the adjustments you made, and which changes were most important?

SA:

First, we used mRNA instead of the standard form of protein infusions (i.e., recombinant proteins). mRNA is like a prodrug; it can only be converted into a therapeutic protein after it is taken up by the target cells. This will naturally reduce protein levels in body parts without cells, such as bodily fluids, making systemic drug distribution and adverse effects lower.

Second, our LNP designs contain a surface signal that acts like a zip code to direct the packaged mRNA specifically to endometrial cells. Taken together, mRNA was specifically delivered to endometrial cells by LNPs, where the mRNA was converted to therapeutic protein only inside endometrial cells with much-reduced access to other tissues.

IH: In your experiment, aiming to mimic fertility-reducing structural changes, you used an endometrial injury model in mice. How did you develop the model, and did you discover any limitations?

LME:

While it is often true that we are limited by the preclinical models and tools available to validate new therapeutics, this is particularly true in many areas of women’s health. However, we were fortunate to have a prior report of the ethanol-induced injury model in mice, which was a model of thin endometrium.

Abbasi was very careful about validating the model, including characterizing the change in endometrial structure and the reduction of successful embryo implantation, while also ensuring that his LNPs were able to successfully deliver mRNA to the damaged endometrium. There are obviously differences in the structure of the uterus and the function of the endometrium in mice. However, the endometrium in both humans and mice utilizes cell surface proteins called integrins to act as a “dock” for the embryo to attach, which is why Abbasi engineered the LNPs to bind to integrins. Further, he was conscientious about scouring the literature to determine when integrin expression in humans was most closely mimicked in mice, and to design experiments with the highest likelihood of translation to human biology.

IH: What considerations will be needed to translate this technology to human studies successfully?

LME:

The human and mouse endometria are very similar in structure, and both undergo hormone-dependent remodeling. Like humans, the mouse endometrium decidualizes to prepare for embryo implantation, and many of the cellular markers that are expressed are conserved between the two species. Thus, while the mouse estrous cycle is much shorter than the menstrual cycle and does not include menstruation, there are many structural and functional similarities, making the mouse a commonly used model for endometrial research.

Estrous cycle The estrous cycle primarily occurs in non-primate mammals, such as cows, dogs, and rodents. This is a recurring, hormone-driven, reproductive cycle in which the uterine lining is reabsorbed. Cycles may occur once a year, during specific seasons, or multiple times a year, depending on the species.

Menstrual cycle The menstrual cycle primarily occurs in humans and primates, such as apes and monkeys. This is also a recurring, hormone-driven reproductive cycle, though the uterine lining is shed, leading to menstruation. Cycle duration ranges from approximately 24–45 days.

We will need to ensure that the targeting approach provides equal benefit in delivering therapeutic mRNA to the endometrium while minimizing off-target delivery in humans. Additionally, granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) may not be the ideal therapeutic protein in all cases, though the versatility of using an mRNA-based approach allows for selecting other protein targets for testing.

IH: What potential impact could this technology have in the future?

SA:

Now, we can change the mRNA sequence to provide instructions for making an endless list of therapeutic proteins. Although our study focused on delivering GM-CSF mRNA, some patients may benefit more from other types of cytokines, growth hormones, or a personalized combination. This is a huge advantage of using mRNA over recombinant proteins, in which each protein must be synthesized and extensively purified before it can be dosed in humans.

mRNA technology is like changing pizza toppings when you need a new therapeutic protein, rather than remaking the entire dish from scratch as you would with recombinant proteins.

Additionally, our technology can be explored to treat other endometrial disorders, not only infertility, but also endometrial cancers and painful conditions such as endometriosis.

LME: