Navigating Technology Transfer in Pharma and Biotech

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Speaking with Technology Networks , Hyung Heon Kim , CEO and president of MetaVia, discusses the fundamentals of technology transfer, the most common pitfalls during scale-up, and why manufacturing strategy has become increasingly important in an era of biologics, cell therapies, and other advanced medicines.

A promising drug candidate is only as valuable as a company's ability to manufacture it reliably at scale. From transferring a process from the research bench to a contract manufacturer to supporting commercial production across multiple sites, technology transfer sits at the heart of successful drug development.

Kate Parks (KP): Kate Parks Science Editor Technology Networks Kate Parks is a science editor at Technology Networks. She joined the team in 2021 after obtaining a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences. Learn about our editorial policies What does technology transfer mean in pharma and biotech, and where does it fit in the drug development life cycle?

Hyung Heon Kim (HHK): Hyung Heon Kim Chief Executive Officer and President MetaVia Hyung Heon Kim is the chief executive officer and president of MetaVia and has served on its Board since July 2021. Before this role, he was general counsel and senior vice president at Dong-A ST and Dong-A Socio Group, a Korean pharmaceutical and medical device conglomerate. Learn about our editorial policies

Technology transfer, or “tech transfer,” refers to the process of moving a drug’s manufacturing process from one setting to another.

In biotech especially, this is critical because many companies don’t operate their own manufacturing facilities and rely on contract partners. The process typically begins at lab scale. Once the manufacturing method is established, it must be transferred to a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) or internal site for scale-up.

From there, the process continues to evolve, first to produce clinical trial material, then to support larger-scale production as programs advance.

And it rarely happens just once. Companies often secure a backup CMO, move to a larger commercial-scale facility, or transfer manufacturing as part of a licensing agreement with a large pharmaceutical company. Each move requires another tech transfer. That’s why comprehensive documentation, SOPs, and validated processes are essential: reproducibility must be built in from the start.

KP: Kate Parks Science Editor Technology Networks Kate Parks is a science editor at Technology Networks. She joined the team in 2021 after obtaining a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences. Learn about our editorial policies What are the different types of tech transfer?

HHK: Hyung Heon Kim Chief Executive Officer and President MetaVia Hyung Heon Kim is the chief executive officer and president of MetaVia and has served on its Board since July 2021. Before this role, he was general counsel and senior vice president at Dong-A ST and Dong-A Socio Group, a Korean pharmaceutical and medical device conglomerate. Learn about our editorial policies

Common scenarios include: Academic lab to industry

Internal lab to manufacturing site

Transfer to a CMO

Transfer between CMOs

Transfer to a commercial-scale facility

Transfer to a licensing partner

While it may sound like following a recipe, it’s rarely that simple.

A useful analogy is pancakes. If everyone uses the same boxed mix, the pancakes should turn out the same, but every kitchen is different: stove temperatures vary, pans differ, oils behave differently. The outcomes change.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing is exponentially more complex. Small differences in equipment, environmental conditions, raw materials, or operator experience can materially impact results.

KP: Kate Parks Science Editor Technology Networks Kate Parks is a science editor at Technology Networks. She joined the team in 2021 after obtaining a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences. Learn about our editorial policies Who is involved in the tech transfer process?

HHK: Hyung Heon Kim Chief Executive Officer and President MetaVia Hyung Heon Kim is the chief executive officer and president of MetaVia and has served on its Board since July 2021. Before this role, he was general counsel and senior vice president at Dong-A ST and Dong-A Socio Group, a Korean pharmaceutical and medical device conglomerate. Learn about our editorial policies

It depends on the stage. Early-stage transfers, from lab to small-scale manufacturing, are typically led by R&D teams transferring core process knowledge.

As scale increases, additional stakeholders become central: Process development teams

Manufacturing site operations

Quality assurance (QA)

Quality control (QC)

QA and QC are particularly critical. Ultimately, tech transfer is a collaboration between process experts and quality teams to ensure that what worked in one environment can be reliably reproduced in another.

KP: Kate Parks Science Editor Technology Networks Kate Parks is a science editor at Technology Networks. She joined the team in 2021 after obtaining a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences. Learn about our editorial policies What must teams get right as programs move from research to clinical and commercial stages?

HHK: Hyung Heon Kim Chief Executive Officer and President MetaVia Hyung Heon Kim is the chief executive officer and president of MetaVia and has served on its Board since July 2021. Before this role, he was general counsel and senior vice president at Dong-A ST and Dong-A Socio Group, a Korean pharmaceutical and medical device conglomerate. Learn about our editorial policies

Quality control and data integrity become increasingly important as volumes grow.

The larger the scale, the harder it is to maintain consistency. Even within the same facility, batch-to-batch variability can occur. Small molecules are generally more controllable, but biologics, peptides, and advanced modalities introduce more variability.

It often takes multiple runs, and sometimes failures, to optimize a process at scale. Those iterations cost time and money, so development plans must account for that reality rather than assume a linear path.

KP: Kate Parks Science Editor Technology Networks Kate Parks is a science editor at Technology Networks. She joined the team in 2021 after obtaining a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences. Learn about our editorial policies What are common challenges or failure points?

HHK: Hyung Heon Kim Chief Executive Officer and President MetaVia Hyung Heon Kim is the chief executive officer and president of MetaVia and has served on its Board since July 2021. Before this role, he was general counsel and senior vice president at Dong-A ST and Dong-A Socio Group, a Korean pharmaceutical and medical device conglomerate. Learn about our editorial policies

Every scale-up carries risk. The earlier teams identify vulnerabilities, the better.

Frequent challenges include inadequate documentation, limited site experience with the modality, process variability during scale-up, and gaps in GMP adherence.

Importantly, simply following current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) guidelines does not guarantee a successful run. Experience matters.

Selecting the right manufacturing partner, one with deep technical expertise and strong quality systems, can significantly reduce risk. But even then, companies should build contingencies into timelines. Setbacks are common, and planning for them is a mark of operational maturity.

KP: Kate Parks Science Editor Technology Networks Kate Parks is a science editor at Technology Networks. She joined the team in 2021 after obtaining a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences. Learn about our editorial policies How do tech transfer decisions affect speed, cost, quality, and regulatory readiness?

HHK: Hyung Heon Kim Chief Executive Officer and President MetaVia Hyung Heon Kim is the chief executive officer and president of MetaVia and has served on its Board since July 2021. Before this role, he was general counsel and senior vice president at Dong-A ST and Dong-A Socio Group, a Korean pharmaceutical and medical device conglomerate. Learn about our editorial policies

They affect all four. As production scales, cost per gram generally decreases. However, if a commercial-scale batch fails, the financial impact can be enormous.

That’s why it’s preferable to uncover and resolve issues at smaller scale. Strong preparation, robust quality systems, and thoughtful partner selection can dramatically improve commercial outcomes.

Poor tech transfer decisions can delay timelines, increase costs, compromise quality, and jeopardize regulatory approval.

KP: Kate Parks Science Editor Technology Networks Kate Parks is a science editor at Technology Networks. She joined the team in 2021 after obtaining a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences. Learn about our editorial policies Why is tech transfer more complex today, and how should founders respond?

HHK: Hyung Heon Kim Chief Executive Officer and President MetaVia Hyung Heon Kim is the chief executive officer and president of MetaVia and has served on its Board since July 2021. Before this role, he was general counsel and senior vice president at Dong-A ST and Dong-A Socio Group, a Korean pharmaceutical and medical device conglomerate. Learn about our editorial policies