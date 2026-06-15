Persist, Adapt, Resist: Has Cancer Met its Match in Small RNAs?

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The burden of cancer is grave, global, and continuing to grow.



Researchers are working to develop new approaches and broaden the reach of existing modalities by bolstering traditional therapies, refining modern concepts such as CAR T, and repurposing drugs that offer any hope of improving outcomes.





While scientists are steadily gaining the upper hand in the battle against cancer, it is far from over. Cancer remains among the leading causes of mortality worldwide, accounting for approximately one in six deaths.





A key challenge is that each time a mechanism is uncovered and targeted, cancer often develops a workaround.





Or, as Dr. Robert Schickel, chief executive officer and cofounder at NUAgo Therapeutics, put it, cancer “persists, adapts, and resists” through multiple coordinated biological mechanisms. In this interview with Technology Networks, Schickel explained why we need to respond in equal measure and how small RNA therapeutics (sRNAs) have the potential to do just this.