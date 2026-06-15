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Persist, Adapt, Resist: Has Cancer Met its Match in Small RNAs?

Small RNA therapeutics target multiple gene pathways, potentially overcoming tumor treatment resistance.

Article  
Published: June 15, 2026 
Izzy Hirst
 speaking with 
Robert Schickel, PhD
Edited by 
Kate Parks
Render of a short RNA molecule in gray against a dark blue background containing more RNA molecules.
Credit: iStock.
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The burden of cancer is grave, global, and continuing to grow.


Researchers are working to develop new approaches and broaden the reach of existing modalities by bolstering traditional therapies, refining modern concepts such as CAR T, and repurposing drugs that offer any hope of improving outcomes.


While scientists are steadily gaining the upper hand in the battle against cancer, it is far from over. Cancer remains among the leading causes of mortality worldwide, accounting for approximately one in six deaths.


A key challenge is that each time a mechanism is uncovered and targeted, cancer often develops a workaround.


Or, as Dr. Robert Schickel, chief executive officer and cofounder at NUAgo Therapeutics, put it, cancer “persists, adapts, and resists” through multiple coordinated biological mechanisms. In this interview with Technology Networks, Schickel explained why we need to respond in equal measure and how small RNA therapeutics (sRNAs) have the potential to do just this. 

Izzy Hirst (IH):

What experiences drew you into RNA biology?
Robert Schickel, PhD (RS):

My career has focused on understanding the biological mechanisms that govern cancer behavior and how those mechanisms can be translated into medicines. Through my work in cancer biology, I became increasingly interested in RNA because it sits at the center of gene regulation and cellular function.


As our understanding of tumor biology evolved, it became clear that cancer survival is rarely sustained by a single mutation or pathway. Solid tumors persist through adaptive biological systems capable of evolving under therapeutic pressure. That realization led to the founding of NUAgo Therapeutics. We created the company to explore whether sRNAs could be used to disrupt the broader survival systems cancers depend on to persist, adapt, and resist therapy.



IH:

What are the limitations of single‑target approaches in cancer treatment?
RS:

Single-target therapies have transformed oncology and delivered meaningful benefits for many patients. However, cancer is highly adaptive. When one pathway is inhibited, tumors often compensate through alternative signaling mechanisms, clonal selection, or broader biological adaptation.


The challenge is that solid tumors are not maintained by a single molecular dependency. They survive through coordinated systems that remain functional even when individual targets are inhibited. We believe durable cancer control will increasingly require therapeutic strategies capable of addressing the broader biology that enables adaptation and resistance.



IH:

How do sRNAs work as cancer therapies, and how might they address the limitations of single‑target approaches?
RS:

sRNAs function similarly to endogenous RNA interference (RNAi) mechanisms that regulate gene expression at the post-transcriptional level.


RNAi vs sRNA therapeutic mechanisms

RNAi is a natural mechanism of gene regulation. Small, non-coding RNAs guide cellular machinery to messenger RNA—molecules that carry cellular instructions—marking them for degradation or translational repression. RNAi therapies are typically designed to bind a single, specific mRNA, which requires near-perfect complementarity.


sRNAs are a broad class of small, regulatory RNAs that also act post-transcriptionally. Some sRNAs can function via imperfect complementarity with their target mRNAs, meaning only a short stretch of their sequence needs to match in order to pair and induce a modulatory response. 


Unlike RNAi therapies that are designed to inhibit individual proteins, sRNAs can target and inhibit multiple genes simultaneously.


This is important because tumor survival is often distributed across adaptive biological programs rather than isolated pathways. By modulating multiple genes involved in survival and resistance, sRNAs could reduce a tumors’ ability to compensate through pathway substitution or adaptive rewiring, compared to single-gene regulation. We view this as a fundamentally different way of approaching cancer biology.



IH:

NUAgo Therapeutics is focusing its first product on therapy‑resistant ovarian cancer. What motivated the choice of this indication?
RS:

Therapy-resistant ovarian cancer remains one of the most challenging diseases in oncology. Despite significant advances, many patients ultimately relapse and develop resistance to available treatments.


Therapy resistance in ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer has one of the highest recurrence rates among gynecological cancers. Approximately 70% of patients will develop resistance to first-line chemotherapies, eventually resulting in relapse.


For us, ovarian cancer represents a setting where the limitations of highly selective intervention strategies become particularly visible. Resistance often emerges through multiple adaptive mechanisms rather than a single biological change. That makes it an appropriate indication for exploring whether broader disruption of tumor-survival biology can generate more durable responses.



IH:

What can you share about the NU001 program so far, and does it have translational potential for firstinhuman studies?
RS:

NU001 was designed around the principle that tumor survival depends on coordinated biological programs rather than isolated molecular targets. The program reflects our broader effort to identify survival dependencies that tumors rely upon to persist under therapeutic pressure.


Our preclinical work has generated encouraging results that support the underlying biological rationale. While significant development work remains, the program was built with clinical translation in mind and continues to advance toward future first-in-human evaluation. Peer-reviewed data from our preclinical work are yet to be published.



IH:

Looking forward, how broadly applicable do you think RNA‑based therapeutic approaches could be across different cancers?
RS:

We believe that our RNAi modality will produce therapeutics with the potential to become a central modality across oncology.


While cancers differ substantially across tissues and patient populations, many share common adaptive behaviors that enable survival, progression, and resistance. Because RNAi naturally regulates interconnected gene networks, it provides a framework for addressing complex biology in ways that are not always achievable through single-target approaches.


The long-term opportunity is not simply applying the same therapy across multiple cancers but leveraging a common platform to address disease-specific survival dependencies.


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Meet the Author
Isobelle Hirst.
Izzy Hirst
Science Writer
Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). Her undergraduate project focused on the risk of venous thromboembolism in individuals with inflammatory bowel disease. She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy previously worked as an HIV Clinical Care Coordinator, serving as the first point of contact for over 650 patients. She also had the opportunity to write service blog posts and liaise with pharmaceutical representatives. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma.
Interviewing
A picture of Robert Schickel, PhD
Robert Schickel, PhD
Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Dr. Robert Schickel is the chief executive officer and cofounder of NUAgo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing small RNA-based therapies targeting critical survival gene networks in cancer. With more than 15 years of experience across biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, he has led strategy, business development, and scientific innovation focused on advancing novel therapeutics and therapeutic platforms. Schickel holds a BSc in chemistry/biochemistry from the University of California, San Diego, and a PhD in biomedical sciences from the University of Chicago. He combines expertise in translational oncology, company building, and scientific and commercial risk mitigation across multiple stages of development. Prior to founding NUAgo Therapeutics, he advised senior executives of life science companies on corporate strategy, portfolio prioritization, and asset evaluation across a range of therapeutic areas and market opportunities.
Edited By
A greyscale headshot of Kate Parks
Kate Parks
Science Editor
Kate graduated from Sheffield Hallam University with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences in 2020. During her studies, she developed a passion for science communication and after graduating, began a science blog in order to continue writing about trending science news and topics of interest. She joined the editorial team at Technology Networks in 2021. In her role as science editor Kate supports the publication’s in-house writers, produces scientific content across all communities and works closely with the managing editor to help coordinate commissioned pieces.
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