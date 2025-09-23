Publish Less, Publish Better: Scientists Call for Predatory Publishing Practices To Stop

Read time: 3 minutes

Timmis joined Technology Networks for a conversation about the motivations behind this editorial, the risks posed by predatory publishing and the actions needed from researchers, institutions and funders to safeguard the future of scientific integrity.

A leading figure in microbiology, Timmis has spent decades championing excellence in research and its dissemination. He was the founding editor and editor-in-chief of Environmental Microbiology , Environmental Microbiology Reports and Microbial Biotechnology , and is currently president of the European Academy of Microbiology.

The paper proposes a solution that curbs the “pull” of predatory journals through accreditation and funding reform, and addresses the “push” of the “publish or perish” culture by reimagining research assessment and mentoring.

In a recent editorial published in Microbial Biotechnology , Professor Kenneth Timmis and colleagues issue a clear call to action: restore the science ethos, re-establish quality as the cornerstone of research publishing and work collectively to dismantle the systems that incentivize poor practice.

Scientific research thrives on rigor. Yet, in recent years, the research community has faced growing concerns over a decline in quality, fueled by the rise of journals whose business models prioritize quantity over quality. This phenomenon, often described as “predatory publishing”, threatens not only the integrity of science but also public trust in research and its ability to solve humanity’s most pressing challenges.

Molly Coddington (MC): Molly Coddington Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead Technology Networks Molly Coddington is a Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in neuroscience. In 2021 Molly was shortlisted for the Women in Journalism Georgina Henry Award. Learn about our editorial policies Can you talk about the motivation behind the creation and publishing of this editorial?

Kenneth Timmis, PhD (KT): Kenneth Timmis, PhD Emeritus Professor Technical University of Braunschweig Professor Kenneth Timmis studied microbiology at Bristol University, undertook postdoctoral training at the Ruhr University Bochum, Yale and Stanford and headed research groups at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics in Berlin, the University of Geneva Medical Centre, the German National Research Centre for Biotechnology in Braunschweig (later, the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research) and the Technische Universität Braunschweig. His research focus was environmental microbiology, microbial pathogenesis and vaccine development and microbial biotechnology, mostly involving genetic approaches. In 2019, he set in motion the International Microbiology Literacy Initiative and is currently engaged in recruiting teaching resources for this initiative. Learn about our editorial policies

Over the last decade or so, there has been a flood of new journals whose business model is the maximization of papers published and article processing charges (APCs) collected, irrespective of the quality, rigor and originality of the work reported.

Many recruit papers on topics unrelated to the journal’s title and scope. Most do not carry out rigorous peer review or, if they do, do not require authors to improve their papers in the manner demanded by the reviewers, and instead ask only for cosmetic changes for acceptance. The result is a progressive decline in the quality of research published and a lowering of research standards and the culture of rigor and originality.

This, in turn, will lessen public confidence in the research enterprise and its ability to address a wide range of problems and crises faced by humanity, to deliver solutions and to discover and exploit new opportunities. Our motivation is to halt this decline and promote a restoration of the science ethos.

MC: Molly Coddington Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead Technology Networks Molly Coddington is a Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in neuroscience. In 2021 Molly was shortlisted for the Women in Journalism Georgina Henry Award. Learn about our editorial policies There are many issues associated with predatory practices. In your opinion, what is the most pressing?

KT: Kenneth Timmis, PhD Emeritus Professor Technical University of Braunschweig Professor Kenneth Timmis studied microbiology at Bristol University, undertook postdoctoral training at the Ruhr University Bochum, Yale and Stanford and headed research groups at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics in Berlin, the University of Geneva Medical Centre, the German National Research Centre for Biotechnology in Braunschweig (later, the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research) and the Technische Universität Braunschweig. His research focus was environmental microbiology, microbial pathogenesis and vaccine development and microbial biotechnology, mostly involving genetic approaches. In 2019, he set in motion the International Microbiology Literacy Initiative and is currently engaged in recruiting teaching resources for this initiative. Learn about our editorial policies

The most pressing is the decline of the science ethos and the risk that young researchers will accept this as normal. Our task is to push back so that young researchers appreciate that research excellence requires a continual raising of the quality bar and is their future responsibility. Almost as important is the incredible increase in numbers of papers published, many of them inconsequential, with the result that it is impossible to keep up with relevant literature, and even to find the best papers because of the dilution effect.

Since this huge increase in publication activity also represents a huge increase in APCs paid from the public purse, it represents a significant waste of taxpayer revenues. We urgently need to adopt the mantra “publish less and publish better”.

MC: Molly Coddington Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead Technology Networks Molly Coddington is a Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in neuroscience. In 2021 Molly was shortlisted for the Women in Journalism Georgina Henry Award. Learn about our editorial policies Why do you think there has been an “explosion” in journals employing predatory practices?

KT: Kenneth Timmis, PhD Emeritus Professor Technical University of Braunschweig Professor Kenneth Timmis studied microbiology at Bristol University, undertook postdoctoral training at the Ruhr University Bochum, Yale and Stanford and headed research groups at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics in Berlin, the University of Geneva Medical Centre, the German National Research Centre for Biotechnology in Braunschweig (later, the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research) and the Technische Universität Braunschweig. His research focus was environmental microbiology, microbial pathogenesis and vaccine development and microbial biotechnology, mostly involving genetic approaches. In 2019, he set in motion the International Microbiology Literacy Initiative and is currently engaged in recruiting teaching resources for this initiative. Learn about our editorial policies

The “explosion” is due to a “perfect storm”. Firstly, the perfectly reasonable push for open access (OA) publishing was not accompanied by appropriate quality control measures.

Secondly, the transition from subscription journals – the subscriptions of which came mostly from relatively modest library budgets and individuals – and the quality controls in place for selection of subscriptions, to OA journals financed by research funding agencies, made much larger budgets available for journals. Mandating grant recipients to publish in OA journals obliged funding agencies to cover these costs. This created huge financial opportunities for publishers.

Thirdly, the academic research ecosystem has increasingly adopted a metric-driven system of career development – the “publish or perish” syndrome – which drives researchers to publish as many papers as possible. This has led to an increase in the “salami tactic” publishing of the “least publishable unit” and the practice of reciprocal authorships.

MC: Molly Coddington Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead Technology Networks Molly Coddington is a Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in neuroscience. In 2021 Molly was shortlisted for the Women in Journalism Georgina Henry Award. Learn about our editorial policies Can you summarize the key actionable solutions to the problem of journals operating predatory publishing practices that are put forward in the paper?

KT: Kenneth Timmis, PhD Emeritus Professor Technical University of Braunschweig Professor Kenneth Timmis studied microbiology at Bristol University, undertook postdoctoral training at the Ruhr University Bochum, Yale and Stanford and headed research groups at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics in Berlin, the University of Geneva Medical Centre, the German National Research Centre for Biotechnology in Braunschweig (later, the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research) and the Technische Universität Braunschweig. His research focus was environmental microbiology, microbial pathogenesis and vaccine development and microbial biotechnology, mostly involving genetic approaches. In 2019, he set in motion the International Microbiology Literacy Initiative and is currently engaged in recruiting teaching resources for this initiative. Learn about our editorial policies

First: create a quality-centric journal-editor code of conduct that is based on the science ethos, rigor and transparency (this is currently being drawn up by a Task Force of the European Academy of Microbiology, which I chair).

Second: establish a system of journal accreditation based upon adoption and strict adherence to the code of conduct.

Third: implement a funding agency policy of financing publication costs only of those papers published in accredited journals. This proposal has the twin virtues of degrading the business model of journals with predatory practices, on one hand, and allowing journals currently with predatory practices to adapt their business model to one that emphasizes quality, on the other. Continue reading below... Article The Night Science Institute Is Changing How Science Teaches Creativity Read more

MC: Molly Coddington Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead Technology Networks Molly Coddington is a Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in neuroscience. In 2021 Molly was shortlisted for the Women in Journalism Georgina Henry Award. Learn about our editorial policies How can aspiring scientists or early career researchers navigate the landscape of journals employing predatory practices? What advice do you have?

KT: Kenneth Timmis, PhD Emeritus Professor Technical University of Braunschweig Professor Kenneth Timmis studied microbiology at Bristol University, undertook postdoctoral training at the Ruhr University Bochum, Yale and Stanford and headed research groups at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics in Berlin, the University of Geneva Medical Centre, the German National Research Centre for Biotechnology in Braunschweig (later, the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research) and the Technische Universität Braunschweig. His research focus was environmental microbiology, microbial pathogenesis and vaccine development and microbial biotechnology, mostly involving genetic approaches. In 2019, he set in motion the International Microbiology Literacy Initiative and is currently engaged in recruiting teaching resources for this initiative. Learn about our editorial policies

Most researchers with little publication experience definitely have difficulty navigating the current journal landscape on their own. But this is the generic issue of experience asymmetries between older and younger scientists, which is addressed through mentoring. My recommendation is simple: seek advice from experienced researchers whom you respect.

MC: Molly Coddington Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead Technology Networks Molly Coddington is a Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in neuroscience. In 2021 Molly was shortlisted for the Women in Journalism Georgina Henry Award. Learn about our editorial policies What impact do you hope your paper could have?

KT: Kenneth Timmis, PhD Emeritus Professor Technical University of Braunschweig Professor Kenneth Timmis studied microbiology at Bristol University, undertook postdoctoral training at the Ruhr University Bochum, Yale and Stanford and headed research groups at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics in Berlin, the University of Geneva Medical Centre, the German National Research Centre for Biotechnology in Braunschweig (later, the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research) and the Technische Universität Braunschweig. His research focus was environmental microbiology, microbial pathogenesis and vaccine development and microbial biotechnology, mostly involving genetic approaches. In 2019, he set in motion the International Microbiology Literacy Initiative and is currently engaged in recruiting teaching resources for this initiative. Learn about our editorial policies