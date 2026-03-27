Regenerative Implant May Transform Esophageal Cancer Care

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Esophageal cancer is highly fatal, ranking among the top 10 causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. This is partly because it is often diagnosed at advanced stages, as symptoms such as heartburn and chronic cough are frequently ignored or attributed to other conditions.



While early-stage cancers can be treated with resection or dissection techniques, advanced cases require esophagectomy for curative treatment—a major surgical procedure removing part of or all the esophagus. This approach carries significant risk, with nearly two-thirds of patients experiencing post-esophagectomy complications, including infection and anastomotic leaks at the surgical connection site.



Even well into recovery, individuals may experience long-term consequences due to anatomical and functional changes in the esophagus. These vary from case to case and may include difficulty swallowing, chronic acid reflux, nausea, and diarrhea, among other symptoms. Across the board, these resulting effects are often distressing, debilitating, and persistent.





Together, high short-term complication rates and long-term side effects highlight the need for more effective treatment options.





Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Derek Cyrus Dashti, founder, inventor, and chief executive officer at D&P Bioinnovations. The company is taking an innovative approach to treating esophageal cancer, having recently launched its regenerative bioengineered implant technology at Advanced Therapies Week, aiming to restore anatomy and function post-surgery. The technology also has potential applications in patients with severe gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and paediatric populations with congenital birth defects.