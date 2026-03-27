Regenerative Implant May Transform Esophageal Cancer Care
A bioengineered implant regenerates esophageal tissue and may reduce complications following esophageal cancer surgery.
Esophageal cancer is highly fatal, ranking among the top 10 causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. This is partly because it is often diagnosed at advanced stages, as symptoms such as heartburn and chronic cough are frequently ignored or attributed to other conditions.
While early-stage cancers can be treated with resection or dissection techniques, advanced cases require esophagectomy for curative treatment—a major surgical procedure removing part of or all the esophagus. This approach carries significant risk, with nearly two-thirds of patients experiencing post-esophagectomy complications, including infection and anastomotic leaks at the surgical connection site.
Even well into recovery, individuals may experience long-term consequences due to anatomical and functional changes in the esophagus. These vary from case to case and may include difficulty swallowing, chronic acid reflux, nausea, and diarrhea, among other symptoms. Across the board, these resulting effects are often distressing, debilitating, and persistent.
Together, high short-term complication rates and long-term side effects highlight the need for more effective treatment options.
Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Derek Cyrus Dashti, founder, inventor, and chief executive officer at D&P Bioinnovations. The company is taking an innovative approach to treating esophageal cancer, having recently launched its regenerative bioengineered implant technology at Advanced Therapies Week, aiming to restore anatomy and function post-surgery. The technology also has potential applications in patients with severe gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and paediatric populations with congenital birth defects.
What motivated you to combine your academic background with entrepreneurship to ultimately found D&P Bioinnovations?
As an overview, my training spans engineering, medicine, law, and business. My educational background is highly interdisciplinary. I hold both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree, as well as a PhD, all grounded in bioengineering and regenerative, translational medicine. My PhD included an internship at the Food and Drug Administration, where I gained firsthand exposure to biologics and medical device regulation. This experience shaped my interest in developing innovative solutions within stem cell tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.
Entrepreneurship has always represented an innovation-driven mindset to me, and I wanted to bring that perspective into the tissue engineering space. That vision led me to found D&P Bioinnovations, in the spirit of advancing engineering approaches to create implants for widespread tissue and organ regeneration. The broader goal? To help reshape the paradigm of regenerative medicine therapeutics.
You recently discussed your work on a novel, bioengineered implant developed for esophageal regeneration at Advanced Therapies Week. How does this implant work?
It is an engineered, bioresorbable implant that can regenerate damaged esophageal tissue. D&P has harnessed two key components: proprietary and induced human bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cell secreted immunomodulatory factors, and dissolvable anti-inflammatory biomaterials, to create a potent, readily available, off-the-shelf implant for esophageal repair.
Immunomodulatory factors in regenerative medicine
Stem cell–secreted immunomodulatory factors can influence immune responses and support tissue repair in regenerative medicine. These factors are derived from proprietary stem cells, or adult bone marrow cells, that contribute specifically to bone, cartilage, and other tissue repair processes due to their multipotent nature. They may also come from induced stem cells, which have been reprogrammed to a pluripotent state to support a broader range of regenerative pathways.
The device is non-immunogenic and can be implanted by a thoracic surgeon or gastroenterologist into a damaged region of the impaired esophagus after surgical removal of pathologic tissue. Once implanted, the device promotes the body’s own regenerative mechanisms to functionally repair and regenerate esophageal tissue as it is absorbed.
Causes of esophageal tissue damage
In adults, common causes of esophageal tissue damage include medication-, infection-, and allergy-related inflammation. Chronic GERD, or acid reflux, is another common cause. It can lead to Barrett's esophagus—a change in the cellular structure of the esophageal lining associated with an increased risk of developing cancer.
What do studies in early models suggest about the promise of this platform for tissue regeneration?
D&P’s technology is designed as a platform with the potential to support regeneration of multiple damaged tissues and organs throughout the body. Early in-vitro stem cell differentiation studies, along with in-vivo animal data (yet to be published), have shown promising results for soft tissue regeneration across these applications.
How transferable do you believe this technology is to wider regenerative medicine indications?
The company has developed an off-the-shelf, absorbable, immunomodulatory, bioengineered implant to regenerate damaged tissue, from gastrointestinal organs, to blood vessels, nerves, tendons, and ligaments—the list goes on.
While our first therapeutic indication aims to treat esophageal cancer patients, this technology can address the broader global regenerative medicine market, which is expected to accrue over $150 billion by the late 2020s.
There are many potential applications of this technology, spanning different age groups. Do you anticipate any challenges in transferring this technology from adult to pediatric populations?
We are particularly interested in applying this technology in the pediatric population, especially for infants born with esophageal atresia, a congenital defect in the esophagus. While the pediatric space presents unique regulatory challenges, this technology should be well-suited for regenerating human tissues across a range of ages, from infants to older adults.
When you reflect on your two decades of experience in regenerative medicine research, which key advancements stand out to you?
I have built a broad academic and professional career in stem cell tissue engineering and regenerative medicine research. Throughout that journey, I have been especially inspired by the opportunity to engineer off-the-shelf implants that do not depend on donor tissue, which has traditionally been the standard in this field.
Key advances in this area have come from a deeper understanding of how the body naturally regenerates and how those regenerative sources and cues can be harnessed through bioengineering principles involving biomaterials, stem cells, and their associated regenerative factors.