Right On-Target: Developing Safe and Selective Multispecific T-Cell Engagers

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Technology Networks spoke with Dr. Angus Sinclair , chief scientific officer at LabGenius Therapeutics, who shared insights on the challenges of designing and developing multispecific antibodies, the resulting impact on drug development success, and how AI is emerging as a tool to address these challenges.

Increased understanding has enabled the production of multispecific antibodies that bind many targets simultaneously, aiming to improve selectivity and address these challenges. Additionally, increasingly complex formats with built-in selectivity mechanisms are being developed to enable safer tumor targeting.

However, immune activation is only confined to the tumor site when the target is truly tumor-specific. Therefore, the expression of tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) on healthy cells can make it difficult to deliver this concept safely and effectively, particularly in solid tumors.

The approach overcomes many limitations of existing immunotherapies and has demonstrated efficacy across both hematological and solid tumors, as evidenced by several FDA approvals .

The result? A compelling therapeutic modality that has the potential to facilitate precision oncological medicine.

TCEs utilize the structural biology of antibodies: one arm binds a disease-associated protein, and the other binds a protein expressed on T cells. By physically bridging T cells to target cells, immune activation is limited to the intended site, increasing on-target potency and decreasing off-target toxicity.

T-cell engagers (TCEs) are a class of engineered, immunotherapeutic antibodies designed to direct the body’s immune cells toward diseased cells.

Izzy Hirst (IH): Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Could you walk us through your professional journey and what led you to focus on antibody drug discovery today?

Angus Sinclair, PhD (AS): Angus Sinclair, PhD Chief Scientific Officer LabGenius Therapeutics Dr. Angus Sinclair has more than 30 years of leadership experience in therapeutic discovery and development, successfully advancing multiple lead assets into clinical evaluation. He joined LabGenius from IGM Biosciences, where he served as executive vice president of research. Learn about our editorial policies

I began my career in academia, exploring stem cell-directed gene therapies to correct inherited disorders. That work gave me a deep understanding of gene regulation during blood cell development. I wanted my research to have a more direct impact on patients which led me to join Amgen in 2002.

There, I had the incredible opportunity to work on bispecific TCEs. I led several early-stage programs for blood cancers that moved into clinical trials. That foundation helped pave the way for milestones like tarlatamab, one of the first approved solid tumor T-cell engagers, now used for small cell lung cancer.

I wanted to keep pushing the boundaries with antibody platforms that accelerate the development of novel therapies for oncology, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases. That’s what drew me to LabGenius Therapeutics.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Where does current industry practice fall short in identifying high-performing, developable multispecific antibodies?

AS: Angus Sinclair, PhD Chief Scientific Officer LabGenius Therapeutics Dr. Angus Sinclair has more than 30 years of leadership experience in therapeutic discovery and development, successfully advancing multiple lead assets into clinical evaluation. He joined LabGenius from IGM Biosciences, where he served as executive vice president of research. Learn about our editorial policies

I think the industry still tends to underestimate how complex multispecific design really is. Assembling these molecules is often treated as trivial, using rational, human-led design—essentially blindly stitching together known parts. However, the way those parts are arranged has a much bigger impact than scientists often expect, and the relationship between structure and function is rarely intuitive.

For example, we’ve worked on TCEs with three anti-tumor TAA domains and one anti-CD3 domain. When we kept the domains the same but only tweaked the linker length and rigidity, we saw completely different outcomes: from extremely high potency and selectivity, to much weaker selectivity, to no measurable activity at all.

TAAs TAAs are self-antigens antigens that are overexpressed on tumor cells.

So even small design choices can have a huge impact, and they’re very hard to predict upfront. That’s where current approaches fall short. Relying on human intuition and rational design alone doesn’t explore space effectively. Bringing machine learning into the process uncovers patterns we wouldn’t otherwise see, and ultimately increases the chances of finding the best-performing molecules.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies How do challenges in multispecific antibody engineering impact drug development success?

AS: Angus Sinclair, PhD Chief Scientific Officer LabGenius Therapeutics Dr. Angus Sinclair has more than 30 years of leadership experience in therapeutic discovery and development, successfully advancing multiple lead assets into clinical evaluation. He joined LabGenius from IGM Biosciences, where he served as executive vice president of research. Learn about our editorial policies

Keeping with TCEs, this modality has shown real promise in treating solid tumors. We already have several FDA-approved TCEs for this cancer type, and with dozens more in clinical development, it’s clear this field is gaining serious momentum.

But progress hasn’t come without hurdles. One of the biggest challenges is something called on-target, off-tumor toxicity. Most TCEs target TAAs. These are more abundant on cancer cells, but they’re also present at low levels on healthy cells.

That overlap creates a tricky balancing act: how do you hit the tumor hard enough to be effective, without causing too much damage elsewhere?

Many of these therapies never make it to clinical trials. Others show strong efficacy but are paused because of safety concerns. And even those that do get approved can still come with significant side effects for patients.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies What role can machine learning play in overcoming these challenges?

AS: Angus Sinclair, PhD Chief Scientific Officer LabGenius Therapeutics Dr. Angus Sinclair has more than 30 years of leadership experience in therapeutic discovery and development, successfully advancing multiple lead assets into clinical evaluation. He joined LabGenius from IGM Biosciences, where he served as executive vice president of research. Learn about our editorial policies

Because of their modular design, multispecifics can be engineered to exploit differences in the density of TAAs on cancer cells versus healthy ones. This is what we call avidity-driven selectivity: the more TAAs on a cell, the more strongly the TCE binds to the diseased cell. The catch is that, historically, you’ve needed a large gap in TAA expression to reliably distinguish tumor cells from healthy tissue.

What’s exciting is that machine learning allows us to work with much smaller differences. That opens up a whole new set of potential targets that were previously considered too risky, because the distinction just wasn’t clear enough to completely avoid harming healthy cells. The same approach can also be applied to more complex, avidity-driven selectivity mechanisms.

That said, highly selective, high-performing TCEs are incredibly rare and very difficult to design. That’s where machine learning really comes into its own. By combining high-throughput screening with machine learning models, we can explore vast areas of the design space—up to around two million possible antibodies. We only need to test a small subset, and the model guides us toward the most promising candidates. Without machine learning, finding these kinds of molecules would be almost impossible.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Could you describe the development timeline of Nectin-4 × CD3 TCE as an example of how this approach has been applied?

AS: Angus Sinclair, PhD Chief Scientific Officer LabGenius Therapeutics Dr. Angus Sinclair has more than 30 years of leadership experience in therapeutic discovery and development, successfully advancing multiple lead assets into clinical evaluation. He joined LabGenius from IGM Biosciences, where he served as executive vice president of research. Learn about our editorial policies

LGTX-101 is a selectivity-enhanced Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE. It’s a good example of a non-intuitive design that wouldn’t have been considered by human scientists.

Nectin-4 and CD3 Nectin-4 is a specific TAA associated with urothelial, head and neck, and triple negative breast cancers. It is also expressed on healthy cells at lower levels.

CD3 is expressed on the surface of all mature T cells. When activated, it results in a cascade of intracellular signaling and initiates T-cell activation. Therefore, controlling where it is engaged is crucial to prevent attack of healthy tissue— hence, Nectin-4 acts as a guide in this instance.

In summary, it features a novel 3+1 architecture, made up of three variable domains of heavy-chain antibodies (VHH) targeting Nectin-4, one CD3-binding VHH, and a silenced Fc domain. It’s the unique combination of these components and optimized geometry that should drive an avidity-driven mechanism, encouraging T cells to target and kill tumor cells while keeping activity against healthy cells to a minimum. This approach has been demonstrated in recent HER2 targeting multispecific antibody research.

LGTX-101 is currently in IND-enabling studies with a clinical trial anticipated to commence in 2027.

IH: Izzy Hirst Science Writer Technology Networks Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma. Learn about our editorial policies Looking ahead, how do you envision combining human expertise with machine intelligence to transform the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies?

AS: Angus Sinclair, PhD Chief Scientific Officer LabGenius Therapeutics Dr. Angus Sinclair has more than 30 years of leadership experience in therapeutic discovery and development, successfully advancing multiple lead assets into clinical evaluation. He joined LabGenius from IGM Biosciences, where he served as executive vice president of research. Learn about our editorial policies