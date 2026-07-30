RNA Therapy Shows Promise for Rare Cause of Sudden Cardiac Death

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Sudden cardiac death is a devastating event; loss of heart function, either due to circulatory or electrical issues, quickly leads to fatality.





Phospholamban (PLN) cardiomyopathy sits among the many causes of sudden cardiac death. The PLN protein is predominantly expressed in the heart, where it modulates calcium homeostasis, a process critical to cardiac contraction and function.





Mutations in the PLN gene can lead to dysfunction. For example, the most prevalent variant, R14del, can result in disrupted calcium homeostasis, abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias), and, over time, structural abnormalities.





If left untreated, PLN cardiomyopathy carries a high lifetime risk of heart failure and sudden cardiac death. Treatment is largely management-based, including heart failure medications and implantable defibrillators. In severe cases, patients may require a heart transplant.





Dr. Frederik Deiman, a cardiovascular researcher at the University Medical Center Groningen, is focused on finding an alternative. In an interview with Technology Networks, Deiman reflected on his latest research. In this work, Deiman and his team not only elucidated disease-specific mechanisms in PLN cardiomyopathy but also investigated—and found potential in—a novel therapeutic approach.