The Evolving Challenges Shaping Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing

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Emmanuelle Cameau discusses progress made in improving the robustness and scalability of cell and gene therapies, and the challenges that remain as these therapies move into broader patient populations.

Cell and gene therapies (CGTs) have expanded rapidly over the last decade, driven by a maturing pipeline of approved therapies and increased adoption in oncology and rare diseases. Despite the promising therapeutic performance of CGTs, therapy development continues to outpace the ability to affordably manufacture sufficient quantities of CGTs to reach all eligible patients.

Emmanuelle Cameau, scientific director at Cytiva, discussed how the industry's priorities are changing as advanced therapies move closer to broader adoption in a recent IBTV x Technology Networks Expert Perspectives episode. Drawing on Cytiva’s position supporting developers across multiple therapeutic modalities, Cameau shared her perspective on the practical barriers that must be overcome to improve scalability and patient access.

Different modalities, different bottlenecks

Manufacturing challenges can vary across therapeutic platforms, with cell therapies, viral vector-based gene therapies, and emerging in vivo approaches all progressing at different rates. Challenges in CGT development today are less about proving feasibility and more about optimizing delivery, speed, and economics.

The rate-limiting step in autologous cell therapies

Autologous cell therapies—therapies using modified or expanded cells derived from the patient's own body—are now relatively mature and are the standard of care for specific blood cancers. This personalized approach to cell therapy historically led to high costs and production challenges; however, manufacturing timelines have since shortened dramatically.

“The bottlenecks are more about speed of release…patients are waiting for their therapies and sometimes dying because of that,” Cameau said.

To address this bottleneck, there is a need to rethink traditional release paradigms to balance safety, regulatory compliance, and compressed timelines. For example, current sterility assessment methods for CAR T-cell therapies usually take 7–14 days. Researchers are exploring sterility testing using sensitive cytometry and PCR-based detection, which could reduce test times to a few days or even hours.

Tackling cost in viral vector manufacturing

Viral vectors remain essential enablers of many advanced therapies, delivering genetic material to specific cells in the body. Viral vectors have been used to treat many diseases, including cardiovascular, hematologic, and infectious diseases.

High production costs remain one of the biggest barriers in viral vector therapies. Productivity improvements have helped, but as Cameau explained: “we are still manufacturing these advanced products with products that have been developed for mAbs [monoclonal antibodies].

It's our role to look to develop and bring to the market technologies that are specially developed to manufacture and purify these molecules to address the specific challenges in quality and potency to get the safest product out there at the lowest cost,” she continued.

Developing advanced therapies with the end product in mind

Key to overcoming some of the manufacturing hurdles in CGT development is thinking ahead, Cameau explained. Scientific breakthroughs in advanced therapies often originate in research settings where scalability is not always the immediate focus. Technologies that perform well at laboratory scale may prove impractical commercially. For this reason, Cameau emphasizes the importance of considering manufacturing early and advises using GMP-grade reagents and technologies from the start.

Not considering manufacturing in early process development can cause costly delays to clinical phases, as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) may need to redevelop the process from scratch to ensure compliance.

Cameau used the example of an embryonic stem cell process to highlight how small development decisions can have major downstream consequences. In this example, cell differentiation required daily media exchange. Whilst manageable in a research setting, such processes become difficult and expensive at commercial scale. “The little things like that can be already addressed early on, but you can only do that if you have the end in mind,” she said.

Designing in manufacturability involves modifying a product to best fit available processes. For example, in cell therapy, this may involve enhancing proliferation by pre-selecting the T-cell subset for CAR T-cell production for one with optimal in vivo proliferation.

The CGT technology transformation

Advances in technology are improving the consistency and scalability of CGT manufacturing processes. For example, in viral vector manufacturing, reagent developers are bringing new stable cell lines to the market.

Transient transfection has traditionally been used to generate suitable quantities of vectors in viral vector manufacturing. In transient transfection, the viral vector plasmids are introduced into the producer cell, where they exist intracellularly for a limited time before being broken down. This transfection step is required for every viral vector batch and introduces a certain degree of variability.

Stable producer cell lines have genes for viral vector production integrated into their genome, which can significantly reduce batch-to-batch variability.

“We are then entering more of a mAb-like manufacturing process where the cell that produces the AAV [adeno-associated virus] is clonal…from there you will always have the same productivity, the same quality and then it's just about purifying it accordingly,” explained Cameau.

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AI is beginning to influence every aspect of therapeutic development, including the manufacturability of CGTs. For instance, researchers have developed a machine learning model that predicts the fitness of AAV2 capsid mutants. The model can replace laborious experiments and be deployed to improve the fitness of clinical AAV capsids, making gene therapies more economically viable for patients.

AI also has the potential to save CDMOs time fine-tuning platforms to optimize processes for a specific product. For instance, researchers have used a machine learning model to predict optimal cell culture parameters to accelerate T-cell growth and augment T-cell phenotype.

Beyond its predictive capabilities, AI has the potential to improve operational efficiency throughout the CGT production process. Integrating AI with process analytical technology can enhance process control strategies. These tools can provide real-time interpretation of complex data streams from bioprocesses and feed them into advanced control strategies, anticipating any deviations before they occur.

“I think there’s going to be a real transformation of how we do science today.” — Emmanuelle Cameau.

Enabling the next generation of advanced therapies

There’s been significant progress in the quality, robustness, and scalability of CGTs; however, cost remains a limiting factor for patient access. “We've shown we can treat and cure patients with all these amazing therapies. We’ve shown we can manufacture them right,” said Cameau. “Looking at all the technologies or things you can do to your process to reduce the cost of manufacturing is something that is still a hurdle that we need to continue to work on so that we can enable the access of these therapies.”

This is a balancing act with ever-changing chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) regulatory expectations. In 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration made over 200 Complete Response Letters (CRLs) public, with analysis revealing that 74% of CRLs issued between 2020 and 2024 were in response to quality and manufacturing deficiencies.

As CGTs move from rare, severe, or life-threatening diseases towards larger patient populations and less immediately fatal conditions, the scrutiny of CMC processes intensifies. Continued standardization of processes and advances in manufacturing and digital platforms will help developers navigate the changing regulatory landscape.

Cell and gene therapies have progressed beyond proving their clinical potential. The next phase of growth will depend on how effectively developers can design scalable, manufacturable, and economically viable processes to deliver these therapies to much larger patient populations.

About the interviewee:

Emmanuelle Cameau is the scientific director at Cytiva and has extensive experience in strategic technology partnerships within the biotechnology sector. Cameau leverages her experience in process development and manufacturing of biologics and advanced therapies, especially viral vectors and stem cells, to support groundbreaking advancements in cell and gene therapies.