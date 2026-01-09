We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

The Universal Antivenom That Could Combat the World's Deadliest Snakebites

Synthetic cocktails of antibodies could provide safer, more affordable alternatives to traditional antivenoms.

Published: January 9, 2026 
Blake Forman
 speaking with 
Andreas Hougaard Laustsen-Kiel, PhD
Close-up of highly venomous western green mamba snake coiled between branches.
Credit: iStock.
Read time: 4 minutes

Snakebites are a neglected public health issue in many tropical and subtropical countries that, without treatment, can lead to amputations, permanent disabilities, and death. While antivenoms exist, they are produced using century-old methods that rely on harvesting antibodies from animals that have been injected with venom. These antivenoms often only protect against specific snake venoms and can produce adverse side effects in patients.


Research efforts are ongoing to develop safer, broad-spectrum antivenoms that can be manufactured at scale and at lower cost. During the PEGS Europe 2025 conference, Technology Networks sat down with Dr. Andreas Laustsen-Kiel, professor and head of section for biologics engineering at the Technical University of Denmark, to explore the challenges with the current standard of care for venomous snakebites. Laustsen-Kiel also discussed a new recombinant antivenom that he and his team developed, capable of protecting against Africa’s deadliest snakes.

The problem with traditional antivenoms

Unlike many other disease areas that have benefited from continued innovation, snakebite treatments haven’t changed much in the last century. Traditional antivenoms utilize antibodies isolated from immunized animals such as horses, which Laustsen-Kiel states is “arguably closer to a blood transfusion from a horse than a drug.” Utilizing animal antibodies in antivenoms made for humans can produce serious side effects, and these antivenoms are only effective for specific species of snake.


Each of the over 600 venomous snake species produces a unique mix of toxins, with no single antivenom able to combat them all. “It’s a fragmented disease with a fragmented market, hindered by an assortment of different regulations that you need to go through if you want a therapy to reach different geographies,” explained Laustsen-Kiel.

“Producing traditional antivenoms is expensive, and it's not a process that scales very well. In addition, the process doesn’t just produce the neutralizing antibodies of interest, but all the antibodies typically found in a horse. Typically, only 10-30% of the antibodies produced are relevant,” Laustsen-Kiel added.


As a result of these challenges, many manufacturers have ceased production of antivenoms, and prices have increased dramatically, making treatment unaffordable for many of the people who need it most.


Most victims of snakebites live in rural areas of Africa, Asia and Latin America. These areas typically suffer from poor geographical access and inadequate health services, with a lack of available and accessible antivenoms acting as a leading cause of death from snakebites.


“Snakebites don’t affect a large part of the global wealthy population, and as a result, there has been limited financial incentive to investigate alternative antivenoms,” Laustsen-Kiel said.


To build awareness of the challenges posed by snakebites, the World Health Organization established a Snakebite Envenoming Working Group in 2017, tasked with informing a strategic roadmap for reducing snakebite-related deaths and disabilities. In addition, scientists have made recent strides towards antivenoms they believe could be safer to administer, cheaper to produce and more effective.

Nanobody cocktail neutralizes venom from Africa’s deadliest snakes

While a single universal antivenom for all snakebites is yet to be developed, progress has been made towards more broadly active antivenoms.


Laustsen-Kiel and colleagues recently published results from preclinical studies of a recombinant antivenom that neutralized seven key toxin subfamilies found across African elapid snakes, including cobras and mambas.


To make the alternative antivenom, Laustsen-Kiel and colleagues injected mixtures of venoms from 18 African snakes into llamas and alpacas. The team then took the DNA sequences from the nanobodies produced by the animals in response to the toxins and added them to Escherichia coli bacterial cells to mass-produce them in vitro.

What are nanobodies?

A nanobody is a small, stable antibody fragment derived from animals such as camels and llamas, which comprises a single monomeric variable antibody domain. Nanobodies can be separated from the base of the antibody molecule to reduce the possibility of allergic reactions in humans while still maintaining the ability to bind to the target molecule.


Using phage display screening techniques, the researchers identified the nanobodies that most effectively inactivated the toxins from the 18 snake species. This ultimately led to the development of an 8-nanobody cocktail that, when injected with the venom of the 18 snakes, provided a high degree of protection against death and severe tissue damage caused by 17 of the 18 snakes.


In separate experiments, when mice were injected with the cocktail 5 minutes after exposure to the venom, the nanobody formula protected them from 8 of 11 snake species tested.


“Our recombinant antivenom outperformed the commercial antivenom that we tested it against [Inoserp PAN-AFRICA]. It neutralized lethality more and worked better against local tissue damage, specifically dermal necrosis,” explained Laustsen-Kiel.


“While we didn't do a head-to-head comparison of safety, there's good reason to believe that it would be a safer product. You can see that it has more broadly neutralizing effects, and it works better on local tissue damage. It's also known from other therapeutic areas that nanobodies can be produced in very high yields and with high productivity and large scale. We can estimate that the manufacturing cost is likely lower for something like our antivenom,” Laustsen-Kiel added.

This research demonstrates the potential of laboratory-synthesized recombinant antivenoms to replace complex animal products and could lead to safer, more consistent, and scalable therapies.


“The immediate next step is testing the antivenom in a large animal,” stated Laustsen-Kiel. “Once we have a better idea of the pharmacokinetics, we can start designing the manufacturing process. In parallel, we need to scope out how we will conduct the clinical trials, what the exact target product profile will be, and what species we want to cover.”


The nanobody cocktail is not the only experimental therapy that’s offering new hope to the hundreds of thousands of people affected by snakebite each year. An alternative solution may be in the blood of Tim Friede, a man who voluntarily injected himself 856 times with snake venom.


A group of researchers combined and tested broadly neutralizing antibodies identified in Friede’s blood with the known inhibitor varespladib. The 3-component cocktail protected mice from the venom of 13 lethal snakes and provided partial protection against 6 more.


Given that these antibodies are derived from a human, it's believed they should trigger fewer adverse reactions than sometimes observed with traditional horse serum. Being recombinant proteins made in controlled systems, manufacturing would also be simplified.


As with the antivenom developed by Laustsen-Kiel and colleagues, the doses, venom amounts, and immune response still need to be tested in humans before the cocktail can be used in the field.

Is an accessible antivenom on the horizon?

By utilizing modern biotechnology, these therapies highlight how the future of snakebite treatment can be safer, more effective, and more equitable. However, combating snakebite mortality is not just an issue of science but one of healthcare and policy.


“It’s going to continue being difficult to get antivenoms deployed. Part of the solution is to make a better product and make it cheaper. However, policy and priorities also need to change in different geographies. Some places, for example, Australia, have a high priority on having antivenoms in their region, and they have a well-functioning delivery system for antivenoms. In other places, it's the entire healthcare system that needs improvement. New antivenoms are part of the solution, but they're certainly not the entire answer,” concluded Laustsen-Kiel.

Interviewing
Headshot of Prof. Andreas Hougaard Laustsen-Kiel in greyscale.
Andreas Hougaard Laustsen-Kiel, PhD
Professor and Head of Section
Professor Andreas Hougaard Laustsen-Kiel heads the Section for Biologics Engineering at the Department of Biotechnology and Biomedicine at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and is a leading expert on antibody technologies, where he specializes in the discovery of antibodies against toxins from venomous animals and bacteria. In particular, he was the first to discover human monoclonal antibodies against snake toxins and to formulate many of the principles behind the concept of recombinant antivenoms. He is also a co-founder of the biotech companies and spinouts, Biosyntia, VenomAb, Antag Therapeutics, Chromologics, VenomAid Diagnostics, Agrobiomics, Combotope Therapeutics, Y-king Biologics, and Bactolife, which employ approximately 120 FTEs combined. He holds a PhD from the University of Copenhagen and an MSc Eng from DTU. He has published 115+ peer-reviewed scientific articles, is cited 5500 times (Google Scholar), is a co-inventor of 16 patent families, has (co-)raised USD 280 million for research and entrepreneurship, has supervised 8 graduated PhD students, and is currently supervising 6 more. He is recognized as Denmark’s Coolest Engineer (Engineer The Future), was listed on Forbes 30 under 30 in 2017, and was a Top 35 Innovator under 35 by MIT Technology Review in 2017. In 2023, 2024, and 2025, Andreas was the first and only individual to be awarded with the three most prestigious research awards for younger scientists in Denmark, namely the Silver Medal for Excellent Basic Research by the Royal Danish Academy of Sciences and Letters (2023), the Lundbeck Young Investigator Prize by the Lundbeck Foundation (2024), and the Elite Research Prize by the Danish Ministry of Higher Education and Science (2025).
