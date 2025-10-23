We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

What One Change Does Life Sciences Need? We Asked the Experts

We asked experts what they believe is the one change that would most accelerate progress across the life sciences.

Article  
Published: October 23, 2025 
Isabel Ely, PhD
 speaking with 
Carol Houts
Cesar Canales, PhD
Johan Junker, PhD
Falk Schlaudraff, PhD
Iain Yisu Wang, PhD
Denise Teber, PhD
Rami Mehio
Ellie Juarez, PhD
Sergej M. Ostojic, PhD
Michael Head, PhD
 & Gene Mack
Five scientists in white lab coats standing looking at a camera with their arms folded.
Credit: iStock
Read time: 4 minutes

The life sciences are advancing at an unprecedented pace, driven by powerful technologies, ambitious research and a growing emphasis on translation from lab to clinic. Yet despite these rapid developments, bottlenecks remain – some technical, others cultural or political – that slow the journey from discovery to impact.


What single change could most accelerate progress across the field?


We asked leading researchers, innovators and policy experts to share their perspectives. Their answers span from scientific freedom and funding, to data sharing frameworks and cultural openness, trust-building and regulatory clarity. Together, they offer a compelling roadmap for how science could move faster and more equitably in the years ahead.

Johan Junker, PhD

Technical developments within life sciences happen at a rapid rate, yielding endless options and possibilities. While some cultural and policy-related hindrances exist – i.e., restrictions on the use of certain progenitor cell populations and excessive regulatory processes within MedTech – solid research and novel therapeutics manage to find their way to clinical implementation.


In my opinion, the main obstacle to overcome is providing scientific freedom and adequate funding to pursue groundbreaking ideas. With more and more research being performed with commercial interests in mind, potentially disrupting ideas and technologies may be thwarted due to being deemed as “too high risk” or not commercially viable.

Rami Mehio

A much stronger technical and informational framework for consenting patients to make their DNA samples/data available for the research community would make a huge difference in omics-based advances. Technologies that can keep that data de-identified/anonymized and federated would be essential for the success.

Sergej Ostojic, PhD

I believe that political and cultural changes – such as stronger commitments to openness, greater support for young researchers to thrive and encouragement of truly disruptive science – would accelerate discovery in the life sciences more than any single technical breakthrough.

Michael Head, PhD

Trust. Build trusted partnerships between higher and lower-income countries and across these multi-country collaborations. This should produce equitable findings that can be trusted by policymakers in richer and poorer countries alike and then convey the usefulness of these policy changes or innovations to the general public, so they trust the evolution in healthcare delivery. In my view, trust is a hugely undervalued variable in science.

Gene Mack

The easy answer is that the greatest challenges – and opportunities – are policy and cultural, and they come down to administration. Drug development is a long and complex process. From the very beginning, we have to think about what the world will look like in 5 or 10 years, because that’s when a new therapy is likely to reach patients. That means we’re constantly making bold predictions in an environment where innovation is already difficult to forecast. Any uncertainty in policy or regulation can quickly bring progress to a halt. Even small administrative changes ripple downstream, creating delays and slowing collaboration across the industry. I don’t think policymakers always recognize the long-term consequences of these shifts. If the uncertainty continues, it risks creating a public health crisis. What’s needed is clarity and stability in the regulatory framework so that innovation can move forward with confidence.

Falk Schlaudraff, PhD

One key change would be to make advanced technologies more accessible. Currently, tools like deep visual proteomics (DVP) are primarily used in top-tier labs with substantial funding and expertise. These limits on who can contribute to discovery.


Democratizing access through better training, more affordable instruments and open data platforms would allow us to make faster progress. It's not just about geography. It's also about incorporating new perspectives from fields such as public health, nutrition and environmental science. The more diverse the research community is, the more innovative the outcomes will be.

Iain Yisu Wang, PhD

Policy change can have significant effects on progress in life sciences. A well-targeted regulatory shift can reshape both the pace and direction of innovation. For example, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already begun phasing out the requirement for mandatory animal testing and encouraging new approach methodologies (NAMs), such as artificial intelligence-driven discovery, organoids and organ-on-chip models. The most transformative step would be the formal integration and prioritization of NAMs as regulatory standards, gradually replacing traditional animal studies where validated. Such a policy not only ensures safety and efficiency, but also stimulates technological innovation, sets industry trends and shapes the future direction of the life sciences.

Denise Teber, PhD

More openness on the challenges that we face and more openness to new methods that could support us in solving these challenges. A stronger exchange across the field.

Eleonora Juarez, PhD

A cultural and technical shift towards the integration of multiomic datasets would greatly accelerate progress across the life sciences. Today, critical insights remain fragmented across genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics and proteomics. Unlocking the full potential of these data streams requires both platforms that can handle a variety of data, policies and incentives that promote open, secure data sharing. By enabling researchers and clinicians to build richer, more connected datasets, we can dramatically accelerate discovery

Carol Houts

Regulators have already laid out a strong framework to encourage advanced manufacturing programs like the FDA’s Advanced Manufacturing Technologies designation, Center for Drug and Evaluation Research’s (CDER) Quality Management Maturity program and early-engagement efforts, such as the Emerging Technology Program and CBER’s Advanced Technologies Team, all signal a clear commitment to innovation. The next step is pairing these policies with real economic incentives, especially around application programming interfaces (APIs). APIs are inexpensive to import from India and China but building that capacity here requires covering significant fixed costs. If procurement models, particularly in the generics space, can start rewarding reliability and underwriting domestic API production, we’ll finally have the foundation to match policy with sustainable practice.

Cesar Canales, PhD

Greater investment in data accessibility, interoperability and overall easy open-access to multiomics repositories would be field-transformative. We generate huge amounts of genomic and transcriptomic data, but much of it remains siloed or inconsistently annotated. Making datasets more accessible, standardized and integrated across species and modalities would dramatically accelerate discovery, reproducibility and cross-lab collaboration.

Meet the Author
A picture of Isabel Ely, PhD
Isabel Ely, PhD
Science Writer
Isabel is a Science Writer and Editor at Technology Networks . She holds a BSc in exercise and sport science from the University of Exeter, a MRes in medicine and health and a PhD in medicine from the University of Nottingham. Her doctoral research explored the role of dietary protein and exercise in optimizing muscle health as we age.
Interviewing
A black and white image of Carol Houts, smiling at the camera. She is wearing black glasses and a dark-coloured blazer, and has long blonde hair.
Carol Houts
Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer
Carol Houts serves as chief strategy and commercial officer at Germfree Laboratories, where she leverages her cross-functional expertise to lead global commercial strategy, M&A and integrated solutions. She has positioned Germfree at the forefront of decentralized and modular biomanufacturing, delivering mobile and modular cleanrooms, specialized equipment and services that support advanced therapies, hospital compounding and infectious-disease preparedness. Known as a strategic force who blends clinical, quality and commercial expertise, Houts is dedicated to building innovative organizations that expand global patient access to life-saving therapies.
Headshot of Dr. Cesar Canales in greyscale.
Cesar Canales, PhD
Assistant Professional Researcher
Dr. Cesar Canales is a developmental biologist and interdisciplinary research scientist with a strong interest in the molecular mechanisms, gene regulatory programs and environmental factors that influence normal and aberrant neurodevelopment.
A black and white image of Dr. Junker, smiling at the camera. He is a bald man with a beard, wearing a light-colored button up shirt.
Johan Junker, PhD
Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery
Johan Junker, PhD, is a translational researcher focusing on wound healing and tissue engineering. He is an associate professor of plastic surgery at Linköping University and the director of the Advanced Medical Training Center at the Center for Disaster Medicine and Traumatology, Linköping, Sweden.
Dr. Falk Schlaudraff.
Falk Schlaudraff, PhD
Head of Product Management for Upright Microscopy
Dr. Falk Schlaudraff is head of Product Management for Upright Microscopy at Leica Microsystems. He is an accomplished product and application management leader with over 15 years of experience in the life sciences and biotech industry. With a deep background in molecular biotechnology and neuroscience, he has built a successful career at the intersection of cutting-edge microscopy, molecular biology and clinical research.
A greyscale headshot of Iain Yisu Wang
Iain Yisu Wang, PhD
Product Manager
Dr. Iain Yisu Wang is a UK-based Product Manager at MedChemExpress, specialising in small-molecule reagents and screening platforms. He leads new product development, market and competitor analysis and technical product support.
A greyscale headshot of Denise Teber
Denise Teber, PhD
Scientific Expert for Molecular Biology
Dr. Denise Teber is the scientific expert for molecular biology at Charles River Laboratories, Erkrath, Germany. Her day-to-day responsibilities include the establishment of new qPCR and ddPCR assays for the detection of pathogens or process-related biological impurities, as well as method validation of platform assays or client-specific requests.
Rami Mehio.
Rami Mehio
Head of Software and Informatics Development
Mehio is the head of Software and Informatics development at Illumina. He joined Illumina in 2018 as part of the Edico Genome acquisition where he led the development of DRAGEN BioIT solution, as head of engineering.
A greyscale headshot of Ellie Juarez
Ellie Juarez, PhD
Oncology Market Segment Manager
Dr. Eleonora (Ellie) Juarez is currently the associate director of the oncology segment at Oxford Nanopore Technologies.
Portrait of a professor in a white shirt and tie against a plain background.
Sergej M. Ostojic, PhD
Professor
Dr. Sergej M. Ostojic is a professor of nutrition at the University of Agder. Ostojic's research encompasses two main themes: studying mitochondrial viability and implementing targeted nutritional interventions to address impaired bioenergetics in health and disease and analyzing population health metrics in chronic cardiometabolic diseases.
Headshot of Dr. Michael Head in greyscale.
Michael Head, PhD
Senior Research Fellow in Global Health
Dr. Michael Head is a senior research fellow in global health, in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Southampton. His main focus is population health in rural Ghana, looking at access to healthcare and issues such as the links between climate change and health, neglected tropical diseases, and vaccine hesitancy. He also has a long track record of addressing anti-vaccine activism, before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Head has also developed analyses that build networks to consider research funding and publication trends across different areas of health. These papers have been published in high-impact journals such as The Lancet and Nature.
Greyscale image of Gene Mack.
Gene Mack
Chief Executive Officer and President of Gain Therapeutics
Gene Mack serves as chief executive officer and president of Gain Therapeutics. He joined the Company in April 2024 and brings 25 years of experience in the life sciences sector, spanning clinical research, financing and capital markets, investing, corporate strategy and business development. Prior to joining Gain, Gene Mack served as chief financial officer (CFO) at Imcyse SA (2021–2023), a privately held biotech company. Before that, he was CFO at OncoC4, which spun out of Merck & Co.’s $475 million acquisition of OncoImmune, where he had also been CFO. Earlier in his career, Gene held CFO roles at several development- and commercial-stage biopharma companies, raising over $350 million through IPOs and other equity financings. Before moving into operations, he was a senior publishing analyst covering biotechnology and life sciences at Gruntal & Co., Lazard, Mizuho and HSBC. He earned both his BS in biochemistry and his MBA in finance from Fordham University.
