We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

What Skills Do the Next Generation of Scientists Need?

Nine scientists from academia and industry offer their perspectives.

Article  
Published: July 4, 2025 
Molly Coddington
 speaking with 
Alexander Seyf
Fraser McLeod
Lori A. Ball
Madusha Peiris, PhD
Benjamin Lilienfeld, PhD
Lindsay Davies, PhD
Stephen Hilton, PhD
Tomek Czernuszewicz, PhD
 & Samra Turajlic, PhD
A person standing in a minimalist, modern space, gazing upward, symbolizing curiosity and the future of science.
Credit: Guilherme Stecanella / Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 4 minutes

As we confront new global challenges and pursue transformative innovations in biotechnology and beyond, the skills required of tomorrow’s scientists are shifting.


To explore this evolution, we asked a simple question to experts from across science academia and industry: What new skills or roles do you think scientists will need in the next decade to stay effective in an evolving research landscape?


The collective responses of leading voices in science and biotech provide guidance not only for aspiring researchers but also for institutions, employers and mentors who seek to support and shape the future of science.

Subscribe to Biopharma updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now

Dr. Stephen Hilton, associate professor at the UCL School of Pharmacy

The next decade will demand that scientists become not only subject matter experts, but also digitally fluent collaborators. As virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), automation and global connectivity reshape the research landscape, several key skillsets and roles will become essential:

  • Digital lab fluency: Scientists will need to understand and operate in virtual environments – navigating digital twins of lab spaces, managing remote experiments and working alongside AI avatars and robotic systems.
  • Data-driven thinking: With real-time telemetry, cloud-integrated workflows and AI analysis becoming standard, researchers must be comfortable with big data, machine learning basics and automated decision-making tools.
  • Multidisciplinary agility: Future labs won’t operate in silos. Chemists, AI specialists and VR developers will collaborate daily. Scientists who can bridge disciplines, or at least communicate fluently across them, will be invaluable.
  • Global communication: Multilingualism and cross-cultural collaboration skills will rise in importance.
  • Ethics and responsible innovation: As AI plays a greater role in experimentation and discovery, understanding the ethical implications of autonomous systems and responsible data use will be critical.


We also expect to see entirely new roles, such as VR lab coordinator, AI model trainer for science or telemetry integration specialist, emerge within research teams. Ultimately, adaptability, curiosity and a willingness to learn new tools will be just as important as deep expertise.

Dr. Lindsay Davies, CSO at NextCell Pharma AB

Transferable skill sets have always been and continue to be crucial to roles within research, whether in industry or academia. Research fields evolve so quickly that it is not possible to specialize in a defined niche without risk. Therefore, researchers are thinking broader, widening their experiences and applying knowledge across disciplines and fields.

Continue reading below...
How To Write a Grant Application

Alexander Seyf, CEO at Autolomous

The future demands a "T-shaped" scientist: Deep scientific expertise augmented by broad proficiency in data science and digital tools, regulatory intelligence and digital compliance, as well as collaborative skills.


One critical skill gap that must be addressed is the lack of expertise in health economics and enterprise leadership within the life sciences sector.

Building a successful, scalable organization requires more than scientific excellence – it demands a deep understanding of value-based healthcare, market dynamics and sustainable business models.

To bridge this gap, we must not only invest in upskilling but also proactively bring in capabilities from other industries, cross-fertilizing knowledge and proven leadership practices. This multidisciplinary integration is essential to drive innovation, ensure long-term viability and maximize impact across the healthcare ecosystem.

Fraser McLeod, vice president, general manager QA/QC at Waters

The capabilities and limitations of AI are becoming increasingly important to understand. It's essential to recognize not only what AI can do, but also the quality of data it requires and the underlying assumptions it relies on to use this powerful tool responsibly.

Professor Samra Turajlic, PhD, group leader and consultant medical oncologist at The Francis Crick Institute and The Royal Marsden Hospital

We’re moving into a research era defined by complexity, integration and scale. Scientists will increasingly need to operate at the intersection of biology, data science and systems thinking. That means deep technical skills in areas like multiomic data analysis, machine learning and spatial biology, but also the ability to collaborate effectively across disciplines and sectors.


Importantly, we need new roles for field experts such as bioinformaticians and clinicians who are embedded in academic teams and valued as career scientists, not just as support.

Continue reading below...
Explore How To Publish Detailed Research Without Constraints

Lori Ball, CEO, Astoriom

Beyond traditional scientific expertise, future scientists will need proficiency in data science, digital compliance tools and sustainability assessment. Skills in AI, automation and laboratory informatics will be essential for navigating complex data environments.

Cover and open page of an eBook focused on proteomics tools, techniques and research. Text reads: Proteomics: Tools, Techniques and Translational Potentia
Cover and open page of an eBook focused on proteomics tools, techniques and research. Text reads: Proteomics: Tools, Techniques and Translational Potentia
Proteomics: Tools, Techniques and Translational Potential
Proteomics continues to evolve rapidly, offering powerful tools to unravel complex biological systems. This eBook explores key methodologies and innovations reshaping proteomics, from foundational techniques to AI-enhanced data analysis.
View eBook
Advertisement


We’re also seeing the rise of hybrid roles – data compliance officers, sample logistics managers and sustainability champions – within research and development teams. These functions ensure that scientific innovation progresses within the frameworks of global regulation, digital transformation and environmental responsibility.

Madusha Peiris, PhD, founder and CEO, Elcella

In the next decade, scientists should aim to develop an interdisciplinary skill set to support innovation and develop truly innovative solutions. Specifically, data science and AI literacy will be critical, not just for analyzing complex datasets, but for designing experiments, generating hypotheses and accelerating discovery. Scientists can gain important insights and solutions by being systems thinkers capable of integrating insights across biological pathways. Indeed, increasing pre-clinical scientific data from human-centric, whole-tissue models is an underutilized yet critical strategy for effective solutions.

Benjamin Lilienfeld, PhD, lifecycle leader for the Serum Work Area systems, Roche Diagnostics

Beyond traditional expertise, the next decade will emphasize proficiency in data science and computational tools, enabling the analysis of increasingly complex datasets. Interdisciplinary collaboration and effective communication will be crucial for tackling multifaceted research questions.


In addition, to remain effective in the rapidly evolving research landscape of the next decade, scientists will need to adapt to emerging roles driven by the integration of AI solutions into digital knowledge. This includes developing a strong foundational literacy in AI and machine learning, encompassing the ability to critically evaluate AI outputs and effectively utilize prompt engineering with large language models.


Communication skills will also evolve, requiring seamless interaction with AI specialists and the ability to articulate AI-driven findings to diverse audiences. Proficiency in computational tools, including programming languages and cloud computing platforms, will become increasingly essential.

Tomek Czernuszewicz, PhD, director of Ultrasound Imaging, Revvity

The next generation of scientists will likely have to become experts at balancing deep expertise in their field with rapid adaptability to new tools and collaborative approaches.

Budgets seem to be getting increasingly smaller, and scientists and engineers will need to constantly "do more with less." That means piggybacking work with collaborators, forming strategic cross-disciplinary partnerships, and becoming more efficient with resources.

For example, instead of collecting one biomarker per mouse, collect hundreds of biomarkers with new in vivo and ex vivo tools and use AI approaches to manage datasets that otherwise would be too complex for traditional methods. Lastly, new scientists will need to develop exceedingly effective communication skills to articulate the value and potential impact of their research to secure funding in an increasingly competitive landscape (particularly as AI-assisted writing tools become more prevalent and sophisticated, elevating the level of all grants).

Meet the Author
A picture of Molly Coddington
Molly Coddington
Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead
Molly Coddington is a Senior Writer and Newsroom Team Lead at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in neuroscience. In 2021 Molly was shortlisted for the Women in Journalism Georgina Henry Award.
Interviewing
Headshot of Alexander Seyf in greyscale.
Alexander Seyf
CEO
Alexander Seyf is the co-founder and chief executive officer at Autolomous. He is a seasoned entrepreneur, business leader and management consultant with strong business acumen and strategic thinking, combined with an innovative mind to challenge existing thinking. Seyf has over 30 years of consistent progression, building and reinventing businesses and working with market-leading firms and clients.
White capital F and M letters on a navy bakground.
Fraser McLeod
Vice President and General Manager
Fraser McLeod is the vice president and general manager for Waters QA/QC Business Segment. In his role, he runs a team that develops and commercializes solutions that are predominantly used in QC labs and is responsible for all Waters chromatography instruments, and the Empower Chromatography Data System. Fraser has worked in the life sciences industry for more than 25 years focusing on new product development and business transformation strategies.
Black and white headshot of Lori A. Ball.
Lori A. Ball
Chief Executive Officer
Lori A. Ball is the chief executive officer of Astoriom, a leading provider of sample stability and biospecimen storage solutions. With over 30 years of experience in life sciences R&D, Lori has a proven track record in commercial strategy, growth and executive leadership, and a comprehensive approach to the industry challenges.
A picture of Madusha Peiris, PhD
Madusha Peiris, PhD
Founder and CEO of Elcella
Dr. Madusha Peiris obtained her PhD in neuroscience from the University of Queensland, Australia, where she grew up before moving halfway across the world to launch her scientific career at Queen Mary University of London. Peiris fell in love with the workings of the gut and hasn’t looked back since. Throughout her research career, Peiris has examined numerous aspects of gut health including pain, the gut microbiome and new drug targets, but her passion for nutrient-sensing and appetite control mechanisms outgrew other gut interests. In addition to research, Peiris is an active educator teaching both undergraduates and postgraduates, including PhD students, at Queen Mary. She now leads Elcella as founder and CEO – taking the lead in turning her discovery into an impactful weight management treatment and teaching people about the importance of gut health for whole-body health.
Black and white headshot of Dr. Benjamin Lilienfeld.
Benjamin Lilienfeld, PhD
Lifecycle Leader for the Serum Work Area Systems
Dr. Benjamin Lilienfeld holds a Masters and a PhD degree in Molecular Biology and Immunology from the University of Zurich, Switzerland. Since 2021, Benjamin has been the lifecycle leader for the Serum Work Area (SWA) systems. In this role, he is responsible for the overall strategy of the clinical chemistry, immunochemistry and mass spectrometry instrument portfolio, including product development and commercialization.
Headshot of Dr. Lindsay Davies in greyscale.
Lindsay Davies, PhD
Chief Scientific Officer
Dr. Lindsay Davies completed her PhD in biochemistry in 2006 at Cardiff University, UK. Focussing on cell therapy for cartilage repair, her thesis work introduced her to cell and gene therapy, springboarding her into a career within the field, starting with a postdoc and two fellowship positions in stem/stromal cell biology within the UK. In 2020, Davies moved into industry, setting up her own consulting company, CellTherEx, to support academics and companies spinning out and handling regulatory compliance within the drug discovery and advanced therapeutic development space. This offered her the opportunity to join NextCell Pharma, a cell therapy company, developing stromal cell products for use in multiple clinical indications. As their chief scientific officer she has supported the company´s movement from a Phase 1 company, with one initial clinical trial to five active Phase 1/2 trials, international expansion and a Phase 3 in development. In 2024, Davies co-founded QVance, a subsidiary of NextCell Pharma, specialising in quality control analytics service provision for advanced therapy developers.
A picture of Stephen Hilton, PhD
Stephen Hilton, PhD
Associate Professor
Dr Stephen Hilton is an Associate Professor at UCL School of Pharmacy. Dr Hilton's diverse research interests range from medicinal chemistry, scale-up synthesis and new technology with an emphasis on the applications of 3D printing and Virtual Reality in Synthetic Chemistry and Pharmaceutical applications. Dr Stephen Hilton is the Inventor of the IKA FLOW - continuous flow reactor, which is partnered and sold by IKA. The IKA FLOW features unique 3D printed reactors at its core that were developed in the Hilton group and the group’s current focus is on the application of 3D printing towards new continuous flow technology, catalysis, methodology and linking of the technology to Virtual Reality.
Capital T and C on a navy background.
Tomek Czernuszewicz, PhD
Director of Ultrasound Imaging
Dr. Czernuszewicz is the director of ultrasound imaging at Revvity, where he leads the development of advanced preclinical imaging technologies. With a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his expertise encompasses ultrasound-based imaging, shear wave elastography, and robotic image-guided systems.
A greyscale headshot of Samra Turajlic
Samra Turajlic, PhD
Professor, Group Leader and Consultant Medical Oncologist
Professor Samra Turajlic gained a PhD in 2013 from the Institute of Cancer Research in the field of melanoma genetics and targeted therapy resistance. She became an independent group leader at The Francis Crick Institute in 2019 and divides her time between the clinic and her lab.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter