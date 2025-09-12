When Prestige Trumps Quality in Science Reporting

Read time: 3 minutes

To explore how reporters navigate these reputation-driven cues, Technology Networks spoke with Alice Fleerackers, PhD , assistant professor of journalism and civic engagement in the Department of Media Studies at the University of Amsterdam, whose work examines how journalists assess the trustworthiness of scientific journals. Fleerackers sheds light on the hidden dynamics behind science reporting, the risks of over-relying on prestige and how critical research literacy could reshape the future of science communication.

In an era where misinformation spreads rapidly and scientific credibility is under constant scrutiny, the choices science journalists make about which studies to cover matter more than ever. Journal reputation, impact factors and perceived prestige often shape these decisions – but at what cost to diversity, accuracy and public trust in science?

Isabel Ely, PhD (IE): Isabel Ely, PhD Science Writer Technology Networks Isabel is a Science Writer and Editor at Technology Networks . She holds a BSc in exercise and sport science from the University of Exeter, a MRes in medicine and health and a PhD in medicine from the University of Nottingham. Her doctoral research explored the role of dietary protein and exercise in optimizing muscle health as we age. Learn about our editorial policies What inspired you and your collaborators to focus on how science journalists navigate reputation-driven cues like impact factors and journal prestige in their reporting decisions?

Alice Fleerackers, PhD (AF): Alice Fleerackers, PhD Assistant Professor of Journalism and Civic Engagement University of Amsterdam Dr. Alice Fleerackers is an assistant professor of journalism and civic engagement in the Department of Media Studies at the University of Amsterdam. Her research examines the intersections of journalism, health and science communication and scholarly communication. She is a member of the Amsterdam School for Cultural Analysis and the Taal en Cultuur sector plan program. Beyond her work at UvA, Alice is also an (occasional) freelance writer, researcher at the ScholCommLab, and Vice President of the Public Communication of Science and Technology Network (PCST). Learn about our editorial policies

One of our earlier studies found that science journalists are sensitive to controversies within the academic world, including debates around impact metrics and their role in research assessment. In that study, some journalists were highly critical of these reputational cues, while others seemed to find them unproblematic. This finding, along with other hints scattered throughout the literature, was part of the inspiration to dig deeper into journalists’ strategies for evaluating a journal’s trustworthiness.

More broadly, this study was part of a larger project aimed at helping readers assess whether journals adhere to scholarly standards – especially as concerns about misinformation and predatory publishing rise. We chose to examine journalists’ assessment strategies because of their impact on what research the public sees. If journalists use problematic criteria to decide which studies to report on, this shapes what science we learn about – as well as what remains hidden from view.

These journals publish lots of high-quality, important research that the public should know about. But they also publish problematic studies, like any journal can. Relying on a journal’s reputation, without critically assessing the quality of the research it publishes, means highly flawed studies can make headlines. People and policymakers, in turn, might make life decisions based on unreliable findings.

One of the cues journalists used to evaluate a journal’s trustworthiness was whether there were spelling mistakes, grammar issues or typos. Journalists explained that this was because a “high-quality” journal would carefully edit anything it published. But this isn’t always the practice case – sometimes, the responsibility for proofreading falls on the authors of the study, not the journal editor.

Since the dominant language of journal publishing remains English, this is a disadvantage for scholars writing in a language that is not their first (or even their second), like many scholars in the Global South. In addition, journalists were often reluctant to report on a journal they’d never encountered before, meaning smaller, newer journals are less likely to get coverage than those that are already well-established.

There’s a longstanding misconception that OA journals are predatory within academia, and this misconception seems to have trickled down into how journalists understand predatory publishing. At the heart of the connection between OA and predatory publishing are article processing charges (APCs). Some completely legitimate OA journals charge authors APCs to publish their work (known as “gold OA” or “hybrid OA” journals), but so do predatory publishers. As a result, some scholars – and apparently journalists – believe any journal that asks you to pay to publish could be predatory.

It's funny, because some of the research journals journalists trusted most, like those in the Nature portfolio, also publish OA research (often for an exorbitant fee). On the flip side, many OA journals don’t charge authors APCs – known as diamond OA journals.

All of us can be impacted by heuristics and biases , like reputation and prestige, when making decisions. What’s important is that journalists don’t let these biases overrule their ability to make more careful, critical decisions. This means educators need to raise awareness of common research quality assessment practices, such as those identified in our paper, and help journalists understand why they are problematic. Second, journalists need training on how to scrutinize research articles themselves, rather than the journals in which they are published in.

